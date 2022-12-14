Voters re-elect Penn as Farmington mayor

FARMINGTON -- Now that he's been reelected mayor of Farmington, Ernie Penn is looking at goals for 2023.

Top of the list, Penn said last week, is the completion of the state Highway 170 project. The project has been on hold while the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Washington Water Authority work on reaching an agreement to relocate water lines.

The state plans to widen two miles of the highway from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Roads from two lanes to three 12-foot-wide lanes with a continuous left-hand turning lane. The project also calls for sidewalks and curb and gutter on both sides of the road.

Voters reelected Penn to the mayor's position in a runoff election held Dec. 6. Penn received 580 votes (63.67%) to 331 votes (36.33%) for City Council member Diane Bryant.

Washington County Election Commission will meet Dec. 15 to certify the runoff results, according to Jennifer Price, the commission's executive director.

Penn said he was happy with the turnout for the runoff election.

"I was very, very pleased with 900 plus people showing up to vote," Penn said the day after the election. "That's awesome."

He said he believes there was a good turnout because the election was focused on one position and voters were deciding the person who would be the leadership of their city.

"I think that's why a lot of people got out and voted. We called a lot of people, texted a lot of people to vote and I think that helped. We had a pretty good team to get people out to vote and I think that's why we had a good turnout."

Penn said he thinks he was reelected mayor because people realize the city has a lot to get done.

"I have a good grip on the important issues we need to get completed," Penn said. "I just think they got out and voted for the candidate they thought was most qualified."

Other goals next year, Penn said, include pickleball courts at Creekside Park, some amenities for the community park at Farmington Heights subdivision and a new water and sewer contract with the city of Fayetteville.

Penn said he also wants the council to consider some revisions to the city's animal ordinance and animal control procedures.

Penn, the incumbent, earned a spot in the runoff by receiving 1,373 votes or 49.7% in the Nov. 8 general election, according to official results from the election commission. Bryant finished second in November with 867 votes, or 31%. Jerrod Fraley, the third mayoral candidate in the Nov. 8 general election, got 521 votes, or 19%.

A candidate in a municipal election with more than two challengers can win outright with a majority, which is 50% plus one vote. A candidate also can win by receiving at least 40% of the vote and by leading the second-place finisher by at least 20%. Otherwise, the two top vote-getters compete in a runoff.

Penn, 68, has been mayor for 20 years. He served his first term from 1999 to 2002, then served four years on the city council. He again took the mayor's office in 2007 and has served the city a total of 24 years in elective office, he noted.