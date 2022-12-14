La Villa opens on Lincoln Square

LINCOLN -- A new Mexican restaurant on Lincoln Square is another step toward Kendra Moore's vision to revitalize the town square.

Moore, who owns Redeemed Construction and Renovation along with her husband Josh, has seven buildings on Lincoln Square. In addition to her construction business, Moore also will begin serving as the new state representative for District 23 in January.

She has updated and remodeled two of those buildings, the one that now houses 9 Hearts Ranch General Store and the other located next door that is the home of the new La Villa Mexican Restaurant at 111 Bean St.

La Villa opened Dec. 1 and is owned by Tony Lua and his partner in the business, Hugo Rios. They also own four other Mexican restaurants. The first one opened in Mena in 2008 and others are in El Dorado, Nashville and Little Rock.

When Moore purchased the La Villa building, her thought was that the spot would be a good place for a restaurant.

"We have this passion to bring commerce and community back to the square," Moore said. "We just had this idea, it's such a big open space, wouldn't it be a great place for a restaurant."

Lincoln Square really needs an anchor building, Moore said.

"Something for people to purposely come to and once they are here, our vision is that then they would walk the sidewalks and shop the shops that would be here. We prayed about it and thought about it and decided, let's start renovating the insides so people will catch the vision."

During this time, she received a call from a friend who knew that the La Villa owners in Mena wanted to expand to Northwest Arkansas. Information was reported back to the owners and in April 2021, it was all finally worked out.

"We were really excited," Moore said. "They knew what they were doing. They were already in the restaurant business. They were not someone wanting to come in and try something. They really know what they are doing so we were super excited about that."

Moore has been in charge of renovating the building and this has meant a lot of conversations back and forth between Lincoln and Mena to fit what La Villa wanted.

The result is an open restaurant, with vinyl plank floors, tables and chairs and booths, along with decorative items on the walls. Several television sets are installed from the open ceiling and these are turned to different stations for customers to enjoy.

Lua said people in Mena told him he needed to expand to Northwest Arkansas.

"I have customers in Mena, and their children are going to Fayetteville to college and they say we need to come here. We had friends who told us, 'You got to be there.'"

He said he is happy to open a restaurant in Lincoln and hopes that people will enjoy the food.

La Villa serves authentic Mexican food with a lot of options on the menu, Lua said. The most popuar entries at his other restaurants are the LaRanchero dishes and he hopes people will try those and like them.

For now, the restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lua said he wants to see how those hours work out for the business.

La Villa has 15 employees but Lua said the restaurant needs more workers and he's encouraging high school students and others in Lincoln to apply to be a host, waiter or server.

Moore and her husband grew up in Lincoln where many people invested in their lives during that time. Her mom worked for the school and when she was diagnosed with cancer the school community rallied around her.

"We feel this love and obligation to try to do the next thing for the next generation," Moore said. "I want my kiddos to know how important it is, that community is a big deal."

Her next project on Lincoln Square will be to renovate one of her buildings for her office and then renovate the building next door as a big, open space, with a room and bathroom in the back, for some type of retail business possibly.

The structures are in such bad condition that her business has been renovating one building, getting it rented and then going on to the next building.

Moore has a marketing background and when it came time to give a name to her new business about six years ago, she wanted something with a meaning. She said she threw out names to her family, including Redeemed Construction.

"I love the aspect of redeemed because not only does it have a Christian connotation but it is about what we're doing as far as bringing things back to life. Everybody voted yes on the name," Moore said.

The new La Villa Mexican Restaurant on Lincoln Square has a warm, open space for customers to enjoy a nice meal. (Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader)



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Owners Hugo Rios, left and Tony Lua hold the scissors to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of La Villa Mexican Restaurant at 111 Bean St. on Lincoln Square. Lincoln Chamber of Commerce sponsored the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new business on the square. La Villa held a soft opening Nov. 30 and its grand opening Dec. 1.



These two buildings on Lincoln Square are the next projects for Redeemed Construction and Renovation, owned by Kendra and Josh Moore of Lincoln. The building on the left will be renovated for Kendra Moore's office. She said when that project is finished, she will renovate the space next door for a new future business. The couple has a vision for revitalizing Lincoln Square. (Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader)

