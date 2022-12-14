Farmington girls defense squelches West

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's tenacity playing tough man-to-man defense set the tone in the first quarter of the Lady Cardinals' 53-31 victory over Bentonville West in a Hot Springs Invitational tournament semifinal.

"I just thought our physicality was really good and it had to be because we knew going into that game that West was going to be one of the most physical teams that we've played against. They're very strong, very aggressive to the basket. They do a really good job of chasing boards on both sides of the glass so we knew we were going to have to meet that aggression," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

The Friday, Dec. 2, contest featured a showdown between contrasting styles with West wanting to play a more deliberate offense as opposed to the Lady Cardinals' uptempo game. Jenna Lawrence scored 24 points to lead Farmington and the Lady Cardinals contested passing angles, cut off driving lanes to the basket and generally harassed Bentonville West. The Lady Wolverines committed three shot-clock violations in the game's first 10:12. Zoey Bershers and Reese Shirey chipped in 8 points apiece for Farmington.

The defensive contrasts also stood out in the opening period. West came out in a zone, but Farmington found the soft spot in the zone and hit a trio of 3-pointers, the first by Shirey and two from Lawrence, jumping out to a 9-2 lead and prompting the first of three timeouts taken in the first half by West. The Lady Cardinals led by as much as 12-4 on a Lawrence free throw. West made a dent in that lead with a 5-2 mini run over the latter half of the quarter to make it 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Savannah Rangel's bucket cut the lead to 14-11 on the first possession of the second quarter. Lawrence immediately answered by stroking a trey. After a Lady Wolverines' shot clock violation, Farmington fed Kaycee McCumber over the top and the 6-feet-1 sophomore kept the ball high to score against a double team. J'Myra London added a putback.

During one sequence West attempted a shot in the paint. Johnson exhorted his team to rebound, "Boards, boards," then yelled "push, push," when Lawrence rebounded. The Lady Cardinals followed Johnson's bidding and quickly got into transition. West didn't cover Lawrence trailing the play and she nailed a trifecta to increase Farmington's cushion to 24-11.

"We knew that they were going to try to reduce the amount of possessions in the game, which they did and that can be a little frustrating for a team like us that values number of possessions in the course of a game. Our kids did a really good job of just muddying through it a little bit, not losing their composure," Johnson said.

Farmington didn't score over the last 3:19 of the second, yet maintained its lead on defense. West went scoreless for the last 1:29 and trailed 24-14 at halftime.

"We battled through a little bit of foul trouble. This time of year you want those challenges and you need to face a little bit of adversity and just kind of prove to yourself that you can get through it," Johnson said. "The other thing is I think it kind of showed our kids that we are a versatile basketball team. We can play a variety of ways and, if the game gets slowed down, we've got the personnel to really excel in that," Johnson said. "Obviously, we love to play in transition, but every game's not going to go that way and so we're going to have to be able to win some grind it out games."

Farmington switched into a zone to start the third quarter and the Lady Wolverine drought continued for another 2:42 before a layup by 6-feet-2 center Mackenzie Anderson off the bench. Lawrence sought to answer again, but was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. She made two of three free throws. Bershers hit a point-blank range shot on the baseline and Lawrence added a free throw to get the lead back up to 10.

"Some of that [zone] was out of necessity because of the foul count on us, but this group is actually very good in that zone. We don't show it a lot. We spend a lot of time working on it and we got a lot of different looks out of it. We need to get a lot of that stuff out on film this time of year so we can break it down and see some of our strengths and weaknesses," Johnson said. "It was a nice change-up. It did change the pace of the game and our kids love kind of playing it. We were able to use our length and I think it bothered West a lot."

Late in the third quarter West threw the ball away and went into a full-court press down 29-19. West did get one steal and layup from Ivaroinna Johnson, but gave up two layups to Marin Adams as the Lady Cardinals beat the press.

A wild sequence occurred with the third quarter clock running down. The ball changed hands several times in a matter of seconds with a scramble underneath the West basket. The Lady Wolverines eventually controlled the ball and got up a shot that missed. Adams rebounded and pushed the ball downcourt in a hurry. She was fouled with no time left. Her free throws wouldn't go, but Lawrence stepped to the line and sank two technical foul shots and Farmington led 39-24 after three quarters.

The Lady Cardinal defense didn't give anything easy. West went 5:35 into the fourth before the Lady Wolverines made a field goal. Savannah Rangel drained a three and Anna Davis made 1-of-2 free throws. Kamryn Uher busted a trey at the other end and McCumber scored on a feed inside to make the final 53-31.

Farmington 53, Bentonville West 31

Farmington^14^10^15^14^--^53

Bentonville West^9^5^10^7^--^31

Bentonville West (4-3): Savannah Rangel 3 2-2 10, Ashley Rangel 2 2-4 6, Ivorionnna Johnson 2 1-3 5, Maysea Willis 1 2-2 4, Anna Davis 1 2-4 4, Mackenzie Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-15 31.

Farmington (6-0): Jenna Lawrence 6 8-11 24, Reese Shirey 3 0-0 8, Zoey Bershers 4 0-0 8, Kaycee McCumber 2 0-0 4, Marin Adams 2 0-2 4, Kamryn Uher 1 0-0 3, J'Myra London 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-13 53.

3-Point Goals -- West 2 (S. Rangel 2). Farmington 7 (Lawrence 4, Shirey 2, K. Uher).