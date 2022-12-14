WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 14, 2022

flag: Garner

Mavis Irene Radford Barnes

Mavis Irene Radford Barnes was born July 21, 1924, and passed away on December 3, 2022. Mavis was born in Selma, N.C., the daughter of Bessie Ann Ryals and Fletcher Radford.

She married Maurice Russell Barnes on June 15, 1945, in Charleston, S.C.

Mavis's early childhood was spent on her grandparents' Ryals and Radford farms where the hard work of cultivating large fields of cotton and tobacco was a way of life. After high school, Mavis moved to Wilmington, N.C., to be near her Aunt Teny and started her long career as a "Bell of Southern Bell" telephone operator, with the exception of a couple of breaks, until 1965. But in Wilmington a friend introduced Mavis to Coast Guardsman Maurice Barnes, who was stationed on Hilton Head Island, S.C. They married in the First Baptist Church in Charleston on July 15, 1945. With the end of World War II, they moved back to Fayetteville, Ark., near Maurice's family, where all four of their children were born.

Maurice and Mavis moved to Berryville, Ark., in 1965 where he managed an LP Gas company and she began her nursing career. After they both retired, Mavis and Maurice moved back to their original home in Fayetteville, before moving to a new house in nearby Farmington. They were both active in the Farmington Senior Citizens Center, with Mavis playing guitar and singing in the band. They were volunteers for the VA Hospital and Meals on Wheels, and regularly traveled to visit their children and friends.

Mavis continued her active lifestyle after Maurice's death, but in 2017 moved to senior living in Hot Springs to be near her son, Sammy. She continued line dancing, playing her guitar and visiting grandkids.

Mavis is survived by a daughter, Janis Petronis (Richard) of Stephenville, Texas; sons, Larry of Bentonville, Ark.; Sammy of Hot Springs, Ark.; and Danny of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Renee Warner, Kelli Cubeta and Richie Petronis in Texas; Lauren Brown and Lindsey Black in Arkansas; and Crystal Barnes and Kim Barnes in California, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice, brother William Maytlon Radford and granddaughter, Heather (Barnes) Wright.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Ark. Interment followed at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., where her husband Maurice rests since his passing in 2011.

William Harley Garner, Jr.

William Harley Garner Jr., a longtime resident of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City, Okla., passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Bentonville. The son of William Harley and Anna Rlena (Daniel) Garner, he was born February 7, 1947, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Harley proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harley and Lena Garner; four brothers Buddy, Billy, Bobby, and Glenn; and four sisters, Leola, Dot, Reba, and Leta Mae.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Garner; one daughter, Brandi Johnson and her husband Gary of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Paul Garner and his wife Marsha also of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Cru Johnson and Raven Guelda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harley was a beloved husband, father and PaPaw. He will be missed in so many ways, including his infectious smile and enormous zest for life. From having beers with his buddies to watching old westerns, he enjoyed every minute of living. His goofy jokes, songs, quotes and knowledge of useless information kept everyone laughing and wondering where in the world he came up with them! Harley had three major loves in his life. His high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Becky. The "Cutest Couple" in high school remained as such for all of their years together. Next, there was his only child, Brandi. Nothing made him more proud than watching and guiding her to grow up and find her own place and successes in life. And last, and certainly the most enjoyable love of his life, his grandson, Cru. Nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with Cru or watching his "Little Man" play little league sports. Whether it was little league baseball games, Friday Night Lights flag football, or Oakdale basketball games, he was truly 'in Heaven' when watching Cru! There is no doubt that PaPaw will always be his biggest fan. He will just be watching from the suites now! Harley, Dad and PaPaw, we will forever be missing you, until we meet again.

Funeral service was held December 8, 2022, at National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Honorary pallbearers were Cru and Gary Johnson, Paul Garner, Michael Brown, Jackie Hamblen and Lee Hamblen.

Memorials may be made to "Tunnels to Towers Foundation," 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Lenny Stewart

Lenny Stewart, 45, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was born January 17, 1977, in Union City, Tenn., to Ronnie and Patti McCarroll Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Stewart.

Lenny was a big guy with a big heart. He was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and attended the University of Arkansas. He was an amazing husband and father to his two children, Flynn and Ace. He loved his family with all his heart and always knew how to put a smile on a face. He was a writer and a lover of poetry, as well as a film buff with a keen interest in the horror genre. Throughout high school he excelled in athletics as a member of the varsity football team. Lenny dedicated much of his life to music, writing and performing with many local bands over the years. He worked at Arvest Bank operations for 21 years. Above all, he left a lasting impression on the lives of everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Riner Stewart of the home; his two children, Flynn and Ace of the home; his parents, Larry and Patti Snodgrass of Lincoln; stepsmother, Mary Lisa Stewart; half-sister, Kelly Stewart Owens; and step-grandmother, Pat McCarroll.

A celebration of life service was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Tommy Stufflebean

Tommy Stufflebean, 62, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born in Fayetteville, Ark., to Tommy D. Stufflebean (Mildred Harris) and Willeta Guthary (Harold Guthary).

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Linda McHenry and Mary (Cassy) Humble. Tommy is survived by a brother, Bobby Stufflebean (Wilma) of Wedington, Ark.; sisters, Lanna Chism of Ft. Smith, Ark., Sandy Lyons (Dan) of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Bethany Smith (Robert) of Fayetteville, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Tommy was a family man that loved motorcycles and driving semis. He was passionate about going to church at Abundant Life Church in Prairie Grove, Ark.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

