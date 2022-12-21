Lincoln Elementary School

Mrs. Calico's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
hew ar you feln Santa can you brg me a remotchtrol Cor I hv a Rokr Barbe Cud I git a to dog Ma I hav a truk nd to cat
Michelle
Dear Santa,
How is mis clos doin? Santa can you giv m pla dow. Santa ples cod i hav micraft. Cod you git me netindo swich? Santa ma I hav a brbey hawse. Santa The last fig I wunt is a LOL cit.
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
How are you doin? Santa cin you breg me a toy batmn Ples cin you get me a toy spidrmn Ma I hav a toy Suprmn Ples cin I hav a toy citchan I wat sum bots
Tucker
Dear Santa,
Hav you ben? I mis you? Santa can you git me a XBOX 360. Cod you giv me a ps5? ma I hav a yoyo. Santa Pleez can I hav a bed.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
How Are you doing? Santa Can you get me a XBO 360? Ples can you get me a toy fox i wod like a yo-yo. Cud you get me huvr bod Can you get me a skabod
Kaylee
Dear Santa,
How is mis clas? Santa can you give me a spidrquin Ples can i hav a toy squrl Can you give me a toy madbrd Can you give me a remot cuntrl tuy brd
Kira
Dear Santa,
Haw do you driv? Santa can you get me pocemoncrdes. Ples can I haf patt tabl. Can I hav bokogon gam. Santa can I ples hav pat brush.
Cashton
Dear Santa,
How is render doin? Santu can you ples brg me a ongdoll Santu ples hav a LOL Ples can you git me a stuftpodl Ples can you git me a pakg uv pokmon Santu can I hav a bots
Avery
Dear Santa,
How r u den? Santa can you breg LOL dollSanta can you breg a boxcat Ples can you git me a bolpit. Santa can I hav a stufcat
Nancy
Dear Santa,
I been wondering what have you been doing. I would like a cat plush. And a squishy, And I would really like a glow-board. And a furry pillow plush. And last I really really like is a drum.
ChiYang
Dear Santa,
How is your day, How are you? I wud like a new backpack. Id really lik new boots. Id like a Santa plushy. I realy wat a toytruck. I wud like a toy car.
Josiah
Dear Santa,
How aer your deer doing? How is mrs clas? How are your elfs dowing? How do you get the Presents To the house so fast? Frist I wood like little peple to put In my car. And I wood like anuthr little car. cood you bring me plado And slime? ma i have a New tede Bair.
Mason
Dear Santa,
how have you been? would like a sphere yoyo and cat plush I would really like a cowboy hat and I really like a ball with a squish mello.
Thaitan
Dear Santa,
How do you git presis at my haws. I wat a babe elf I wat too hav a snoglow. Dear Santa can I hav a poctmon gam I wut a babe santa doll. I wut a babe lisrd thet stix to your wol.
Tahlaya
Dear Santa,
Haw r u doin haw is mis clac? Santa can I hav a brbe hos Santa can I hav a brbe kor. Santa can u git me rolr skas. Santa can u git me clos Santa can u git me a tablit and a bik.
Aniaha
Dear Santa,
How Har the elfs I lik re elfs. Santa cen u breg me a aplwach. I wut Xbox wit plec gam. I wut a dimen srd. I wut a dimen pekax.
Hoyt
Dear Santa,
How r you an elfs? Santa can you brieg pocemon cors. Ples can I hav a ramot kuntrol cor. Cod you brieg me robot?
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I havf bin good Santa can I havf brbe Santa can I havf biskl. Santa plez can I havf rsbook Hay Santa can I havf a sqsmello. I ned sum bots? I wat sum big choclit my sis wats sum makup
Nadya
Dear Santa,
How are you end the elvs How do you mak The presis so fast How due the elf get of the shelf. Dou you have a dog How du redeer fliy How due the elfs mak presis I wud like a hotwel is I wud lik a DS I wud like a Toy car I wud like a pocemon cars I wud like a backpack
Jaime
Dear Santa,
How is Sant? Santa can you git me slim. Plez can I haf a roubot Co you get me Batmn and stuft cat and stuft dog? Logen
Dear Santa,
Can I hav a robox? Santa can you breg me a big BrBe doll hoos. Santa can you breg me a babe doll ples. Santa can you breg me a some macup. Can you get me a lala loopse? Can you get me a babe alive.
Journi
Ms. Bates 1st grade class
Dear Santa,
haw iz Mrs cloz. i wuz good I wat clip on earings and ril hi hills.
Love Heather
Dear Santa,
haw r the reindeer. How r the Elfs? I wat a fish and a robot.
Love Hagen
Dear Santa,
Haw r the randear? this yir i wut makup. i wut a kids kitchen and a grinch dol.
Love Averie
Dear Santa,
I love you santa. I wont to se you. I love you mrs clos? You are the bes santa and mrs clos I wish you a mere crismis. I want socr shoos socr ball a socr gool and a socr jrzy.
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
Haw r u? i wut a walle doll and a toy box printr
Frum Eli
Dear Santa,
haw r the elfs? I wut a LOLs drem hous and LOL Brbes. I wut a wolle robot.
lov Jacklynn
Dear Santa,
How ar the elfs doing. How ar you doing santa. How ar the randeer. How is misisclos doing. Robot spider-man toy. Octamisprime robot transformr toy. Bumblbe robot transformr toy. can I have oll of thes toys be cus I have been good.
Love Bo Plese thank you.
Dear Santa,
I lov santa Haw r the elf i wut a Brbe dremhows i wut LOL Brbe i wut a laptop
luv Faith
Dear Santa,
I wont a yoyo fish elf unicrn
Love Leslie
Dear Santa,
how is the elfs? could i ples have a raindeer headband a laptop 4 face masks a flip phone ipad?
Love-Delilah
Dear Santa,
how are the elfs? for christmas I wunt a nintindo swich and a cumputer.
love Barrett
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs. I love you santa. How are the reindeers. But you are love. I wat a litl cats toys and brbes LOLS.
Your friend Sara
Dear Santa,
How are yow santa? How are the reindeer? I wut wolle robot. I wut krat brothers hows. I wut a toy kichin. Marry Chrimas
Your friend Kase
Dear Santa,
I wunt a elf, bike, fish, puppy, duck.
Love Doc
Dear Santa,
My name is Skyler and I am 7 years old. I hope you are feeling hape. I have been very good this year. I would like toy dinosrs and toy t rex for Christmas. Please also give my sistr a toy t rex. Merry christmas!
Love Skyler
Dear Santa,
haw ar the elfs doeng? i wot spa stuf and a fone.
Luv Brookelyn
Dear Santa,
Haw ar you and mise Klos. I ben good thes yer I wont a kraft set.
Love Olivia
Dear Santa,
You r doing awsum. I wuz good. I wunt a wolle robot. po putrl twr. play house.
Love Matthew
Dear Santa,
I luv you I wut to se you. I bin gud. yu r du best. I wut a gun and army stuff and robot.
Luv Adair
Dear Santa,
I luve u so much. I wut too se yow and is my elf a boy or a gurl rit it at the bodum. I wut a unicrn robot and supriz me.
Luv Adalynn
Dear Santa,
haw or you and mises kloz. I ben good des yer. I wont a kraf set.
Love Olivia
Miss Calico's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa
how era you I wud like a rmote control fish and Harry Potter hogwers set legoes. I will give you sum milk and cuceas.
Luve Harrison Aalto
Dear Saanta
I wut black smrt wach. Bluw shapinr. I hav bin gud.
Luv Dean Ashcraft
Dear Santa
I wont a majick mixe And a iss creem hilidr And a stice note book. How is Rudolf. How are you.
Love Emery Bates
Dear Santa
My list for u A RC truk. tedber. Dinosr. Mincraf trch. ifon.
Luv Timmy
Dear Santa
haw are render? I wot mincraft. Mincraft trch.
luv Sammy
Dear Santa
How is the Randir. I wunt a PS5. Skabord. a ntindo swich. I oso wunt a minkraft blox a tnt. I wut a bo and aeros. romot nrf gun.
frum and luv Hayzlie
Dear Santa
I wont a Magik Miksey a pink one and a SpujBob doll and a rmot car. One more I wont a best frend. I love you santa you are the best I love you so much. I wish that you have a good day and I wish you are the best I hope that you are happy
From Caroline Harrison
Dear Santa
how is the North pole? I been good this year. For Christmas I want calring book and a bluy home. if you hav time can I hav some skool supli
frum Holly
Dear Santa
I wont a rar pokemon and a ntndo swich and boxing gluv and rar pokemon. How is cookie
From Constatine
Dear Santa
how is rudolf doing. wut I wunt for Christmas is majick mixe in finok and baby dolls. I will git you som milk and coces.
From Ava Jackson
Dear Santa
Haw are you. I wut magic mixe and mekup. Scol bag. I bin gud.
Luv Zalena
Dear Santa
I am 6 yers old. I hop u r felng hape. I hav bin gud boe this yer. I wud lik John Deere tractor and elf and legos for Christmas. Plez oso giv my sistr cumputr.
Love Calvin
Dear Santa
How are you doin at the North Pole. I wil leev cooces for you. I wunt a nrf gun and a rmoet cntol dinosr.
From Sutton Odom
Dear Santa
Haw is yuw duing and misis clos. How ar yor elfs dooing can you get me a intindo swich. dinosors rmote cars. I am going too bring coocese and milk
Luv Aidan Parker
Dear Santa
I wont a majick mixe and a fingrling. Haw is the nrth pol. I oso wont LOL dolls.
Love Bexlee Price
Dear Santa
Can I hav a unacurn toy. and mekup. I also wat scol stuf. Haw is rudolf and Mis Kloz and the elfs and uthr reandr.
Luv Kambrie Reaves
Dear Santa
I wont a tede ber. And a toy cat? Haw r yor radir? I luv you Sentu.
Frum Oliver
PS tede ber.
Dear Santa
How are the elfs. I would like a magic mixie and a laptop. How are the raindear. Can't wait for Tinsoll to come. I have been nice this year and so has Garrett.
Love Ashlynn
Dear Santa
I am 6 yers old. I hop u r feling matoemin . I hav bin vere nis this yer. I wud lik bune and ifo for Christmas. Plez oso giv my brotr dinozor.
Love Eoin
Dear Santa
I wunt a PS5. But haw r the rander. Oso haw is Misis Claz. But I wunt ntindo swich.
Frum Maverick
I luv you. I oso wunt $1000
Deer Santa
This is wut I wunt for Christmas. I wood like a kiti smart wach. and a remot cunchol crane and a remot cunchol honk honk. I love you so much. and I will give you some milk and cookes.
Love Blake Wallager
Dear Santa
haw are you and I wont a Magik Miksey a pink one. Ranbow sim babe doll. A red bar. A stuf anumoll fox.
Love you Abighail White
Mrs, Taylor's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a braclit set, hair set, macure set, neklis, unicorn nail set, labgeny, rainbow unicorn dire eloer dol, candey. stor puppy, cat, horse, baby chicken, bary dol, iphona, tablet, craft splas fijit, spinr, p poait.
Love, Langley B.
Dear Santa,
I want anany, cat, big box.
Love, Titus C.
Dear Santa,
I want to gabby doll house.
Love, Klaus T.
Dear Santa,
I want Ironman sot, ballpit ball.
Love, Matthew K.
Dear Santa,
I want a bracelit set. I want a hair, a tent. I want naz polish.
Love, Sophia P.
Dear Santa,
I want qucen, cat lik sant claus, rocket. I would like thsi for Christmas.
Love, Madison K.
Dear Santa,
I want a flaffy clous plash, magtexi slime and puddy.
Love, Remington C.
Dear Santa,
I want LOLs, Hare clips, art supplies.
Love, Lili.
Dear Santa,
I want ball, Crayola, toy crs, toy mass.
Love, Kira L.
Dear Santa,
I luv you. Skate board Farm tooye, nurf gun
Love, Marshal J.
Dear Santa,
I want bouts, tarts, snobuts. I would like this for Christmas thank you.
Love, MaKenna C.
Dear Santa,
I want tooys, hors, Barbie hom, Big barbie, pichr, of, me,with, pupkin.
Love, Neveah D.
Dear Santa
I want trampo line, Pug, book
Love, Bristol E.
Dear Santa,
I want toy, skate board, Barbie home, Farm tooye,food trsck toy.
Love, Essie K.
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a toy ax.
Love, Kaden L
Dear Santa,
I want Babe dog, Basbe cats, seg throu pik prpl. I would like this for Christmas. Thank you
Love Alaina N.
