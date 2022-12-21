Jerry ‘Pop’ Williams Elementary School

Mrs. Lewis' 1st Grade Class

dear santa

i am breelyn bailey. i am 7 year old. how many raindere do you have. i want a pante set. i need a new dress i wood wair a swet shurte and paints i wood read a cat book merry chrismas

from breelyn.

dear santa

my name kaylee age 6 di you have a wif? i wunt a vandex i ned met i wud wer swede i lik to red magsen mare krismis

from kaylee

Dear Santa,

Mi nam noah. I am 6 yers old. Wut is yoou favrite food? This year I want a remote contrl car. I need mrcrs. I would wear jomes. I like to read crismis books.

From, Noah Cate

dear santa

my nam is addison. my age is 7. haooy mine prexit's do you hav. i want a bab uliv. i need fud. i would wear red. i like to read book's.

love addison

dear santa

my name is charlee rose dillard. i am 6 yirs age. how much do you have? i want a pano and a fone. i need shoos. i would wear some shoos. I like to read the bad sede. I love you. I wish you well.

from charlee rose dillard

dear santa

mi name is macie im 6 yers old

i want ajacit i wount wear snr quns i lik to read a pandu buc from macie

dear santa

im isaiah im 6 yiu uod r u sad i want bono i need bed i wood wer gensu i read a booc from isaiah

dear santa

my name cameron evans l am 7 years old i want maddin 2023 i need boy cloths i wear boys nike white shos i read all 7 harry pottr books

from cameron evans

dear santa

my name is mckinley paul freeman i am 6 years old. how many raindere do you have? i want a jracic wurld lago set. i need a new ceot to keep warm. i would wear a new shos. i like to read books. merry critmas.

love mckinley

dear santa

my name is emmie kate i am 6 yerz old i want a toy buney i need a now hart gawn i would a now flawr braslite i like to read a now book a abawt cats

love emmie kate

dear santa

my name is jonah garcia i am 6 yr my qeshst is wut is yr ril name i wut ifone14 i need pappr i wer jes

from jonah

dear santa

My name is emory goodman my age is 7 How are toll doing this yer I wan a american girl cabin i need food eggs and brockliy i would wear beny jakit ovrols snowboots i like to read cat books. mare crismis

love emory

dear santa

my name is ella green my age is 7 yosz lod halme radoe are you gooin to have i want jroe tatt have rill dime i ned cheddu jack i wod wer a shrtt i wod red a book mree crimss santtue

love ella

dear santa

mi nam is isabella landeverde i ma 6 irrs ou im ih the holes angoles i wunt Macset i nid a witr cos i wod shos ih alshrt

i lic the book bad sed mare cimsat

love isabella

dear santa

i charlotte newton i am 7 yezuod wut is your favit coucy

i want machik chikixy glob i need food i would wear dres i like to read baleenu book mereen crismus

love charlotte

dear santa

mi nam iz josh i em 7 yer ho mina randers i want ipad i need pents i would wear shuz siz 1 i like to read animals buct mre christmas

from joshua ponder

dear santa

my name is riley i am 7 how do you clime down the chimny i want twien marshmellowes i need stake i would wear a dres i like to read eva books mary crismes santa

love riley

dear santa

mi nam diego ramos i am 6 ixod i wont wodbodl i wod wer shos i ned a shrt i wont a pet du cat boock mare crismas

from diego

dear santa

name asher rathe age 6 years old are you magic i wont i pad nee cloths i wond wear sonic shos i wond read cats i love you i like you

from asher

dear santa

My name is arzell I am 7 years old wi do you give presents? I want a basketball. I need medicine for step throat I would waer shoes I would rea the bibel good luck.

love arzell

dear santa

my nam is sabian i am six i wunt fo cats adn a hijset i ned a lechik scodr i wud wer a jacit i lik to red shark bus hav a no yer

luv sabian

dear santa

I me kingston im seix wirs ode haw mine waderdir. i wut ife pro max. i ned cote. i wood wer a per shoos. i lick too red a motrsickl boock. I luv u.

from kingston

dear santa

my name is kade wall i am 6 years ould wat are owl your raine der names this year i want a kj jefarsin jrse i need a inhalre i wood wear sum qaer of shirts i like to reed the bad guys

love kade

dear santa

my name is kendall my age is 7 question wut time do you ler to go dlivr livr presins . i want fone i need a bo

i would wear pand wunuze i like to read pete the cat.

i love you santa,

love kendall

dear santa

my name is russell i am 6 yers doo u onle et cookes and milk i wont a cat i need food i wood wer mittis i wood red books ubaoot chikins

from russell

Miss Tenison's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

dont run out uv cayarits. this year I want a Intendo. I need a swetr. I would wear a hat. I Like to Read cat in the hat.

Love, Liam B.

Dear Santa,

how are yor randere? i hop you are good. this year i wunt a yoyo. i nede some food. i would war a pesue costume. i lickid to rede dog man

from, Rook M.

Dear Santa,

Ha are yu dueh? I hop yu are rede fo crismim. i want milc. i heed peisll. i would wear jolkit. i like to read gren egs ad ham.

From, Lochlan W.

Dear Santa,

how are your relndeer? i like that you give presents evre year. This year i want a bar. I need soks. i would wear jaket. i like to read chaptr books abawt the bad gise.

From, Hallie H.

Dear Santa,

what are you doing? I hope your bring pressints! This year i want a nintendo. I need food.I would wear a cossjoom. I like to read star wars.

From, Ruthie

Dear Santa,

love you. i am sorry if i am bad or good oh.... And a mary chrismas to you. this year i want a barbie. i need food i would wear pjomas. I like to read chapter books.

love, Olivia C.

Dear Santa,

i hope roodolf iz stil alive. happy christmas. This year i want a pet. i need sox. i would wear swedr. i like to read dog man.

From, Magnus M.

Dear Santa

i lv u. I wut bic. i ned jagit. i would war sac. i luke to read crisms bok.

From, Tipper H.

Dear Santa,

Haw r you Santa? I hav ben good. I want motrsikl. I need gluves. i would wea a hudey. I like to reead dotr sooz.

Love, Ronen W.

Dear Santa,

Haw r yor rayndr? Hop you r gitg rade fr krismis. i bin god. mi sistr bin bad. this year i want sof blakit. i need sof jagit. i would wear shoz. i like to read cat buks.

Luve, Destiany B.

Dear Santa,

i hop u are felen god. This year i want a mone gun. l need sokx. I would wear blak aflist. I like to read chrubr books.

Love, Lucas D.

Dear Santa,

how are your relneer? l wundring wut you are dooing Santa. I want Cuntry idoms. i need a lot uv sweders. i would wear Cuntry clos or shos. i like to read anumlls books.

Love. Amelia B.

Dear Santa,

Haw are yoo doo weng tu day. i lic yoor close. this yer i want hot wels chrax. I need swetr. I would wear hatss. I like to read rane der books.

Love, Holten S.

Dear Santa,

I love yu, the bist. I luv u bec u lev pesets fr kidz. This year i want dog. I need swmut. I would wear cot. I like to read fare buk.

Love, Blythe E.

Dear Santa,

hopey chhstmas. Ho is it goeh? This yeor i want swehg. I need a cot. I would wear nja swethrt. I like to read ol yolr

Love, Dean B.

Dear Santa

i hop yr having a good yir. i like that you breng us priests. this year i want a babe dol thet crols. i need swetrs. i wood wer pats. i like to read crepe par of undrwer.

Love, Kimber C.

Dear Santa

How r u dong? I want hntin stuf. l need flir. i would wear ckrstum. I like to read mrvll boox.

Love, Hudson S.

Dear Santa,

haw iit in the nouth poul ? i love you Santa. This year i want a long hedid stft anml graf. I need wuom gacit. I would wear bouts. I like to read dr sess

Love, Autumn M.

Dear Santa,

Hal dooin. I love you. This year I want dr adejamcosit. i need sna sru kik. i would wear unoeklrn dres. I like to read feres buks.

Love, Paityn S

Der Santu,

I hop yu r gadeg rede for Christmas. I wunt a pet. I need cheltr. I would wear a swetshrt. I like to read Joone b jonz.

Love, Gunnar A.

Dear Santa,

Hoo or you doeng. Mere christmas. i love you. this year i want citins. I need scorf. I would wear swetr. I like to read do ctrsoso.

Love, Aroha R.

Dear Santa

This year I want esbox 36d. I need sepads. I would wear shrt wif yelo. I like to read fendle bux.

Love, Oliver I.

Dear Santa

I hapby christmas randr. This year i want brbe hs wif a sid. I need sooks. I would wear bots. I like to read utub buk.

Love, Sofia R.

Dear Santa,

Haw is yoow da? Are yoo gun git rebe. This year i want a intino swich. I need a apl. I would wear I shoos. I like to read pocemine book.

Love, Dominick O.

Dear Santa,

I lic yr hat. Ho r da rander? This year i want a mune gn. I need mone. I would wear a nrf gn swetr. I like to read mrvl bux.

Love, Reid F.

Mrs. Phillips' 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Everly. I am 7. Has my brudr bin bad? This year I want a kemnu. I need a per uv sno boots. I would wear a logslev shrt. I like to read magic tree house books. By Santa.

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

My name is Rex. I am 7. Hal is Roodof? I want a ps5. I need kumfe soos. I would wear noo nikes. I would read majik tre hals. I luv you. Have a saf trip.

Love, Rex

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Dotson. I am 6 years old. Did my dad be bad? This year I want a toy dragon. I need new LED lites. I would wear new tanek tops. I like to read clifford books. Thanecs Santa for reading.

From, Dotson

Dear Santa,

I am Calvin. I am sevin. Doo u ete chok? Thus year I want fake poop. I need cat food. I would wer a wodrmlon on a scatpord. I like to read majk tree hose. Bye!

Love, Calvin

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon. I'm 7 yrs old. Are yor elfs good? This year I want a pla stashn 5. I need clos. I would war a shrt. I like to read nonfikshn. Good bi Santa.

From, Landon

Dear Santa,

My name is Benson. I am 7 years old. I want to know how the reindeer are doing this year. I want a dog! I need kitens. I would wear grston merch. I like to read magic tree hose. Good luck loading those prstnts. Ha! Just me? Okey.

Love, Benson

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex. I am 7. Hoo is yor fayvrite elf? This year I want yootoob chanl, crling irn, cotun cande mushene, and mackup. I nede snoe boots. I would wear long sleev shrt. I like to read Magic tree house books. I like you so much.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Clara. I am 7. How's the elf's? This year I want L.O.L. and elf. I need a scarf. I would wear mitinz. I like to read magic tree howse. That's what I want for Chrismas. Mary Chrismas.

Love, Clara

Dear Santa,

My name is Anna Belle. I am 7 years old. Whats your favrit cookie? This year I want a vole bol. I need bots. I would wear gluvs. I like to read magic tre hose. I love you.

From, Anna Belle

Dear Santa,

My name is Addie. I am 7 years old. This year have my elf bin good? This year I want mini brands. I need a new stitch fone kase. I would wear new hats. I like to read dog books. Good bye. Jrive safe.

Love, Addie

Dear Santa,

My name is Sun-He. I am 7 years old. What's your favorite cookie? I want a new wach. I need a new winter owtfit. I would wear winter pants. I like to read Magic Tree House Books. That's what I want for Christmas. Have a safe slagh ride and Marry Christmas Santa!!!

Love, Sun-He

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan. How are you? This year I want a robot and 3D printr. I need a pare of shooz. I would wear smaret woch. I like to read a postre of cristlz. I hope you are good.

From, Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson. I am 6 years old. I wish my elff comes every time I set up my Crismis tree. I want two new puppys, hot whels, every singl ba blade in the world. I need more food. I would war winter gloves. I would read my librare book. I hope you give me the gifts.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia. I whant lols 100 or 20 ples. I need ti-di clos 10 or 100. I would wer footees pjomus. I like to read mjick tree howse. Have a grate trip.

Love, Oliva

Dear Santa,

My nome is Victoria. I am 6 years old. Hall mene yers have you bin Santa? I want LOL doll hals. I need Christmas boots. I would wear Christmas clos. I like to read Christmas books. I am so hapey.

Love, Victoria

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmerson, 6 years old. What is your favrit cooke? This year I want a booc. I need wintr clos and wintr shoos. I would wear a sumr dres. I like to read nit tim boox. Haw are yoo radders? Good I hope.

Love, Emmerson

Dear Santa,

My name is Roman. I am 6 years old. Let me see your things this year. I want toy maps. I need a brand cars (and dollhomes) and lego cars (lot of tem). I would wear winter things. You better get these things rit now! Now! Now! And doll home. Thanks Santa.

Love, Roman

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason. I am 6 years old. Haw is roodof? This year I want a air pos. I need a noo wodr botl. I would wear nike shoos. I like to read Majic Tre Home books. Thac you!

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Evie. I'm 7 years old. Waats yor favorite coce? I want a bigr trehaws. I need new shoos. I would wear a fanse shrt. I like to read magic tree house. Hop you breg me them. By Santa. Haw is mi elf doeng?

Love, Evie

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey. I am 7 years old. Whats your favorite cookie? This year I want a LOL doll haoos. I need a prite hat. I would wear a coze jacit. I like to read magic tree house doos. Hape Crismist. You are the best. I like you. Have a saf chrip.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is Teagan. I am 6 yers old. Has my sis bin good? I want Barbe and barbe house. I need glovs scarf and hat. I would wear a jacit. I like to read Barbe books.

Love, Teagan

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael. This year I want skeltin book. I need watr and food. I would wear Christmas clos. I liked to read snak book and maf and reting books.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

My name is William. I am 6 years old. Whats your favorite cookie? This year I want mene mordrsicl and I want a toy dragon. I need new gluvz. I would wear fashion close. I like to read magick chree haws. Haw is roodof dooing? Is he not lisning?

Love, William

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian. I am 7. I want monster trucks and monster truck toys and drawing stuff and a coloring book. I need more monster trucks. I would wear a Christmas shirt. I would like to read monster truck books. My sister wants LOL dolls for Christmas, and my brother wants cars.

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

I've been good all year, so I know I'm on the nice list. This year I want a tablet. I need more socks. I would wear Spiderman clothes. I like to read and play games.

Love, Ant

Ms. Polley's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hal are you santa? I haf bin rille rille good. Ples gif me a foortnit book. I wont a worship gam. I wont a nrf gun. I really wannt rc titanic. I wil sit aowt cooces.

From, Knox

Dear Santa,

I hav bin good. Plese giv me a babe shrk book, a shrk bite gam, a skat bord, and a cumputr.

From, Eraka

Dear Santa,

I mis you. Ples get me owtr spase book, chekrs gam, trampolene, and mario crt drivr strg whele.

From, Carter

Dear Santa,

how are you filing. I am good. Plese giv me a Rian book. I want a _____ game. I also want a bik. I really want a go fish! I will sit out milk and chuckles.

From, Sebastian

Dear Santa,

Haw is dashr doong? Hi santa. It haz bin a long yer. Haw rae the rander dooeng? I want Pete the cat books. I want a shrc bite game. I want a bascitBall gole. I really want a fon pleze. I wil giv yo raderfood with sparclz and lev soot milc.

From, Graham

Dear Santa,

how iz dashr? I hav bin good.I really want a pinkalicious Book, soge doge gam, a jup rop. I wot a babe dol. I wil sit owt clez.

From, Emma

Dear Santa,

How are the raneders feeling? I have bin good. Plese give me a Disanye princess Book. I want a soge doge game. I also want a drum. I really want a Big stufe. I wil give you milke and cookes. Ther wil Be caritas for The Raneders.

From, McKenzie

Dear Santa,

How are the elf feeling? I have Bin good and hlpfl. Plese give me RaneBow Book, Soge dog game and I alos want ulekrik skodr. I really want slime! I will sit out millk and caris and cokes. flie Safe.

From, Violet

Dear Santa,

How is dahr? I have bin good. Plese giv me a pokemon book. I want a mows trap the bord game. I also want swenings. I really want squishamelows. I will sit out a snowglobe andrander food.

From, Maxwell

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I have been vare nice. Plese give me a pokemon book. I want a conetfore game. I also want bowinarow. I really want ayoyo. I will sit out milk and cookies.

From, Ryker

Dear Santa,

Haw ore you daeng santu? I have bin gud. Plese give me a fot nite gam. I wunt soge doge. I also want a ltl Releistik luking babe doll. I will leve awt diet mowten doo AND cucese.

From, Ava

Dear Santa,

Haw is Pepr doing santa? I hav ben helpful. Plese giv me a bob book. I want candland. I also want a scooter and a snoo bol blaster. I will set out milc and cooceas.

From, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you santa? I hav bin kind. Plese giv me a pokemon book. I want a scooter. I also really want pokemon crds. I wil lev coces and milk.

From, Marcus

Dear Santa,

Hou are you? I hav bin good. Plese give me a Pete booc. I want a sory game and a trampolene. I really want a santu pige bank. I will sit out milc and cuces.

From, Etolin

Dear Santa,

Haw are you feleng? I have bin nise. Plese giv ma a pokemon book. I want a jengo game. I also want a baskoboll. I really want a pokceymon box. I will sit out melk and cukes.

From, Hugo

Dear Santa,

How rae the elves doing? I have bin nise. Plese giv me a pokemon book. I want a candeland game. I also want socr bol. I really want a pokemon cards. I will sit out coces and carets.

From, Urban

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doing? I hav bin Helpful. Ples giv me a pige elefit book. I wunt a soge doge game. I wunt a uleclric scootr. I wunt a woch. I wil give you milc And cooces.

From, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

how are you feleg? I hav ben node and nise. Plese give me lots and lots of pokemon Books. I want a pokemon game. I also want a trampoline. I really want a elecchredk scootr. I will sit out milk, and, cookes.

From, Mitchell

Dear Santa,

haw are yuo feeling? I have ben nise. Ples give me a wethr book. I want a mourn wars game. I also want a nrf gun. I relly relly want drums. I will sit out cuces and melk.

From, Aedan

Dear Santa,

How is Peprmit Pixe doing? Ive bin god. Please giv me A FGtvee book. I want a soge doge gam. I also want a socr bol. I really wot A bice. I will sit out coce, milc, and caruts.

From, Kinley

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to take a pitcher of You! I have been helpful. Please give me a elefant and Piggie book. I want a mouse trap game. I also want roalerskates. I realy want a YoYo. I will sit out milk and cookies.

From, Henry

Dear Santa,

Haw is mis cls doing? I hav ben friendly. Plese giv me a Ranebow Hi book. I want a Sogedoge game. I really want a computer. I will put olt milk and cuces.

From, Landyn

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doing are you ocay? I have bin kind. Plese giv me a pig and elfint book. I want a fishng game. I also want a scatbod. I really want a hemstrhex day the is a nethr. I will sit out milck and coockes.

From, RJ

Dear Santa,

I hav bin good satu. Ur so osum. i want bob books and brak the ise game. Plese I also want rolrskats. I really want A tropulen! I will sit out cooces and melc.

From, Izzy

Dear Santa,

Haw are you dowing? I am Good. I wut pet the cat Book and candiey land Game. I wut a skotr. I wut a BaBe Dol with Diprs. I will set ot coces.

From, Devin