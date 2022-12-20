Sign in
Merry Christmas From Farmington

by Lynn Kutter | December 20, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This Christmas light scene with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snowmen and a Christmas tree has treated Farmington residents throughout the holiday season. The lights can be seen on Cimarron Way across from the Farmington Post Office.

