Prep Basketball Roundup

FARMINGTON -- The New School showed Saturday it can play with "the big boys" in high school basketball.

The Cougars outscored Benton 24-15 in the third quarter and beat the Panthers 60-50 on Saturday in the final game of Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena. Quintus McNeil and Evan Goldman each scored 17 points for The New School (15-1), a Class 1A program whose only loss this season was to Class 6A Springdale Har-Ber.

Benton is a Class 5A school that plays at the 6A level in football. The New School doesn't have a football team but the Cougars do have athletes who play team ball and a veteran coach in David Ferrell, who has a long history of winning at the high school and college levels.

Ferrell said his team was excited about playing a 5A school Saturday with a 6-9 sophomore, Terrion Burgess, who is already drawing Division I interest.

"Our kids love these kind of games, and Burgess is a great player," Ferrell said. "They love that challenge. We got it done and it's a big win for our program."

Burgess finished with 18 points for the Panthers, who were led by Jonathan Bell with 20 points.

The Cougars received exceptional guard play Saturday from McNeil and Michael Hardiman, who contributed 11 points. The New School blitzed Benton in the third quarter with McNeil, Hardiman, and Goldman doing all the scoring. But Benton got to within 54-50 in the fourth quarter before Hardiman scored on a layup off a set play following a timeout.

McNeil then made four consecutive free throws to push the lead back to 10 with under one minute to play.

"Our guard play was the difference," Ferrell said. " 'Q' handled the pressure all night and Michael did a great job of taking it to the basket. He played the best game of his high school career."

The New School got off to a good start in grabbing leads of 11-4 in the first quarter and 21-12 in the second quarter following a three-pointer by McNeil. Benton rallied with 10 consecutive points behind Burgess, who scored eight quick points with a variety of moves inside.

Hot Springs Lakeside 55, Huntsville 47

Hot Springs Lakeside pulled away for the win by outscoring Huntsville 17-8 in the third quarter.

AJ Howard scored 14 and Evan Eastwood 12 for Lakeside. Mason Davidson scored 20 and Kayden McCubbin to lead the Eagles.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Texarkana, Tex. 80, Huntsville 59

Damon Augustus scored 21 points and Alex Orr, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, contributed 18 points to lead Texarkana (Texas) High (2-3) to a 80-59 victory over Huntsville in the first-round of the Cardinal Classic at Cardinal Arena on Thursday. Augustus, a 6-foot-4 senior, suffered an injury that kept him out of practices and games for about a month. But the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith signee moved about easily while scoring inside and outside. He finished his night with two dunks before taking a seat on the bench with 4 minutes to play.

"(Augustus) played on Tuesday for the first time," said Texarkana coach Jacob Skinner, a former University of Arkansas punter and former basketball coach at Shiloh Christian. "He's had two practices and this was his second game back."

Huntsville (4-2) appeared to gain confidence after getting some shots to go down and cut the Texarkana lead to 34-27 on the strength of the all-around play from Davidson and two 3-pointers and a short-range jumper from Troy Lambert. But Texarkana answered with consecutive baskets to close out the first half.

Texarkana used a 13-0 surge to race to a 38-27 lead at halftime. Huntsville called two timeouts during the surge but couldn't slow the Tigers with Augustus leading the way with 13 points after two quarters. Texarkana continued to pull away in the second half and won easily despite 19 points from Kayden McCubbin, a 6-foot-5 junior.

Kingston 77, Lincoln 40

Kaiden Fancher had 28 points to lead four Kingston players in double figures, and the Yellowjackets rolled past Lincoln at the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament. Kingston (9-6) claimed a 26-9 lead after one quarter and continued to roll with a 44-13 halfime cushion. Chism Floyd added 17 points for the Yellowjackets, who travel to Deer tonight for a 1A-1 East Conference game, while Canton Clark chipped in 11 and Colton Clemons 10. Jace Birkes had 11 points and Paxton Price 10 for Lincoln.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Berryville 51, Lincoln 39

Lincoln lost to Berryville, 51-39, in the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Wolves led 12-8 in the first quarter and maintained a 20-17 halftime advantage. Lincoln went ice cold in the third quarter, scoring only two points while Berryville tacked on 14 to its total. The Bobcats led 31-22 at the end of the third and out scored Lincoln 20-17 in the fourth to claim the 51-39 win.

GIRLS

Omaha 47, Lincoln 20

Jalen Burleson had 16 points to lead a trio of Omaha players in double figures as the Lady Eagles rolled past Lincoln in the Anstaff Green Forest Holiday Tournament. Shelby Whitehurst and Katelyn Rogers added 10 points apiece for Omaha (9-4), which held Lincoln scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 14-0 lead. The Lady Eagles led 27-7 at halftime and 42-12 after three quarters. Lena Skogen and Kaylin Osnes each had six for Lincoln (1-8), which lost 49-45 Thursday at Lead Hill.

Lincoln lost to Lead Hill, 49-45, on Friday.