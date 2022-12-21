MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd splits a pair of defenders while driving to the basket using a left handed dribble. Teammate Makayla Quinn led Lincoln (1-9, 0-1) with 12 points in a 51-36 loss to Green Forest on Dec. 13. Lydia Russell scored nine of her 15 points in the first quarter and helped the Lady Tigers (5-7, 1-0) take a 15-8 first quarter lead, which they upped to 27-13 at halftime.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd splits a pair of defenders while driving to the basket using a left handed dribble. Teammate Makayla Quinn led Lincoln (1-9, 0-1) with 12 points in a 51-36 loss to Green Forest on Dec. 13. Lydia Russell scored nine of her 15 points in the first quarter and helped the Lady Tigers (5-7, 1-0) take a 15-8 first quarter lead, which they upped to 27-13 at halftime.

Print Headline: Lincoln Girls Absorb League Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content