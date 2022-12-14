Prairie Grove grad named ‘Senior of Significance’

STILLWATER, Okla. – Whitney Walker, an agricultural leadership major from Prairie Grove, was selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2022-2023 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.

Walker was an Oklahoma Agriculture Leadership Encounter Class XIX member, Oklahoma State University President's Distinguished Scholar, Ferguson College of Agriculture Student Success Leader, Purple Circle Magazine Finalist for Industry Leader in Agriculture and maintained President's Honor Roll.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

A reception to recognize Walker and the other 49 Seniors of Significance Award winners was held Nov. 9 at ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.