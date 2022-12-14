Lady Cardinals Handle Capable Marion Squad

FARMINGTON -- Little things generate an impact and Farmington junior J'Myra London came up big to start the Lady Cardinals off well in their 81-35 championship win over Marion.

"J'Myra was tremendous that game and really the start of her junior season has been just phenomenal. I'm really proud of J'Myra in just the overall expansion of her game," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson. "She's been an elite level defender. She was that way as a sophomore, but what we've really seen beyond that this year is just the maturation on the offensive end and her asserting herself, playing with a lot of confidence. Her teammates, they love that side of J'Myra. They love to see that. They really push her to continue to stay on that path."

Marion beat Episcopal, 60-32, and Horn Lake, 64-43, to advance up the other side of the Hot Springs Invitational tournament bracket. The Lady Patriots featured four players at least 5-feet-10 or better, led by Kiera Neal, 6-0, senior center, who finished with 15 points. Alyse Holliman, a 6-0 senior forward, added 12 points. Joniya Lewis and Lee Nya Flowers, a pair of 5-10 juniors, also saw action for Marion.

"Early on J'Myra was a huge cog in that wheel of getting us off to a good start against a team that we knew going in, Marion's extremely athletic. We watched them have two 20-point plus wins in the first two rounds. They're very explosive and we did a good job of being able to neutralize some of that," Johnson said.

Four players hit double figures for the Lady Cardinals (8-0), who repeated as tournament champions, having won in 2021. Jenna Lawrence scored 18 points followed by Reese Shirey and London with 12 apiece. Kaycee McCumber had 10 off the bench.

London used a behind-the-back dribble to break free and drive for a layup, then rebounded Lawrence's miss and set up Shirey for an open 3-pointer on the left wing as the Lady Cardinals scored on their first two possessions to open up a 5-0 lead a minute-and-a-half into the championship game.

Marion contested everything on that sequence, beginning with Farmington's Zoey Bershers, a 6-feet-3 sophomore, clearing a defensive rebound. The Lady Patriots bottled her up, fighting the outlet and Farmington labored to get the ball across half-court to avoid a violation.

Marion's man-to-man defense challenged the Lady Cardinals to get open. In the face of that pressure, Lawrence drove with her left, then pulled up for a free-throw line jump shot.

It wouldn't fall but London had inside position and kicked the ball out to Shirey, who buried the open three.

"When the pressure came at us, not only were we able to break pressure, but we attacked it and looked to score. That's another thing that good basketball teams do and I thought our kids really did that well," Johnson said.

Farmington missed its next three shots despite getting some good looks.

Neal, one of two 6-footers starting for Marion, scored an uncontested layup when she got downcourt ahead of everybody.

The Lady Cardinals needed another basket and London provided the points. Shirey pushed the ball upcourt and fed London, who converted the layup.

At the other end Neal cut to the basket and made a layup in traffic to keep Marion within 7-4.

Shirey got a step and dribbled down the box, breaking away from her defender. She finished with a layup as the teams, both with a pair of 6-foot front line starters, slugged it out in the early going.

Hill crashed the offensive glass, getting her own rebound and drawing a foul.

That prompted Johnson to implore his team, "Concentrate," on the defensive glass. Hill made a free throw. Going the other way, Marion left Zoey Bershers open and the 6-feet-3 sophomore drained a trifecta from the top of the key. The three points provided a 12-5 margin for the Lady Cardinals midway through the first quarter.

London doubled Hill in the high post and made a steal. She drove the lane on offense, got fouled and made a free throw. Marion got an offensive rebound on its next possession, but Shirey intercepted a pass and fed London. She couldn't make this basket but Lawrence's mobility enabled her to clean up the miss and the Lady Cardinals owned a 10-point lead of 15-5.

Neal blocked a shot, rebounded and got the ball inside, drawing a foul. Her free throws cut the lead inside double digits, but the Lady Patriots repeated their earlier mistake of leaving Bershers alone. She nailed another 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 Farmington run to close out the quarter with a 23-7 lead.

Scoring picked up for both teams in the second quarter but Marion was never able to seriously challenge Farmington after falling behind. Lawrence had a 3-point attempt blocked, then returned the favor at the other end. She asserted herself, taking a defender off the dribble and hit a runner in the lane.

Marin Adams blocked a shot off the bench and quickly got the outlet to London. She scored on the fly and added a free throw with Farmington seizing a 30-9 lead at the 6:31 mark of the second quarter. Farmington's other tall girl, 6-feet-1 sophomore McCumber, had four points in the second. Morgan Uher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap the first half with Farmington leading 50-22.

London began the scoring in the second half with a steal and lay-in. Farmington scored the first six points and eventually built a 35-point lead o Hannah Moss' 3-pointer that made it 59-24. Lawrence added a 3-point play and Shirey hit free throws to make the score 64-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Adams went behind-the-back with her dribble to shake the Lady Patriot guarding her and finished with a layup much to the delight of Lady Cardinal fans in the fourth quarter. Johnson emptied his bench and Farmington won going away 82-35.

Farmington 81, Marion 35

Marion^7^15^5^8^--^35

Farmington^23^27^14^17^--^82

Farmington (7-0): Jenna Lawrence 8 1-1 18, Reese Shirey 4 3-4 12, J'Myra London 4 3-4 12, Kaycee McCumber 5 0-2 10, Zoey Bershers 2 0-0 6, Marin Adams 2 2-2 6, Gabby McBurnett 2 0-0 5, Hannah Moss 1 0-0 3, Morgan Uher 1 0-0 3, Lizzie Mabry 1 0-0 3, Naomi Hernandez 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 9-13 81.

Marion (2-3): Kiera Neal 4 7-9 15, Alyse Holliman 4 3-4 12, Falencia Selvy 1 0-0 2, Survanna Clay 1 0-0 2, Joniya Lewis 1 0-0 2, Lee Nya Flowers 0 1-2 1, Aya Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 12-17 35.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 11 (Shirey 2, Bershers 2, Lawrence, London, Moss, M. Uher, Herandez, Mabry. McBurnett). Marion 1 (Holliman).

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Morgan Uher drives underneath the basket against Providence Academy on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Lady Cardinals won big at home, 69-23.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Morgan Uher attempts a reverse lay-up after beating Providence Academy on a drive to the basket on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Uher scored two points in the Lady Cardinals' 69-23 rout.

