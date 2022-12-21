Farmington Council Increases City Clerk Salary

FARMINGTON -- The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week to increase the salary for the city clerk's position by 50%, from $1,000 to $1,500 per month, or $18,000 for the year.

The new salary for City Clerk Kelly Penn, who has served as the elected city clerk for 16 years, takes effect with the January payment. Penn was uncontested for reelection in November for another four-year term.

In a memo to Penn and city council members, Melissa McCarville, city business manager, said city staff and Mayor Ernie Penn recommended the increase. McCarville noted that the city clerk's salary has not gone up in four years. She said the increase is a budgeted item in the 2023 budget.

"The financial workings of the city become more and more complicated each year," McCarville said in her memo. "It is the job of the city clerk to oversee and guide staff in correctly following directions from legislative audit and other governing agencies."

Ernie Penn asked each council member if they had any questions about the recommendation or any comments and almost all expressed their appreciation for what Kelly Penn does as city clerk.

Council member Sherry Mathews said she agreed with it "because I sure wouldn't want to do what she does. It is a lot. I can't imagine keeping up with everything she keeps up with. It's incredible."

Council members Brenda Cunningham, Diane Bryant and Shelly Parsley also said publicly they support the raise for the position.

Council member Keith Lipford said someone came to him with a copy of the agenda and had some questions about the position of city clerk that Lipford could not answer.

"The question to me was how many hours does this job take up and what all does it include. I couldn't tell all those things," Lipford said.

Kelly Penn responded, saying she works about 20-25 hours per week, depending on what's going on. She said her responsibilities include making sure city financial and court reports are reconciled, working with legislative auditors, taking minutes at council meeting and transcribing those notes.

"There are a lot of moving parts to it," Kelly Penn said, adding she believes the council should consider making the city clerk's position a full-time position at some point in the future. Penn said she's fortunate that her employer allows her to conduct city business at her office.

"The rest of your city staff does a tremendous job in picking up the slack on day-to-day things. I couldn't do what I do without them," Kelly Penn said.

City Attorney Steve Tennant noted how much is involved for the city clerk during legislative audits. Auditors will come to the city and "camp out" for months, Tennant said.

"It's a lot of work for this position," Tennant said.

Kelly Penn noted that if she does her job right, "everything goes smoothly."

Council member Bobby Morgan said his only comment was that the increase was a 50% raise.

"To me, and I think the taxpayers of Farmington would agree, that's a big jump. That's my only concern," Morgan said, adding he wasn't saying she didn't deserve a raise but he wondered about a 50% raise.

Ernie Penn, who is married to Kelly Penn, said the council has to look at the position and decide is the position worth it for that much per month. The council is voting on an increase for the position, not the person, he said.

Kelly Penn served as a council member for six years before running for the city clerk position. In an email, she said she has 30 years of banking and finance experience. Presently, she is employed at New Wave Wealth Advisors as an investment specialist.

According to city ordinance, the city clerk's duties include the following:

• Has custody of all the laws, ordinances, resolutions and official city documents.

• Keeps regular and correct journal of the City Council proceedings.

• Submits, at least quarterly, to the City Council a full report and detailed statement of the financial condition of the city, showing receipts, disbursements and the balance on hand, together with all liabilities of the city.

• Countersigns checks on city bank accounts.

• Signs all bonds and debentures of the city.

• Records all ordinances or documents as required at the Washington County Courthouse.

• Prepares and arranges for publication of all official notices and for publication of required city financial reports.

The annual salaries for other elected officials will not change for 2023. The mayor's salary is $72,000; city attorney, $53,045; council members, $2,700. Planning commission members, who are appointed, receive $2,400 annually.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mayor Ernie Penn recognizes outgoing city council member Shelly Parsley for her 12 years of service as a member of the council.

