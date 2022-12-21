Bradley to serve as volunteer chief in Lincoln





LINCOLN -- Instead of searching for a new full-time fire chief, Lincoln Fire Department will have a volunteer fire chief with two full-time firefighters, according to Mayor Doug Hutchens.

Hutchens said members of Lincoln Rural Fire Association voted Dec. 12 to recommend volunteer firefighter Brian Bradley as the new volunteer fire chief. Hutchens said as mayor, he supports that recommendation and city officials already were moving in the direction of a volunteer chief for the future.

He said Bradley already has taken on the position. The city is advertising for candidates to apply for the second firefighter position.

Bradley last week said he has been a volunteer with Lincoln Fire Department for 23 years, is a Lincoln graduate and has lived in Lincoln for 47 years. He is a local farmer and also has a fertilizer business.

"I just want to be a positive influence and I'm here to help the community," Bradley said about serving as the next fire chief.

Bradley replaces former fire Chief Thomas Pinder, Jr., who resigned Nov. 15 after less than two years on the job. Pinder started in February 2021 as Lincoln's first, full-time fire chief. Prior to Pinder, Willie Leming served as volunteer fire chief.

In November, Pinder said his resignation had "partially" to do with a situation involving Leming and his son, Dakota Leming. In May, Pinder relieved the Lemings of their duties as members of Lincoln Fire Department. They appealed this to Hutchens and he declined to reinstate them.

Hutchens last week said members of Lincoln Fire Department have voted to reinstate Willie and Dakota Leming to the department. They also will continue to serve as volunteer members with Lincoln Rural Fire Association.

Hutchens said the decision to go with a volunteer fire chief was made for several reasons.

One, he said, the city does not have the money to provide a competitive wage for a fire chief because costs have gone up in several areas, such as fuel and insurance.

"We can offer a competitive wage for two full-time, paid firefighters where we couldn't offer a competitive wage for a full-time captain or a chief," Hutchens said.

Two full-time firefighters on site will be able to work on day-to-day tasks that need to be done, such as vehicle maintenance, keeping equipment maintained and tested and keeping the facility maintained, Hutchens said, noting it's harder for a fire chief or captain to work on these tasks and also work on other duties that fall under an administrative title.

"The job description is more suited to two full-time firefighters than it is to a chief or a captain and a firefighter," he said.

Moving forward, Hutchens said the city will work on updating its agreement with Lincoln Rural Fire Association. The Lincoln Fire Department oversees rural fire, Hutchens said, and the Lincoln fire chief is, command wise, the chief of rural fire and Lincoln Fire Department.

"The whole agreement needs to be ironed out with everybody on board with it," he said.

Hutchens said the city is working toward unifying the Lincoln and rural fire community and he believes the department is in a "good place" with those who are serving.



