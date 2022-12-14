Prairie Grove School Administrators Investigate School Safety Video





PRAIRIE GROVE -- The school district's central office administrators are conducting an internal investigation into the use of a security training video that depicted actual photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as being killed in a fictional school shooting.

In the wake of the video shown to middle school teachers on Nov. 30, two school administrators, Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, and Shayne Taylor, middle school principal, have taken leaves of absence effectively immediately.

Prairie Grove School Board, in a special meeting Dec. 2, approved the leaves for Holmes and Taylor with pay from their accrued personal vacation and sick days. Holmes will retire at the end of the school year.

The board named Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, as interim superintendent.

Joenks last week said Luke Humphreys, assistant middle school principal, is in charge at the middle school. It will take board action before someone can be named an interim principal for the school, Joenks said.

Joenks and David Kelloggs, assistant superintendent of transportation, maintenance and facilities, will conduct the investigation.

"There's an investigation going on about what all happened with this situation," Joenks said.

Joenks did not have a time frame for completing an investigating, adding, "We've going to take as much time as we need to be able to get the most detail we can."

Joenks said he did not know if the results of the investigation will be something that would go before the school board because the situation is a personnel matter.

Joenks declined comment on many questions, saying, "Out of concern that I might give out too much detail that would impact the current investigation, I'm not going to comment on that question."

He said he saw a draft video at a principals' meeting but did not see the ultimate video that was shown to teachers on Nov. 30. He could not recall when he saw the draft.

Joenks, who was out of town at a career technical conference when the video was shown to middle school teachers, said he could not comment on whether the video was changed from what was shown at the principals' meeting to what was shown at the teachers' collaborative learning time that afternoon.

Joenks said he could not comment on who approved the video or who was involved in creating the video. He did say students, as far as he knew, were not involved in creating the video.

He also said he could not comment on whether security training videos shown at other schools the same day used photos from actual students and/or teachers from those schools.

The reason for showing the video with the photos is also part of the investigation, Joenks said.

In response to a request from the Enterprise-Leader under the state's Freedom of Information Act, Joenks emailed links to the videos shown at the high school, middle school and elementary school on Nov. 30. A video was not shown at the junior high.

The videos, each about four minutes long, had music and words on the screen only. No one was narrating about the event.

All three videos opened with the same somber background music and the same scenario in that "on Dec. 14, 2022, a gunman opened fire" and "21 students and staff were injured, 36 more were killed."

Each video was different in that the words on the screen said the shooting occurred at the school where the video was shown.

All three videos then had the following words: "With hope for the future and dreams that were not yet fulfilled, these were the lives tragically taken that day from all that loved them."

At this point, the video begins to scroll through photos. All photos in the link were blurred so faces could not be seen. In some instances, there were two or three people in the picture. All names had been redacted.

The newspaper said it would accept a copy of the videos where children's faces and names were redacted.

After the photos, each video had the following:

"These people are why we lock our classroom doors...These people are why we ask for ID at the front desk...These people are why we do all the safety drills...Every parent deserves the right to pick their kid up at the end of the day...These people are why everyone must do their part."

Joenks last week was in the process of meeting with teachers at each of the schools.

He met with elementary teachers on Dec. 6.

"We had a very, how shall I put this, serious conversation," Joenks said. "In the big picture of things, I'm sorry this happened. We were trying to make a statement to make teachers aware of school safety topics. The means by which it was done was a misjudgment. We're sorry for that and we're going to learn from this and apply it to future efforts and we're going to move forward in our school year."

Joenks said he told elementary teachers that as the district learns from this event, "We're going to move forward, continue our focus on student academic success and the safety of our students and staff."

Teachers have spoken out against the video shown at their school, either through email or through news interviews.

One middle school teacher, Ralanda Mongold, said the photos of her two children were in the video and when she saw them, she got up, yelled and walked out of the room.

"They did not ask for our permission to get pictures for this video. I never would have thought in a million years that my administrators would do something so sickening," she said.

Parents and teachers also have spoken out against the date used in the video. Dec. 14, 2022, will be the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in which 20 school children and six teachers were killed.

Watch the high school video at: wcel.nwaonline.com/1214highschool/

Watch the middle school video at: wcel.nwaonline.com/1214middleschool/

Watch the elementary school video at: wcel.nwaonline.com/1214elementaryschool/



