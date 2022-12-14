Johnson: ‘Lady Cardinals Crazy Efficient’

FARMINGTON -- Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson places high value on converting points off turnovers and transition and the Lady Cardinals thrilled him with their execution in a recent game.

Farmington (5-0) opened the Hot Springs Invitational tournament play on Thursday, Dec. 1, with a 66-21 thrashing of Watson Chapel (1-6).

"That's one of those statistics that we really look at a lot. It's not so much the amount of turnovers that we get, it's the points that we produce off those turnovers. Not just the fact that we're out in transition but it's the points that we're getting off those additional possessions," Johnson said. "In that game we were crazy efficient. That's a great statement but a way to put it. We were really efficient in all aspects of the game. I thought we did a nice job defensively as well."

Jenna Lawrence had 25 points for Farmington, which led 26-4 after one quarter, 37-8 at halftime and 59-19 going into the fourth.

"We got off to a hot start. The score kind of climbed. We got off to a double digit lead fairly quickly in the first quarter and then we kind of got rolling," Johnson said. "Our pressure amped up, our transition game amped up. We did a nice job of getting the defensive rebound and then converting it to points on the other end in transition."

Farmington 66, Watson Chapel 21

Watson Chapel^4^4^11^2^--^21

Farmington^26^11^22^7^--^66