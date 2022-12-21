Holiday House In Prairie Grove

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Corby Sherry helps his son, Cannon, 5, with a craft at Prairie Grove Elementary School's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. Cannon is in kindergarten.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Corby Sherry helps his son, Cannon, 5, with a craft at Prairie Grove Elementary School's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. Cannon is in kindergarten.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Corby Sherry helps his son, Cannon, 5, with a craft at Prairie Grove Elementary School's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. Cannon is in kindergarten.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brittany Brazell, a first-grade teacher at Prairie Grove Elementary School, reads "The Naughtiest Reindeer Goes South" during the school's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. The holiday event included a craft, hot chocolate and cookies, books and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brittany Brazell, a first-grade teacher at Prairie Grove Elementary School, reads "The Naughtiest Reindeer Goes South" during the school's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. The holiday event included a craft, hot chocolate and cookies, books and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brittany Brazell, a first-grade teacher at Prairie Grove Elementary School, reads "The Naughtiest Reindeer Goes South" during the school's Holiday House 2022 on Dec. 15. The holiday event included a craft, hot chocolate and cookies, books and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.