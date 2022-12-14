Shot Clock Era Begins

FARMINGTON -- On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Farmington routed Locust Grove, Okla., 60-25, in the first girls basketball game of a new era.

Farmington's Zoey Bershers, a 6-feet-3 sophomore, scored the first home-court bucket of the season while working a give-and-go with 6-feet-3 Jenna Lawrence, who drained the first trifecta of the season at Cardinal Arena after the Lady Pirates turned the ball over on a shot clock violation.

Yeah, that's right, a stinking shot clock violation, meaning teams have 35 seconds from the moment they gain possession of the basketball to shoot at their goal. If they don't get a shot off within that time frame or the ball fails to touch the rim, the referees blow the whistle and possession reverts to their opponent according to the new rule.

The college coaches leveraged their influence to get that rule change implemented at the high school level by the Arkansas Activities Association. Basketball exists in its purest form at the high school level where there's less corporate dollars and fewer behind the scenes boosters affecting the game.

In the midst of this significant rule change, Farmington seeks to establish an identity with a trio of six-footers that includes 6-feet-1 sophomore Kaycee McCumber in a reserve role coming off the bench.

"I think we're coming along, maybe a little ahead of schedule. This is the youngest basketball team that I've had here age-wise starting my 14th year. I like where we're at. We're nowhere near a finished product," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Farmington transformed its early 5-0 lead into a 16-6 advantage after one quarter with Lawrence adding a pair of driving lay-ups and assist to Reese Shirey on a kick-out for an open 3-point shot. The Lady Cardinals' 16-6 first quarter lead ballooned to 32-13 at halftime and 51-18 after three periods.

The triple towers, Lawrence (22 points), Bershers (8 points) and McCumber (4 points), combined for 34 points while guards Reese Shirey (10 points) and J'Myra London (6 points) tacked on 16 more.

Locust Grove found itself over-matched. Two of the Lady Pirates' tallest players, Bailey Wiggins, a 5-feet-10 senior guard, and Kylie Bird, a 5-feet-9 freshman forward, weren't able to keep the Lady Cardinals from scoring. Claire Hooker led Locust Grove with 8 points.

Farmington 60, Locust Grove, Okla. 25

Locust Grove^6^7^5^8^--^25

Farmington^16^16^19^9^--^60

Farmington (2-0): Jenna Lawrence 8 2-2 22, Reese Shirey 3 2-2 10, Zoey Bershers 4 0-0 8, J'Myra London 3 0-0 6, Kaycee McCumber 1 2-2 4, Marin Adams 2 0-0 4, Hannah Moss 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Scogin 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 8-13 53.

Locust Grove, Okla. (0-1): Claire Hooker 3 1-2 8, Bailey Wiggins 2 0-0 5, Kylie Bird 2 0-0 4, Chloe Silka 1 1-1 3, Kamry Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Carly Morrison 0 1-2 1, Sloane Sweeney 0 0-4 0. Totals 9 7-11 25.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Lawrence 4, Shirey 2, Moss, Scogin). Locust Grove 2 (Hooker, Wiggins)