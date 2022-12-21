Blakely Brothers Audition For Skywalker Cameo

FARMINGTON -- Not so long ago, a few weeks, to be exact, on Nov. 17, within the nonconference boys basketball galaxy, not so far away ... Farmington smoked Locust Grove, Okla., 85-43.

The current generation is too young to remember when the Star Wars bad dude Emperor Palpatine got vanquished during a plot twist in the 1983 George Lucas film, "Return of the Jedi," but maybe, just maybe, curiosity over this evil character, who mysteriously reappeared in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," might prompt them to go take a peek at the historical Star Wars universe.

But Palpatine wasn't the first galactic thug Luke Skywalker involved himself in knocking off in that particular adventure. Hello, election pundits, nothing good happens when foes underestimate a Jedi Knight and try to make him walk the plank.

Jabba the Hutt found that out the hard way when his plan to shove Skywalker off his sail barge into a pit housing a monster backfired with Skywalker executing a back flip to land on the same spot where he stood defiantly staring down the Hutt, then caught his light saber tactically ejected at a precise turning point in the saga by his droid ally, R2-D2.

During the ensuing battle, not only the crime lord Jabba the Hut goes down, holding onto a never-ending grudge against the Jedi, but along with him, dying a thousand deaths (one has to watch the movie to know what that means), is bounty hunter Bobba Fett. Bobba Fett sold his services as a mercenary to the highest bidder, ironically he's the reason for Skywalker's return to his home planet of Tatooine.

It doesn't pay to make the good guys mad, but more on that another day, shucks, just tell the kids to go rent the movie.

Original Skywalker

A year before Star Wars introduced its Skywalker characters in 1977, David Thompson, a 6-feet-4 guard out of North Carolina State, emerged on the professional basketball scene as the original "Skywalker," a nick-name coined by Montana native, Brent Musburger, while calling games for CBS.

Thompson developed a 42-inch vertical leap that put him in the Guinness Book of World Records as a freshman at North Carolina State. During a practice, he threw down an alley oop dunk, after cutting away from an over-playing defender. The score was all Thompson freelancing, but, according to Thompson, coach Norman Sloan stopped practice and decided to incorporate the play into the Wolfpack offense. Thompson's attributed with popularizing the alley-oop.

Thompson led North Carolina State to a win over Bill Walton and UCLA in the 1974 NCAA men's basketball semifinals bringing an end to John Wooden's seven consecutive titles. North Carolina State went on to claim the championship. He once scored 73 points in an NBA game and placed second to Julius "Dr. J" Erving in the ABA's inaugural slam dunk contest at Denver in 1976.

Thompson brought the house down by executing a two-handed 360 degree slam, before Erving took off from the free-throw-line to capture the event.

Thompson struggled with addictions to cocaine and alcohol, which combined with injuries, ended his basketball career. He overcame depression by discovering hope while reading the Bible.

"I was stuck in that pity pot for a long time regretting what I've done and what my life was," Thompson said in a 2019 interview with Colorado Public Radio. "If you stay there, you won't grow. You have to pull yourself up and continue to grow and continue to live."

Farmington Home Opener

Speaking figuratively, of walking the plank, the Locust Grove, Okla., Pirates didn't fare well in basketball when visiting Farmington's home court at Cardinal Arena on a Thursday night in mid-November.

Led by "Key Performer" Layne Taylor (17 points, 10 assists), Sam "Capt. James T." Kirkman, on target with a barrage of four photon torpedoes, or maybe it was a quartet of 3-pointers, along with co "TNT" honorees, Hunter Reaves, and the yeoman-like work of Caleb Blakely (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Jaxon Berry (13 points, 6 rebounds) earning the "Board Belt" for tops in rebounds, senior Sam Wells donning the "Charge Chain," and "Lockdown Defender" Jaeden Newsom, not to mention "TGHT" recipient Josh Blakely (11 points, 5 rebounds), the Cardinals cruised to a mercy-rule victory with a running clock activated in the fourth quarter.

TGHT stands for "The Game Honors Toughness," and the twin Blakely brothers bring both a mental and emotional strength into Farmington's basketball program.

Brayden Black's putback gave Locust Grove an early 2-0 lead and Jackson Collier scored after inbounding the ball, then cutting to the basket to make it 4-4, but neither would score again and that was all she wrote for the Pirates. Farmington jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first three minutes with Layne Taylor canning a pair of treys.

Cardinal Skywalkers

The Pirates took time-out, but when play resumed Layne Taylor's lob found its way into Caleb Blakely's possession as he went airborne for a two-handed alley-oop flush. The Cardinals led 25-10 at the quarter break and both Blakely brothers auditioned for a cameo in the role of a skywalker.

In the second quarter, Farmington junior guard Alex Stanley served up an intentional pass off the backboard. Caleb Blakely timed his leap perfectly, stuffing the ball through the hoop much to the delight of the hometown fans.

Locust Grove was held to a pair of field goals in the second, including a banked-in 3-pointer and faced a 50-15 halftime deficit.

Josh Blakely started the third quarter with a prime time slamma jamma. The recipient of a pass that threaded the needle, the 6-feet-4 senior knew exactly what to do with the basketball when it was delivered into his hands on the low block. He took one step, then elevated and "boom," threw down a slam dunk that rocked the house.

Josh Blakely hasn't measured his vertical jump. However, while competing in track and field he's cleared 6-feet, 9-inches.

"I just looked down and saw that no one was there and said to myself I can dunk. I just do it when I get a chance," Josh Blakely said.

This was his second dunk of the season. Josh Blakely slammed on Harrison in the season-opener on the road in early November.

First Year Player

Josh Blakely doesn't watch basketball a lot on TV, but his favorite player is Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek professional basketball player currently playing for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo, a 6-feet-11 power forward, is a five-time NBA All-Star and twice won the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Josh stands out as one of the taller Cardinals and realizes that intimidates certain opponents even in warm-ups.

"When they see me come out, they normally get worried," Josh Blakely said.

His team goal is for the Cardinals to make at the least the state finals, while individually playing his first season of high school basketball as a senior, "I want to do as good as I can," Josh Blakely said.

Josh Blakely's inspiration comes from Mutz Barschin, an Olympian from Quatar, who competes in the high jump. Barschin won gold at the 2017 World Championships in London and at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Quatar. During Olympic competition, Barshim won bronze at London's 2012 Summer Olympics, silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and shared gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"I've just been watching him as a little kid and just recently doing what seemed impossible, it's inspiring to see him clear those heights and be excited and energetic about it," Josh Blakely said.

The game was well out of hand when Farmington went on a 15-0 run culminated by a trio of 3-pointers from Kirkman (twice) and Maddox Tetter to extend the margin from 63-28 to 50 points as the third quarter wore down.

Locust Grove's Tayton Walkingstick hit his second trey of the period to stop the run, but the Pirates were down 78-31 going into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates would begin and conclude the scoring in the final period with 3-pointers, managing to whittle the final disparity down to 45 points with Farmington opening the season with a convincing 85-43 win.

Walkingstick and Peyton Schmitt shared game scoring honors for Locust Grove with nine points apiece.

Farmington 85, Locust Grove, Okla. 43

Locust Grove^10^5^16^12^--^43

Farmington^25^25^28^7^--^85

Farmington (1-0): Layne Taylor 6 3-3 17, Jaxon Berry 6 0-0 13, Sam Kirkman 4 0-0 12, Caleb Blakely 6 0-0 12, Josh Blakely 4 3-4 11, Kaden Hughes 2 1-1 5, Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 4, Maddox Teeter 1 0-0 3, Sam Wells 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 2, Jaeden Newsom 0 1-2 1, Zac Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals 33 8-10 85.

Locust Grove (0-1): Tayton Walkingstick 3 0-0 9, Peyton Schmitt 4 1-1 9, Lane Atchley 2 0-0 5, Eli Bond 2 0-0 4, Black 1 0-0 3, Cayson King 1 0-0 3, Brayden Black 1 0-0 2, Jaquane Shamel 1 0-0 2, Jackson Collier 1 0-0 2, Jackson Blair 1 0-0 2, Caleb Gilman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-1 43.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Kirkman 4, Taylor 2, Teeter, Berry). Locust Grove 6 (Walkingstick 3, Atchley, Black, King).

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Josh Blakely, shown attempting to throw down a vertical slam dunk against Providence Academy on Nov. 17, made the highlight reel by successfully executing on a similar play the night before against Locust Grove, Okla. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Josh and his brother, Caleb, combined for three slam dunks against Locust Grove.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The value of senior forward Caleb Blakely, shown trying to draw a charge in a Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, home-court 79-44 win against Providence Academy, shows up in a lot of ways that doesn't necessarily get listed in the game statistics.

