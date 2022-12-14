Cards turn Airedale game plan into vanity

FARMINGTON -- Alma wanted to make somebody else hit shots besides Farmington junior Layne Taylor, coming off back-to-back 40-point performances in the Benton Classic during the Cardinals' 79-45 win on Dec. 3.

What the Airedales got on a Saturday night three weeks before Christmas was all of Layne Taylor they could handle, giving up 28 points, three rebounds and fives assists to the 5-feet-11 sharpshooting guard.

Alma's scouting report should have included Sam Kirkman or Caleb Blakely because Kirkman knocked down seven 3-point shots to earn the Cardinal "Key Performer" award while Caleb Blakely complemented the guards with 13 points to share the "TNT" honor with Jayden Brewer.

The Cardinals won by 24 points to claim their third victory in as many days at the "Big Red Classic" hosted by Benton. Layne Taylor scored 43 points in a 65-45 win over Benton and 42 points in a 74-42 win over Jacksonville in his previous tournament games in the River Valley.

Layne's father, Farmington coach Johnny Taylor, noted the play of 6-feet-4 senior forward, Josh Blakely, who claimed the team's "Board Belt," a replica of a heavyweight championship wrestling belt that the team's top rebounder gets to take a photo with after every game. Josh Blakely's five points and seven rebounds rank high on Johnny Taylor's value chart as well as the play of senior Sam Wells, who took a charge, and earned two distinctions, both the "Lockdown Defender" and "Charge Chain."

Johnny Taylor didn't leave out his son. Layne Taylor got the blue-collar hard hat and shovel photo opportunity for "The Game Honors Toughness" award.

Alma isn't like to argue. The Cardinals (9-0) doubled up the first quarter score on the Airedales, leading 20-10, and bumped that up to 13 points (37-24) at the half.

The scoring pace fell off in the third. Farmington produced 13 points while holding the Airedales to eight and held a 50-32 lead going into the fourth but that was merely the calm before the storm.

Farmington rocketed to a 29-point fourth quarter to run away with a 79-45 victory.

Israel Towns scored 19 and Camden Curd added 10 points for Alma.

Farmington 79, Alma 45

Farmington^20^17^13^29^--^79

Alma^10^14^8^13^--^45

Farmington (9-0): Layne Taylor 12 2-2 28, Sam Kirkman 7 0-0 21, Caleb Blakely 5 3-5 13, Jaxon Berry 3 0-1 6, Josh Blakely 2 1-2 5, Beaver 0 2-2 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2, Zac Miller 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 10-14 79.

Alma (0-5): Israel Towns 7 5-6 19, Camden Curd 4 0-0 10, Carmani Smith 1 2-2 5, Matthew Rogers 2 0-0 4, Tyree McGill 1 1-2 3, Miles Kendrick 0 2-3 2, Matthew Schledgel 1 0-0 2, Chris Salazaar 0 2-2 2, Jackson McMurray 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 1-1 47.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9 (Kirkman 7, Taylor 2). Alma 3 (Curd 2, Smith).