Opening Salvo Scorches Titans

BENTON --Benton might need to check the rafters of its gym for scorch marks.

Farmington scoring sensation Layne Taylor got so hot in the first half, he nearly burned down that barn on his way to a 42-point outing to go with four assists and one charge taken to earn the team "Key Performer" and "Charge Chain" awards.

Eight minutes was all Jacksonville needed to become educated about Layne Taylor's scoring prowess while sustaining a 74-42 loss in the Big Red Classic hosted by Benton on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Layne Taylor poured in 22 points in the first quarter, making shots from all over. A third of his nine field goals were appropriately 3-pointers. The 5-feet-11 junior guard also made 3 of 4 free throws in his opening salvo with the Cardinals taking command early.

Farmington established a 27-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and Layne Taylor went right back to work in the second period. He added another 11 points to run his total up to 33 at the half with the Cardinals owning a 46-25 lead.

As if that wasn't a big enough challenge for the Titans, Farmington's defense played better as the game wore on. The Titans were held to 17 points with no double digit quarters in the second half.

Jaxon Berry added 14 points and four rebounds and was honored with the "The Game Honors Toughness" award, depicted by the blue collar working man's hard hat and shovel. Caleb Blakely contributed seven points, six rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals, donning the "Board Belt" as the team's leading rebounder.

Farmington led 64-33 at the end of the third quarter, activating the sportsmanship rule with a running clock activated in the fourth.

Sam Wells took the "TNT" designation with four points, four rebounds and three assists. The "Lockdown Defender" award went to Josh Blakely. Farmington prevented Jacksonville's bigs from hurting them. The Titan's roster lists senior Donnie Pirtle 6-feet-4, 240 pounds, junior Isaiah Murphy, 6-feet-6, 190 pounds, junior Bryson Hammond, 6-feet-7, 215 pounds, and junior Trey Brooks, 6-feet-4, but they had a combined six points among them.

Jayce Tillman, a 6-feet-3 sophomore shooting guard, led Jacksonville with 11 points.

Farmington 74, Jacksonville 42

Farmington^27^19^18^10^--^74

Jacksonville^15^10^8^9^--^42

Farmington (7-0): Layne Taylor 17 3-3 42, Jaxon Berry 6 1-2 14, Caleb Blakely 3 1-1 7, Sam Wells 2 0-0 4, Maddox Teeter 1 0-0 3, Josh Blakely 1 0-0 2, Zac Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 5-6 74.

Jacksonville (2-2): Jayce Tillman 4 1-2 11, Jason Foxx 3 3-4 9, Trey Brooks 2 1-4 6, Caden Allen 2 0-0 4, Kentrell Thompson 2 0-1 4, Marquez Hampton 1 0-0 3, Jimmy Davis 1 0-0 2, Taylor Connor 1 0-0 2, Kylan Gailey 0 1-1 1. Totals 16 7-12 42.

3-Point Goals: Farmington 7 (Taylor 5, Berry, Teeter). Jacksonville 3 (Tillman, Brooks, Hampton).