More Christmas Celebrations

Christmas on the Square

The annual Christmas on the Square will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lincoln Square. The free community holiday event will provide free to-go smoked chicken dinners that can be picked up in front of the Lincoln Public Library. Santa Claus will greet children in the Lincoln Senior Center building. Pony rides and free kettle corn also will be activities available for families on the square.

Caroling at the Christmas Tree

Inside Out Studio in Farmington is hosting Caroling at the Christmas Tree at the Christmas tree next to Farmington Library and across from the Farmington Post Office. Join the studio for a community singalong from 5:30-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18.