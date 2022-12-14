Lincoln grad on award-winning judging team

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas poultry judging team recently competed in the 56th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest and placed second overall in the team category.

Competitors and coaches from nine colleges across the country gathered in Fayetteville for the competition hosted by the University of Arkansas Department of Poultry Science. The event is organized and overseen by Gary Davis, undergraduate recruiter for the poultry science department. Team members competed over a course of two days.

The competition consisted of two divisions in which judgers were required to evaluate poultry and poultry products for quality. Division I was live bird assessment, and Division II was egg and meat product evaluation.

Four team members competed for the University of Arkansas team, including Kaleb Barenberg of Lincoln, Kylie Roesler of Katy, Texas, Ethan Strobel of Subiaco and Cayla Wilson of Kerrville, Texas. The team is coached by Dennis Mason.