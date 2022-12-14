Teachers, Parents Express Outrage Over Photos

PRAIRIE GROVE -- School board members have received at least 12 emails from teachers and parents expressing concern and outrage over a security training video that showed Prairie Grove faculty children or grandchildren depicted as victims of a fictional school shooting, according to documents provided to the Enterprise-Leader in response to a request under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

In all, the school's attorney Marshall Ney provided links to more than 50 documents, which included letters, emails and text messages, surrounding the security training video about an active shooter scenario.

According to these files, the videos -- described as training videos on school safety -- were shown during teachers' professional development time on Nov. 30 to staff at the elementary school, middle school and high school.

All three videos opened with the same somber background music and text reading "on Dec. 14, 2022, a gunman opened fire" and "21 students and staff were injured, 36 more were killed."

Each video was different in that the words on the screen said the shooting occurred at the school where the video was shown.

All three videos then had the following words: "With hope for the future and dreams that were not yet fulfilled, these were the lives tragically taken that day from all that loved them."

At this point, the videos scroll through pictures, reportedly of children and grandchildren of faculty members, as if they had died in the fictional shooting.

In a Nov. 16 email from high school principal Jed Davis to the other principals and assistant principals, Davis asked them to email him pictures of "students and/or teachers' kids that I could put in the safety video." Davis, in the email, said he planned to make the videos over Thanksgiving break.

Junior High Principal Zach Vest was sick that week and a video was not shown at the junior high. In a Nov. 30 email to this staff, Vest said he was aware of the videos but did not know they were being shown so soon.

Vest told his teachers a similar video was made for the district administration team earlier in the year and it was "very impactful and emotional." The intent, he said, was to bring the impact of student safety "closer to home, however misguided that aim might have seemed today."

Vest said he did not submit any photos of staff members or their family for a video.

"If there had been anything like that produced, I would have previewed the video with those affected beforehand," Vest told his staff. "If anyone had an issue I would have had no qualms with pulling the video before showing it to the entire staff."

He added, "I understand in saying all this that hindsight is 20/20, but I'd like to think that is how I would have approached this for PGJH. I'm not saying it's the perfect answer or the answer you all want, but it's the honest one."

Holmes sent out an email the afternoon after the videos were shown apologizing for any emotional stress created by the photos. She said the "intent of this video was to create more awareness about the serious responsibilities we all have for our students. Parents and guardians entrust each one of us to make sure their children are safe every day they send them to the district. It is a great and powerful responsibility to bear."

Teachers from the schools emailed board members expressing their concerns and outrage after watching the videos. Several parents also emailed board members.

Elementary teacher Sheri Brazil said she was experiencing sleepless nights and having a hard time feeling comfortable in her school building after seeing the video.

"As soon as the meeting was over, I was shaking and cried in my classroom for about an hour. I was in shock and angry because it definitely crossed a line," Brazil wrote.

Middle school teacher Derek Dougan said in a Dec. 2 email that the safety training video "was completely unacceptable and out of line. No teacher was aware of the images used and no teacher was asked for permission...To depict any student in our district as a potential mass shooting victim is beyond disgusting."

Parent Brea Gragg, who also is a Prairie Grove City Council member, said she understood the thought process of trying to get the attention of staff in regards to school safety but noted "this was maybe the absolute worst way to do so."

Gragg said she thought every person who signed off on the video should be held accountable and the district should provide a mandatory counseling session for every teacher. Gragg in particular was concerned about the mental health of teachers after watching the video.

Middle school teacher Ralanda Mongold said she was filing an official complaint against district administors, principals, the security team and anyone else involved with the video.

"These people lack professionalism and are not putting their staff or the students first. They are not leaders that I want to work for. I no longer trust them," Mongold said.

Not all emails expressed concerns about the video.

Christina Vickery, who works in the administration office, told the principals to "hold your head high! Stand behind your decision! I applaud and stand behind you!"

As a school employee, mother and aunt of current students, Vickery wrote to the administrators that they did not do anything wrong.

"We live in a world where school shootings are not only reality but an everyday possibility," Vickery said in her email. "We cannot ignore it or allow employees to continue to live in a fairy tale world where 'it will never happen, here.'"

The files included emails to Holmes and Taylor in support of them. Several school employees expressed their sadness to Holmes that she was leaving and told her they appreciated her service to the district and her actions to "make us safer."

Teacher Bethany Howerton wrote to Taylor that she believed his heart was in the right place.

"I just want you to know that there are teachers who are not angry and who will continue to appreciate all you've done for our district," Howerton told Taylor.

