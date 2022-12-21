Lincoln Elementary School

Mrs. Calico's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

hew ar you feln Santa can you brg me a remotchtrol Cor I hv a Rokr Barbe Cud I git a to dog Ma I hav a truk nd to cat

Michelle

Dear Santa,

How is mis clos doin? Santa can you giv m pla dow. Santa ples cod i hav micraft. Cod you git me netindo swich? Santa ma I hav a brbey hawse. Santa The last fig I wunt is a LOL cit.

Isabelle

Dear Santa,

How are you doin? Santa cin you breg me a toy batmn Ples cin you get me a toy spidrmn Ma I hav a toy Suprmn Ples cin I hav a toy citchan I wat sum bots

Tucker

Dear Santa,

Hav you ben? I mis you? Santa can you git me a XBOX 360. Cod you giv me a ps5? ma I hav a yoyo. Santa Pleez can I hav a bed.

Jacob

Dear Santa,

How Are you doing? Santa Can you get me a XBO 360? Ples can you get me a toy fox i wod like a yo-yo. Cud you get me huvr bod Can you get me a skabod

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

How is mis clas? Santa can you give me a spidrquin Ples can i hav a toy squrl Can you give me a toy madbrd Can you give me a remot cuntrl tuy brd

Kira

Dear Santa,

Haw do you driv? Santa can you get me pocemoncrdes. Ples can I haf patt tabl. Can I hav bokogon gam. Santa can I ples hav pat brush.

Cashton

Dear Santa,

How is render doin? Santu can you ples brg me a ongdoll Santu ples hav a LOL Ples can you git me a stuftpodl Ples can you git me a pakg uv pokmon Santu can I hav a bots

Avery

Dear Santa,

How r u den? Santa can you breg LOL dollSanta can you breg a boxcat Ples can you git me a bolpit. Santa can I hav a stufcat

Nancy

Dear Santa,

I been wondering what have you been doing. I would like a cat plush. And a squishy, And I would really like a glow-board. And a furry pillow plush. And last I really really like is a drum.

ChiYang

Dear Santa,

How is your day, How are you? I wud like a new backpack. Id really lik new boots. Id like a Santa plushy. I realy wat a toytruck. I wud like a toy car.

Josiah

Dear Santa,

How aer your deer doing? How is mrs clas? How are your elfs dowing? How do you get the Presents To the house so fast? Frist I wood like little peple to put In my car. And I wood like anuthr little car. cood you bring me plado And slime? ma i have a New tede Bair.

Mason

Dear Santa,

how have you been? would like a sphere yoyo and cat plush I would really like a cowboy hat and I really like a ball with a squish mello.

Thaitan

Dear Santa,

How do you git presis at my haws. I wat a babe elf I wat too hav a snoglow. Dear Santa can I hav a poctmon gam I wut a babe santa doll. I wut a babe lisrd thet stix to your wol.

Tahlaya

Dear Santa,

Haw r u doin haw is mis clac? Santa can I hav a brbe hos Santa can I hav a brbe kor. Santa can u git me rolr skas. Santa can u git me clos Santa can u git me a tablit and a bik.

Aniaha

Dear Santa,

How Har the elfs I lik re elfs. Santa cen u breg me a aplwach. I wut Xbox wit plec gam. I wut a dimen srd. I wut a dimen pekax.

Hoyt

Dear Santa,

How r you an elfs? Santa can you brieg pocemon cors. Ples can I hav a ramot kuntrol cor. Cod you brieg me robot?

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I havf bin good Santa can I havf brbe Santa can I havf biskl. Santa plez can I havf rsbook Hay Santa can I havf a sqsmello. I ned sum bots? I wat sum big choclit my sis wats sum makup

Nadya

Dear Santa,

How are you end the elvs How do you mak The presis so fast How due the elf get of the shelf. Dou you have a dog How du redeer fliy How due the elfs mak presis I wud like a hotwel is I wud lik a DS I wud like a Toy car I wud like a pocemon cars I wud like a backpack

Jaime

Dear Santa,

How is Sant? Santa can you git me slim. Plez can I haf a roubot Co you get me Batmn and stuft cat and stuft dog? Logen

Dear Santa,

Can I hav a robox? Santa can you breg me a big BrBe doll hoos. Santa can you breg me a babe doll ples. Santa can you breg me a some macup. Can you get me a lala loopse? Can you get me a babe alive.

Journi

Ms. Bates 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

haw iz Mrs cloz. i wuz good I wat clip on earings and ril hi hills.

Love Heather

Dear Santa,

haw r the reindeer. How r the Elfs? I wat a fish and a robot.

Love Hagen

Dear Santa,

Haw r the randear? this yir i wut makup. i wut a kids kitchen and a grinch dol.

Love Averie

Dear Santa,

I love you santa. I wont to se you. I love you mrs clos? You are the bes santa and mrs clos I wish you a mere crismis. I want socr shoos socr ball a socr gool and a socr jrzy.

Sebastian

Dear Santa,

Haw r u? i wut a walle doll and a toy box printr

Frum Eli

Dear Santa,

haw r the elfs? I wut a LOLs drem hous and LOL Brbes. I wut a wolle robot.

lov Jacklynn

Dear Santa,

How ar the elfs doing. How ar you doing santa. How ar the randeer. How is misisclos doing. Robot spider-man toy. Octamisprime robot transformr toy. Bumblbe robot transformr toy. can I have oll of thes toys be cus I have been good.

Love Bo Plese thank you.

Dear Santa,

I lov santa Haw r the elf i wut a Brbe dremhows i wut LOL Brbe i wut a laptop

luv Faith

Dear Santa,

I wont a yoyo fish elf unicrn

Love Leslie

Dear Santa,

how is the elfs? could i ples have a raindeer headband a laptop 4 face masks a flip phone ipad?

Love-Delilah

Dear Santa,

how are the elfs? for christmas I wunt a nintindo swich and a cumputer.

love Barrett

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs. I love you santa. How are the reindeers. But you are love. I wat a litl cats toys and brbes LOLS.

Your friend Sara

Dear Santa,

How are yow santa? How are the reindeer? I wut wolle robot. I wut krat brothers hows. I wut a toy kichin. Marry Chrimas

Your friend Kase

Dear Santa,

I wunt a elf, bike, fish, puppy, duck.

Love Doc

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyler and I am 7 years old. I hope you are feeling hape. I have been very good this year. I would like toy dinosrs and toy t rex for Christmas. Please also give my sistr a toy t rex. Merry christmas!

Love Skyler

Dear Santa,

haw ar the elfs doeng? i wot spa stuf and a fone.

Luv Brookelyn

Dear Santa,

Haw ar you and mise Klos. I ben good thes yer I wont a kraft set.

Love Olivia

Dear Santa,

You r doing awsum. I wuz good. I wunt a wolle robot. po putrl twr. play house.

Love Matthew

Dear Santa,

I luv you I wut to se you. I bin gud. yu r du best. I wut a gun and army stuff and robot.

Luv Adair

Dear Santa,

I luve u so much. I wut too se yow and is my elf a boy or a gurl rit it at the bodum. I wut a unicrn robot and supriz me.

Luv Adalynn

Dear Santa,

haw or you and mises kloz. I ben good des yer. I wont a kraf set.

Love Olivia

Miss Calico's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa

how era you I wud like a rmote control fish and Harry Potter hogwers set legoes. I will give you sum milk and cuceas.

Luve Harrison Aalto

Dear Saanta

I wut black smrt wach. Bluw shapinr. I hav bin gud.

Luv Dean Ashcraft

Dear Santa

I wont a majick mixe And a iss creem hilidr And a stice note book. How is Rudolf. How are you.

Love Emery Bates

Dear Santa

My list for u A RC truk. tedber. Dinosr. Mincraf trch. ifon.

Luv Timmy

Dear Santa

haw are render? I wot mincraft. Mincraft trch.

luv Sammy

Dear Santa

How is the Randir. I wunt a PS5. Skabord. a ntindo swich. I oso wunt a minkraft blox a tnt. I wut a bo and aeros. romot nrf gun.

frum and luv Hayzlie

Dear Santa

I wont a Magik Miksey a pink one and a SpujBob doll and a rmot car. One more I wont a best frend. I love you santa you are the best I love you so much. I wish that you have a good day and I wish you are the best I hope that you are happy

From Caroline Harrison

Dear Santa

how is the North pole? I been good this year. For Christmas I want calring book and a bluy home. if you hav time can I hav some skool supli

frum Holly

Dear Santa

I wont a rar pokemon and a ntndo swich and boxing gluv and rar pokemon. How is cookie

From Constatine

Dear Santa

how is rudolf doing. wut I wunt for Christmas is majick mixe in finok and baby dolls. I will git you som milk and coces.

From Ava Jackson

Dear Santa

Haw are you. I wut magic mixe and mekup. Scol bag. I bin gud.

Luv Zalena

Dear Santa

I am 6 yers old. I hop u r felng hape. I hav bin gud boe this yer. I wud lik John Deere tractor and elf and legos for Christmas. Plez oso giv my sistr cumputr.

Love Calvin

Dear Santa

How are you doin at the North Pole. I wil leev cooces for you. I wunt a nrf gun and a rmoet cntol dinosr.

From Sutton Odom

Dear Santa

Haw is yuw duing and misis clos. How ar yor elfs dooing can you get me a intindo swich. dinosors rmote cars. I am going too bring coocese and milk

Luv Aidan Parker

Dear Santa

I wont a majick mixe and a fingrling. Haw is the nrth pol. I oso wont LOL dolls.

Love Bexlee Price

Dear Santa

Can I hav a unacurn toy. and mekup. I also wat scol stuf. Haw is rudolf and Mis Kloz and the elfs and uthr reandr.

Luv Kambrie Reaves

Dear Santa

I wont a tede ber. And a toy cat? Haw r yor radir? I luv you Sentu.

Frum Oliver

PS tede ber.

Dear Santa

How are the elfs. I would like a magic mixie and a laptop. How are the raindear. Can't wait for Tinsoll to come. I have been nice this year and so has Garrett.

Love Ashlynn

Dear Santa

I am 6 yers old. I hop u r feling matoemin . I hav bin vere nis this yer. I wud lik bune and ifo for Christmas. Plez oso giv my brotr dinozor.

Love Eoin

Dear Santa

I wunt a PS5. But haw r the rander. Oso haw is Misis Claz. But I wunt ntindo swich.

Frum Maverick

I luv you. I oso wunt $1000

Deer Santa

This is wut I wunt for Christmas. I wood like a kiti smart wach. and a remot cunchol crane and a remot cunchol honk honk. I love you so much. and I will give you some milk and cookes.

Love Blake Wallager

Dear Santa

haw are you and I wont a Magik Miksey a pink one. Ranbow sim babe doll. A red bar. A stuf anumoll fox.

Love you Abighail White

Mrs, Taylor's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I want a braclit set, hair set, macure set, neklis, unicorn nail set, labgeny, rainbow unicorn dire eloer dol, candey. stor puppy, cat, horse, baby chicken, bary dol, iphona, tablet, craft splas fijit, spinr, p poait.

Love, Langley B.

Dear Santa,

I want anany, cat, big box.

Love, Titus C.

Dear Santa,

I want to gabby doll house.

Love, Klaus T.

Dear Santa,

I want Ironman sot, ballpit ball.

Love, Matthew K.

Dear Santa,

I want a bracelit set. I want a hair, a tent. I want naz polish.

Love, Sophia P.

Dear Santa,

I want qucen, cat lik sant claus, rocket. I would like thsi for Christmas.

Love, Madison K.

Dear Santa,

I want a flaffy clous plash, magtexi slime and puddy.

Love, Remington C.

Dear Santa,

I want LOLs, Hare clips, art supplies.

Love, Lili.

Dear Santa,

I want ball, Crayola, toy crs, toy mass.

Love, Kira L.

Dear Santa,

I luv you. Skate board Farm tooye, nurf gun

Love, Marshal J.

Dear Santa,

I want bouts, tarts, snobuts. I would like this for Christmas thank you.

Love, MaKenna C.

Dear Santa,

I want tooys, hors, Barbie hom, Big barbie, pichr, of, me,with, pupkin.

Love, Neveah D.

Dear Santa

I want trampo line, Pug, book

Love, Bristol E.

Dear Santa,

I want toy, skate board, Barbie home, Farm tooye,food trsck toy.

Love, Essie K.

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a toy ax.

Love, Kaden L

Dear Santa,

I want Babe dog, Basbe cats, seg throu pik prpl. I would like this for Christmas. Thank you

Love Alaina N.

Dear Santa,

I want a braclit set, hair set, macure set, neklis, unicorn nail set, labgeny, rainbow unicorn dire eloer dol, candey. stor puppy, cat, horse, baby chicken, bary dol, iphona, tablet, craft splas fijit, spinr, p poait.

Love, Langley B.

Dear Santa,

I want anany, cat, big box.

Love, Titus C.

Dear Santa,

I want to gabby doll house.

Love, Klaus T.

Dear Santa,

I want Ironman sot, ballpit ball.

Love, Matthew K.

Dear Santa,

I want a bracelit set. I want a hair, a tent. I want naz polish.

Love, Sophia P.

Dear Santa,

I want qucen, cat lik sant claus, rocket. I would like thsi for Christmas.

Love, Madison K.

Dear Santa,

I want a flaffy clous plash, magtexi slime and puddy.

Love, Remington C.

Dear Santa,

I want LOLs, Hare clips, art supplies.

Love, Lili.

Dear Santa,

I want ball, Crayola, toy crs, toy mass.

Love, Kira L.

Dear Santa,

I luv you. Skate board Farm tooye, nurf gun

Love, Marshal J.

Dear Santa,

I want bouts, tarts, snobuts. I would like this for Christmas thank you.

Love, MaKenna C.

Dear Santa,

I want tooys, hors, Barbie hom, Big barbie, pichr, of, me,with, pupkin.

Love, Neveah D.

Dear Santa

I want trampo line, Pug, book

Love, Bristol E.

Dear Santa,

I want toy, skate board, Barbie home, Farm tooye,food trsck toy.

Love, Essie K.

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a toy ax.

Love, Kaden L

Dear Santa,

I want Babe dog, Basbe cats, seg throu pik prpl. I would like this for Christmas. Thank you

Love Alaina N.