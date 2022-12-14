Parade Of Lights Brings Scenes Of Christmas

Legend Realty and many other organizations had wonderful floats in the Parade of Lights in Prairie Grove on Saturday night. Other organizations included Arkansas Highway Police, Prairie Grove Senior Center, the Pie Lady and her elves, public library, Flowers-N-Friends, Hortons Furniture and Realty Mart.

Mayor-elect David Faulk led Prairie Grove's Parade of Lights on Saturday along with outgoing Mayor Sonny Hudson, seated on the other side of the truck.

Jude Campbell, 3, of Farmington, waves to those in the Christmas parade in Prairie Grove. When he wasn't waving, he was picking up candy, along with all the other children along the parade route.

Camo Benson, 7, of Prairie Grove, tells Santa Claus his Christmas wishes for the season. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with children in the American Legion building following the Parade of Lights.

Prairie Oaks Baptist Church was one of many organizations that had a float in Prairie Grove's Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday. There were about 42 entries in the 2022 parade.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Historical Society sing carols in period costume Saturday during the Cocoa Crawl in downtown Prairie Grove.

Girl Scout Troop 5054 had fun riding through the parade with gingerbread houses in the background.

A scene from the Disney movie Frozen and the popular snowman Olaf was a favorite float at the Parade of Lights. PG Telco sponsored this float.

