Christmas photos

FILE PHOTO Cold weather set in for Christmas parades this year in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln, evidenced here by this family bundled up to stay warm for the Farmington Christmas Parade.

Ellie Carroll, left, and Jackie Risley, both retired Farmington schoolteachers, have jackets, scarves, gloves, ear muffs and blankets so they will stay warm during the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday.

Farmington School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotheron served as the grand marshal for the 2022 Farmington Christmas parade. Brotherton was named the 2022 Arkansas "SRO of the Year" by the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute at the 17th Arkansas Safe Schools Conference in Little Rock on July 20.

FILE PHOTO Cub Scout Pack 99 of Farmington decorated Snoopy's doghouse for their float in the Farmington Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The theme of the parade was "Charlie Brown & the Peanuts Gang."

FILE PHOTO A marching band is always a favorite entry in a parade. Farmington High Band members got into the Christmas spirit by decorating their instruments with lights in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.

This Dalmatian with Wedington Fire Department seems to enjoy seeing all the spectators along the parade route.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Many children lined up to have their pictures made with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus after the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday. Palmer Loyd, 5, and Presley Loyd, 3, of Farmington, take their turn. It took a few minutes before Presley was ready to greet the two.

Many children lined up to have their pictures made with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus after the Farmington Christmas parade on Saturday. Palmer Loyd, 5, and Presley Loyd, 3, of Farmington, take their turn. It took a few minutes before Presley was ready to greet the two.

Farmington High Band members playing instruments decorated with Christmas lights march in the Christmas parade on Saturday. Here, they are in front of the judges' table on Cimarron Place, next to Farmington Public Library. The junior high band also marched in the parade.

