Merry Christmas From Farmington

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This Christmas scene with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snowmen and a Christmas tree has treated Farmington residents throughout the holiday season. The lights can be seen on Cimarron Way across from the Farmington Post Office.

