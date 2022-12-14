COURTESY PHOTO The Farmington Small Business Collaborative sponsored a food drive in November for the food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church. Boxes were set out at various businesses in the community. Donations recently were delivered to the church by members Ryan Crawford with Arvest Bank, left, Dr. Brendon Cox with Farmington Eye Care, Tina McCarver with Arvest Bank and Senior Pastor Annie Lankford with the church.

COURTESY PHOTO The Farmington Small Business Collaborative sponsored a food drive in November for the food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church. Boxes were set out at various businesses in the community. Donations recently were delivered to the church by members Ryan Crawford with Arvest Bank, left, Dr. Brendon Cox with Farmington Eye Care, Tina McCarver with Arvest Bank and Senior Pastor Annie Lankford with the church.

Print Headline: Meeting needs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content