Christmas At Folsom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jackson Balch, a kindergarten student in Mrs. Johnston's room at Folsom Elementary School, is cutting out a pickle so he can make a pickle ornament to take home. The children learned about Christmas traditions at other countries and in Germany, parents hide a pickle ornament on the Christmas tree. The first child to find the pickle gets to open the first present on Christmas morning and sometimes gets a treat.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER First graders at Folsom Elementary School practice on their Christmas program in their school cafeteria. The program was presented Dec. 13 to teachers, parents, grandparents and others in the community at the high school's Performing Arts Center.

Zoey Heffner, a kindergartener at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, shows off her "suitcase" to go on a trip at the school called "Christmas Around the World." The children made passports and their own suitcases and then learned about Christmas traditions in Germany, Mexico, Netherlands and Australia by traveling from room to room.

