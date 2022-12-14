Ho! Ho! Ho!

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, accompanied by Robin Skelton in the foreground, wave to the crowd as they close out Prairie Grove's 2022 Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The annual parade through downtown had about 42 entries. See more photos from the evening on Page A6.





Legend Realty was one of many organizations that sponsored a float in the Parade of Lights on Saturday. Others included Arkansas State Police, PG United Methodist Church, the public library, the Pie Lady and her elves giving out free pies, Hartons Furniture, PG Senior Center, Realty Mart, state Rep.-elect Kendra Moore and Flowers-N-Friends.

Girl Scout Troop 5054 had fun riding in the Parade of Lights with their decorated Gingebread houses.

Mayor-elect David Faulk and outgoing Mayor Sonny Hudson, who was sitting on the other side of the truck, led the Prairie Grove Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Jude Campbell, 3, of Farmington waves to everyone in the parade.

After parading through town in their sleigh, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made time to listen to children's Christmas wishes at the American Legion building. Camo Benson, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes his turn to talk to Santa.

Children from Prairie Oaks Baptist Church ride on their church float in Prairie Grove's Parade of Lights on Saturday night. Prior to the parade, the Chamber of Commerce sponsored its Coca Crawl and many people could be seen carrying mugs of hot chocolate from store to store.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of the Prairie Grove Historical Society, dressed in period clothing, sang carols along main street on Saturday night in downtown Prairie Grove before the Parade of Lights.

PG Telco's float in the Parade of Lights featuring Olaf from the Disney movie, "Frozen," was a popular float with the many children who came out to watch the parade Saturday.

Legend Realty was one of many organizations that sponsored a float in the Parade of Lights on Saturday. Others included Arkansas State Police, PG United Methodist Church, the public library, the Pie Lady and her elves giving out free pies, Hartons Furniture, PG Senior Center, Realty Mart, state Rep.-elect Kendra Moore and Flowers-N-Friends.







Mayor-elect David Faulk and outgoing Mayor Sonny Hudson, who was sitting on the other side of the truck, led the Prairie Grove Christmas Parade on Saturday.



Jude Campbell, 3, of Farmington waves to everyone in the parade.



After parading through town in their sleigh, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made time to listen to children's Christmas wishes at the American Legion building. Camo Benson, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes his turn to talk to Santa.



Children from Prairie Oaks Baptist Church ride on their church float in Prairie Grove's Parade of Lights on Saturday night. Prior to the parade, the Chamber of Commerce sponsored its Coca Crawl and many people could be seen carrying mugs of hot chocolate from store to store.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of the Prairie Grove Historical Society, dressed in period clothing, sang carols along main street on Saturday night in downtown Prairie Grove before the Parade of Lights.



Girl Scout Troop 5054 had fun riding in the Parade of Lights with their decorated Gingebread houses.

