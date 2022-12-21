Lincoln Celebrates The Season On The Square

Candice Van Beek, who works for Lincoln Public Library, hands out free smoked chicken dinners on Saturday at the city of Lincoln's Christmas on the Square in Lincoln. City employees gave out 500 chicken dinners and 200 hotdogs in less than an hour. Tyson Foods donated the chicken, hotdogs and buns.

Roy and Erica Murphy and their children wait their turn to pick up free smoked chicken dinners at Lincoln's Christmas on the Square on Saturday night.

This unidentified girl loved petting the pony at the petting zoo at Lincoln's Christmas on the Square on Saturday night.

Hank Sipes, 2, of Lincoln, was a little hesitant at first with Santa Claus on Saturday at Lincoln Senior Center. But it didn't take long before he was ready to get up in Santa's lap so his mom could take photos of him.

PHOTOS, LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's Christmas on the Square included a petting zoo and pony rides for children.

These city of Lincoln employees gave up their time to box and bag up smoked chicken and hotdog dinners to hand out Saturday at Christmas on the Square in Lincoln: Belinda Beasley, Karen FIneberg, Dianna Payne, Ashleigh Gifford, Rhonda Hulse and Candice Van Beek. Former mayor Rob Hulse, Michael Strough and Devin Glenn started smoking the chicken early Saturday morning.

Families were lining up before 5 p.m. Saturday to pick up free smoked chicken dinners at Christmas on the Square in Lincoln. This year the dinners were handed out in front of the library, instead of in the community building on Lincoln Square. The community building has been closed to the public for safety reasons.

