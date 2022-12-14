Edmiston Steers Tiger Basketball Program

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove head boys basketball coach Steve Edmiston and the Tigers traveled to West Fork on Dec. 2 and won an important, hard-fought, 51-48, victory over a highly-touted Class 3A Bergman squad. He relished a certain contentment in that accomplishment.

"They are so talented across the board and have so many guys that they can get to the basket. We just simply wanted to contain, defend and stay in a challenge position and not bail them out with fouls, then go get rebounds," Steve Edmiston said. "They're a high-powered offense and I thought defensively we did a great job of kind of settling [in] and shutting them down a little bit by making them really work for their shots."

Prairie Grove briefly held a 6-5 lead on Cole Edmiston's free throw in the first quarter, but trailed for the majority of the game until claiming the lead on Eric Henderson's foul shots with 1:13 left in the fourth. The Tigers fought an uphill battle, yet persevered.

"At this stage of the season you're not really sure of what you got. It was one of those games that will kind of show you a little bit of what we're made of and I think we got down 12 in the third quarter (36-24)," Steve Edmiston said. "We had a couple of opportunities to just kind of fold the tent and just let it go and say, 'Oh well, good attempt,' but we battled back, got big scores when we needed to, got big stops and I'm really preaching the unification of our bunch, it was pretty much really from every position on the floor."

Defense And Rebounding

Defensively the Tigers looked pretty solid. They forced Bergman to take some off-balance shots and didn't foul them when the Panthers used their athleticism to fire at the basket in the lane. Prairie Grove consistently came down with defensive rebounds, eliminating second chances.

"We had some great bench play but it wasn't one guy that kind of carried us through; it was everybody, a collective effort, and that's what you got to have in order to be a good team and I think they showed me a lot of that tonight," Steve Edmiston said.

Cole Edmiston, Tate Benoit, Austin Henry and Jace Edwards played strong on the boards, owning the defensive glass at critical junctures, especially when Bergman missed a potential game-tying shot in the last 10 seconds.

"They attack those boards and we knew we had to do the job defensively on the rebound effort. Not only that, but we did a good job rebounding offensively as well. That was big because they [Bergman] have got the big man inside. They're big, strong kids and I was glad to see us battle. I thought we battled to the bitter end," Steve Edmiston said.

Offensive Execution

On the flip side, the Tigers' interior play, featuring players who can finish in traffic, combined with Henderson's ability to penetrate, Prairie Grove eventually got to the point where Bergman was putting them at the foul line in the bonus. Edwards and Cole Edmiston both got layups and Henderson's 3-point play capped a 7-3 Prairie Grove run over a 1:38 span in the fourth that narrowed Bergman's lead to 44-42.

"We did a great job of getting in the gut, penetrating a little bit and pitching it, getting guys finishing at the basket and getting to the line making [free throws]," Steve Edmiston said.

Bergman went up 48-45 on a lob to Sawyer Schubert, the Panthers' 6-feet-5 sophomore forward, but that would be their last basket.

After getting a shot blocked out of bounds on a breakaway, Henderson knocked down a clutch 3-pointer on the in-bounds play to knot the score. Next he hit both ends of a 1-and-1, pushing the Tigers in front 50-48.

With the shot clock running down, Benoit stole the ball in the left corner. The Tigers ran 24 seconds off the clock before turning the ball over to the Panthers with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Making A Stand

Bergman guard Bryson Bauer drove into the paint. His off-balance shot missed. Benoit rebounded, drew a foul and stepped to the free throw line to shoot a 1-and-1 with four seconds to play. He made the first free throw to put the Tigers ahead by three, at 51-48.

Bergman coach Bo Martin called time-out and the Panthers inbounded from the backcourt. Prairie Grove sealed the game by forcing a turnover with the ball going out of bounds off the Panthers.

"Hey, I would love to have two [made] free throws at the end, but we'll take the one, being up three and take our chance with one trip [for Bergman on offense]," Steve Edmiston said. "I'm just so proud, proud of their effort. Early season, we're trying to fill things out and so it's just a good sign for us moving forward."

When asked if he thought against Bergman, Henderson looked like he was feeling it, Steve Edmiston laughed, nodding in agreement. Steve Edmiston acknowledged that sometimes when a player is feeling it, their shot selection is not always the best, yet Henderson played within what the defense was giving him

"That's tough because when you are on a heater like that, you do want to try to make all the plays and that's where you really just got to kind of pick your moments, pick your spots," Steve Edmiston said. "I thought for the most part he did that pretty well. But again, when a guy's hot, you want to ride that wave and that's exactly what he did."

Henderson finished with 25 points, highlighted by 11 over a 2:33 period in crunch time that rallied the Tigers from a 44-39 deficit into a 50-48 lead.

The Tigers improved to 4-2 and advanced into the Duel in the Dome tournament championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Prairie Grove 51, Bergman 48

Bergman^10^15^13^10^--^48

Prairie Grove^8^8^19^16^--^51

Prairie Grove (4-2): Eric Henderson 8 4-5 25, Austin Henry 4 0-0 9, Jace Edwards 3 1-1 7, Tate Benoit 2 1-2 5, Cole Edmiston 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 7-10 51.

Bergman (11-3): 11 Dylan Friend 4 3-5 13, Bryson Bauer 4 4-5 12, Sawyer Schubert 4 2-4 10, Zion Fultz 3 0-0 6, Cody Sain 2 0-0 4, Brayden Oleson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-14 48.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Henderson 5, Henry). Bergman 3 (Friend 2, Oleson).

