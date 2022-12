Bob Folsom Elementary School

Mrs. Byrd's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I wnt twent pocs pokemon crds.

Love, Dallas Amezola

Dear Santa,

I bin a good girll at skoowhll. I wont a bowninero and a satowh niy gir dool. I neda per of shoos. Blake plles! And Merry Christmas!! Santa tell misisss sonta cllos that I said hi. Biy.

Love, Aria Arguelles

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud. I wont toi lagos. In a toi plushe. Can it be a uoncon? Can I hav three? Can one be a pinapol? Can the uthr be a mrmad? Can I oso hav now gluvs? I hop uow in misis clos ar gud. Telhr I sed hiy.

Love, Mia Casas

Dear Santa,

I am a good boi. I wat a basgabol. I ned 800 dalrs.

Love, Kailo Clay

Dear Santa,

I rile wat sum vid gamz. I ned a noo per uv shos.

Love, Carmelo Devine

Dear Santa,

I bin tri to be good. I want a boinero and I want a pookmon. Good Santu.

Love, Mark Formuzan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want boots. And a mask, and what I need is new sisrs. I hope you travl safle.

Love, Elijah Green

Dear Santa,

I rily wont a kibycat. I ned a noo par uv tinu shoos. I hop that Mrsiz Clos and you ar ok. I wot my mommy to be hape.

Love, Reagan Grumieaux

Dear Santa,

I bin gud and bad. I wut a frebog libcischey. I wut a shrt. I luv u.

Love, Allison Guajardo

Dear Santa,

What I rile wunt for Christmas is a remot kin spidr. Plezz. And a remot snak. Plezz. Santu I hop dat you will get too giv most of kids preziss.

Love, Macy Hancock

Dear Santa,

I hav been a very good boy. Wil you please bring me a lion king set? Thank you.

Love, Rudy

Dear Santa,

I hav bin good. I rile wut moreao cart. And a Bawzr Jr tuft anml. I nead noow shoozz. Santa I hoop you hav a good riad.

Love, Elliot Lewis

Dear Santa,

I hev ben gud and bad. Wut I wat is to see you.

Love, Gunner Main

Dear Santa,

I have workt really hared in scool! I really woont a new JoJo Siwa dress and a new rain bow unicorn toy. I need new JoJo Siwa skates. I love you Santa. I hope you and your randre are okay?

Love, Taylor McWhorter

Dear Santa,

I have been a good and bad boy. I rile whant a new boneroe and eroes and some sockx and I need to be a betr pirsin. I hope you have a good jirne.

Love, Declan Murphy

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud and I wont a omarcin grl dol scol. I oso wont a dol. I oso ned a now bacpac. I hop you hav a gud chrip.

Love, Julia Pense

Dear Santa,

I bin a good swetrt! I wont a scaped and a bocxs! Wut I need is jaciss! Tel Rodof hi and giv him a hug.

Love, Adeline Phillips

Dear Santa,

I have bin a litl bad, but I will mostle be gud for naw on. I rile wutid colrz. I wut to leshis and I rile ned some mune. Plez. My nana rile nede it. And I luv you Santa.

Love, Rylee Reynolds

Dear Santa,

I have tride to be good to my bruthr but he drives me craze! But I will be nisse to my bruthr. I riley want soft budre slime. And crunchey slime. And I need nuw pans.

Love, Brayleigh Riggin

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud this yer and I want a bo and aro with stike stuf on it. And I wunt a huvr bord.

Love, Harrison Seger

Dear Santa,

I ben chid to be a gud sis to my bruth. I whis that I can hab a reell big ted ber. I oso wut a barb has for Kismis. Santa I hop u en mis clos r been gud to da der.

Love, Nadia Tinoco

Dear Santa,

I be gud. I wut a maricu dol and a barb dol.

Love, Marlyn Vasquez

Dear Santa,

I hav ben chring to be a good grl this yer. I wut a lidup wodrbodl and I wunt a bobecepr. I ned sum now clos. I wut yow to tell coco I sed hi.

Love, Bryn Winkle

Dear Santa,

I hav bin desint. I wont a bag uv squushes and a nu par uv pjomus. I ned nu socs. Can you giv Rudof a hug for me? I luv you.

Love, William Wright

Mrs. Wisdom's 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I want new shoes and a jacket. I want a minecraft toy. Where do your reindeer stay?

Love, Noah A.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I want new eringrings. I relly want a icseey mushen. I want new shoozz. I relly want a new scaref. Santa how old are you? I relly want slippers. I relly want a new art sedup.

Love, Anabelle A.

Dear Santa,

I have bin rile good. I rile want robux. I rile want a nin jugo lego set. I nid mitin. Hal do yr randir fliy?

Love, Hayes B.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I relle want astrobot. I want island time vr. I need a per of pants. How mene coces do you eat?

Love, Giorgio D.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I riley want a gunaxits mat. I riley want daglee erengs. I riley need socks. Santa how ld are you? Why do you wer red?

Love, Kamryn D.

Dear Santa,

I bin a god grl. For crismas I want a babe sisdr. I want a brbe. I ned a jakit.

Love, Maya E.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I want spltoon. I want fortnite. I need shoos. Santa, wi do your elfs mace the toos?

Love, Colton H.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I relly want a stuft anumll. I want macup. I want a pant set. I need scats. Santa how ood are you?

Love, Everly J.

Dear Santa,

I have trid to be a good girl. I rile want a majok 8 boll. I rile want a robux giff crd. I rile need a new jakt. I need a swetr. How do you git in my haus?

Love, Lexie L.

Dear Santa,

Iv bin a good grl. I want a gum bol mushin with prpl gum bols and shroberriy gumbols. I nid a swishmelow. Wat do yoor elfs do?

Love, Lena L.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a good boe. I want a exbox and culr set with crayns and mrcrs and culr pinsils. I ned a ber hat. Hall do yur rader fli?

Love, Brayden L.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I want a new huvrbord. I want a intido swich. I nede sholdr pads. How can you go to evre prsins haws in one nit?

Love, Elijah M.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a srpris. I want a majik mixer. I rile need a skarf. How old are you? How mene elfs ar ther?

Love, Addison M.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good boy. I want new shoos. I want a new race track with cars. I rille want a amungus toy and a dinisor toy. Ware do elfs make toys?

Love, Christopher M.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Can I have a pante set? Can I have a macup set? I need a new cote. Do your elfs welye make toys?

Love, Abby N.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I wunt a gumball mshen. I wunt a joint zebru. I ned slippers. Santa hal do yr reindeer fli?

Love, Brielle P.

Dear Santa,

I have bin n a gud boy. I want a ornmit. Wut do you eet? Hall minee elf do you have? Hall od ar yuo? I want a pokemon set and a rart set. I want noo shuz. I want a flollexre. I want a spase bul. Hall do you go throwe the chimneye?

Love, Brooks R.

Dear Santa,

I chid to be a good grl. I wat robux and a pig bic. I ned gluvs.

Love, Ellie R.

Dear Santa,

I have been varre good this yer. I want a nintendo switch. I want a toy snak this yer. How old arr you?

Love, Parker S.

Dear Santa,

I bin a good girll. Santa I want a noo swetr. I want a noo shooz. I want mitinz. How do pepl cum uliv?

Love, Winter Y.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl. I want a pupy. I want a pate set. I rile nede sliprs. Is magig rell?

Love, Kyah C.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I wunt a dog. I wunt a monstr jak. I ned spsnood.

Love, Connor B.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I want a inetiddo switch. I want a stuff anumll. I need sum nue clozze.

Love, Lushen F.

Miss Davis' 1st Grade Class

This is Tinsley. How are you? This year I want a toy for benxe and a new brush for benxe. I nede a mackup box. Mare Crismis!

Love, Tinsley

Dear Santa,

I whu good this yir I nid noow bascitbol shoos I whunt younus I whunt a wenr dog. I whunt a chef hoodie camo. I will mac good ces.

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

I am Levi. How are you? I need a new tablit I whunt a videogam I whunt a new witdoe I am good. I love you santa.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

I am Caleb. I have been kinda good this year! I want new beyblades. I need socks. I want a new football. Have a merry christmas. Hope you like my cookies.

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

This is Charlie. How have you been? I have been good this yere. I need a new kandol. I want a new skateboard and tows for bobo. I hope you have a marry christmas.

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

This is Kelsey. I hab bin good I wt noo shoos I wnt dol hoos. I need bobbies. Have a mirree krismis. I hope you likk kooky.

Love, Kelsey

Dear Santa,

This is Hadley. I have been good. I need some help for my mom and dad cose they need it. I want airpoods and pup. Mare christmas.

Love Hadley

Dear Santa,

This is winslee. Have I bin gud. Mere christmas. I wat barbie jrem hous and a camru. I ned fufe socs and a ipod.

Love, Winslee

Dear Santa,

Tiss is corbin. How wus wor da. Wuss it gud or bold I din gudo. I wat a jroon and a yoo yoo. I hope you like mi kooces.

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,

I been good this yer! I want a new puppy and a woody I need some socks. Have a mary christmas and love my cookis and my caris for your deers.

Love, Kameron

Dear Santa,

I been good this yer. I want arpodss i need rollcess I hope you have a good krismis.

Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

Have i ben good. I want a sloth robot and a i want a elf and need a noow par of shos. I hope you have a mare christmas. I wil mack you cooces and milc.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

I am Eliza I have ben guys this yer haw was your day? I ned pars of socks I want a spriys omg doll and borbe doll with 3 baby.

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Ethan. I hav ban gud. I wunt shron. I ned no shews. Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I am Pierce. Iv been good. I want a splat 3 a lego set and ned shos. Mare christmas I hop you liek the coceks.

Love, Pierce

Dear Santa,

I have bn gud vis yer. I ned a flr vacum clenr. I wunt a butlr. I am lef u sum kukes. Love u.

Love, Kannon

Dear Santa,

Santa i want a PS5 and a vr. I love you so much.

Love, Ezra

Dear Santa,

I rall like you and yure the best I wat a kichin set I ned sox

Love, Josie

Dear Santa,

I want the shine plush unknown.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I am mot note. Do you have a present for me? I want a tablet, an orange bike, and a clock.

Love, Andrew

Mrs. Vitale's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Santa I hope your rane dear are ok. I have ben a good boy this year. I hope I am on the nise list! I want v r goggols and a litol sistr!! I need some winir guvs. Mary Chismis

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a good grl. I want a pupe. I want a tinesho. my mom nez a nelp doc

Love, RosAlie

Dear Santa,

how is yro dae gowing I bin a god gull. I wille wunt royol pastels. and a noo note buok. I ned sox. I LUV YOU

Love, Charlie Jane

Dear Santa,

you are so fun. I have been a good gurl this yeew. I want a baby sistr and a baby bruthr. I want a Marr Crismis I want my famle two be happe two. I need my dog to be buhavt.

Love, Lennon

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a glud blu. I wunt a babe yodu tlu. My mom ned a now crr. and a now cat rel

Love, Gracen

Dear Santa,

I hop on the gud lst. I ned a skir cot can I nd now jez. haw Iz you. Miy cis

Love, Gauge

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I have ben A good bu. I whant a nuzr elf. And A stufy of eodenFrede I love you o and I whant a noo sprengchrap

Love, Cam

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a gud bul. I wut a litl sistr and a berdign and I need sum sox hahl is wdof. I hup I im on the nis list

Love, Zaxton

Dear Santa,

I thanck i am on the good list. I wont a Rambo hi dol. I olso wont a pink younicoor tooy. I nyd a joor.

Love, Kylie

Dear Santa,

I hAvE BIn A guD Bon haw R you SAntu I Want A pupE AD A kiz Dom BugE. my BRuth nEz A DRCV hElmEt.

Love, Kolton

Dear Santa,

I waot jordids and u lavrgne I bin have u god bie my mom ned pant I hop im on the god list.

Love, Alonzo

Dear Santa,

I bin a gud grul evreday day. How are yoow santu. I want a pupey for crismis. I need a noow per uv sox. I wut a doley. For crismis.

Love, Nirvana

Dear Santa,

I have bin a gud Boe. I wunt a exbox. and I wunt huntr cod The wiod. I ned a to desc. I kant wat fou krismis.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

I think I am on the nis list. I whunt a ipad and a ppey. I am wishing for my mom my mom nedss a cupl przz uv sox. And I hop you and Mis. Clozz have ver good crismss.

Love, Jemma

Dear Santa,

I wunt a kintin and sum cande. I ned a jacit.

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I Hope Im not on the noty list. I want melky melk and I want to lok like you. I need new par of soks. mare crismis Santa.

Love, Sam

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good ben. I want a munus stufe and I want a peccho! and whu I need my gaou a car. I hop I am be on the list. I cat wat rofe cimis!

Love, Micah

Dear Santa,

I have bin a gud grall! I want a Hare repodr set. I want a elf on the shelf! I need a mine vacrum for my moms cor!

Love, Adley

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl how are you Santa I want a puppy anD kittin anD my sis needs a nuw woch.

Love, Jayda

Dear Santa,

I am gud. I wunt a nu bic. I wunt a Brbe. I ned a toothbrush. I ned a nu rug.

Love, Lela