MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A Christmas tree and garlands strung across the walls decorate the interior of Wendy's on Main Street in downtown Farmington. The fast-food chain possesses its own holiday treat, aptly named "Frosty," which can be ordered with or without snowfall in the region.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Ho, ho, ho, who would know? High on the branches, fresh, fresh, fresh, attach a hamburger and French fries as Christmas ornaments at Wendy's on Main Street in Farmington.