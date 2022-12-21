Lady Cardinals Second At Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Lady Cardinals lost their first game of the season in the finals of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin, Mo. on Saturday.

Blue Valley jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the first quarter and extended the margin to 31-21 at halftime. Farmington (10-1) pulled within 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter, but were never able to completely dig out of the early hole.

Jenna Lawrence led three Lady Cardinals in double-figures with 19 points. J'Myra London finished with 13 points and Reese Shirey added 11.

On Friday, Farmington grabbed a 46-5 lead after two quarters and rolled to a 68-21 win over Joplin in the semifinals.

Twelve players scored at least two points for Farmington, which improved to 10-0 on the season. Reese Shirely led the way with 16 points, followed by Jenna Lawrence with 13.

Farmington 59, Blue Valley (Kan.) West 23

Farmington raced to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and overpowered Blue Valley (Kan.) West in the first round Thursday of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin, Mo. Jenna Lawrence scored 20 points and Reese Shirey 11, all in the first half for Farmington. Seven other players scored at least one point for the Lady Cardinals, who improved to 9-0 on the season.

