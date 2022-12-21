Men’s Bathroom Vandalized

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington closed the men's bathroom next to the large pavilion in Creekside Park last week because of vandalism and plans to close all bathrooms in the park this week because of the extreme cold weather predicted for the weekend, according to Floyd Shelley, public works manager.

The city is winterizing all bathrooms this week and will close the bathrooms until after Christmas to prevent broken water pipes, Shelley said Monday.

The vandalism in the men's bathroom happened sometime overnight before the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. City workers discovered the damage that morning.

Shelley said the suspects used an airsoft gun or guns and "shot it all over the place." Airsoft pellets could been seen on the floor.

The damage included broken light sensors, broken toilet paper dispensers and dented partitions. The suspects also tried to physically bend the urinal partitions, Shelley said.

If anyone has information about the vandalism, call Farmington Police Department, 267-3411.