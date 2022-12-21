Christmas Setting

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/End of an era. A lighted archway leads up the sidewalk and to the main entrance of the community building on the Lincoln Square. The city recently announced plans to demolish the community building, which is boarded up and condemned, as part of its plans to renovate the square. For years, the community building served as a polling place, the last time in May's primary election. By the time the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election rolled around, the building was considered unsafe and an alternate location was used.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Christmas lights start to glow in the twilight during an early December evening. Plans are in the works to refurbish the Lincoln Square, which functions as a central hub for numerous activities held annually in Lincoln, including the Apple Fest, Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo, Rat Rod Nationals Car Show and Christmas on the Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Trees around the Lincoln Square get lit up for the annual community celebration of Christmas on the Square. An inflatable Christmas village is stationed in the background. The inflatable provides a holiday-themed backdrop for taking photos.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/This lighted evergreen tree shape adds to the festive Christmas atmosphere on the Lincoln Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/This tree on the Lincoln Square provides shade in the summer and a natural fixture upon to which wrap strings of Christmas lights. The city plans to renovate the square, in conjunction with a demolition of the community building, which according to city officials is not cost effective to repair.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Christmas decorations adorn the gazebo on the Lincoln Square. The gazebo serves many purposes for various events, including an announcer's booth during the Rat Rods car show held annually in June. The only thing required for the gazebo to serve as a kissing booth would be the discreet installation of mistletoe. The city plans to renovate the square along with the demolition of the community building, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

