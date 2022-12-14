Festive Appletown

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/These toy soldiers guard the entrance of the Appletown store at Lincoln. This is one option, among a wide variety of gift items and holiday-themed merchandise is available from local vendors.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes and cookies are for sale in the Appletown bakery in Lincoln. Customers can also get a free sample of hot apple cider. Rumor is when the Grinch took a shot of apple cider, his heart grew three sizes that day, he stopped trying to steal Christmas and began finding ways to celebrate the joy of the season.