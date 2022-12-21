PG Planners Turn Down Townhouse Concept

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission turned down a concept plat for a revised development called Parkwood Townhouses at its Dec. 15 meeting.

Commission member Lynn Gregson made a motion to approve the concept plat but the vote was 2-3 for the motion. Gregson and commission member Blayne Dodson voted yes, while commissioners Brea Gragg, David Faulk and Colin Cheatham voted against the motion.

The concept plat was introduced by Ferdi Fouri, project manager with Civil Design Engineers, who told commissioners this was a change from what was approved in January, mainly to bring down construction costs.

Prairie Grove City Council, on Jan. 24, approved a preliminary plat for Parkwood Estates, which would be a planned unit development on 20 acres with 34 single-family lots, 12 lots for detached townhouses with a front-loaded garage and 32 lots for detached townhouse with rear-loaded garages.

The property is located adjacent to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church off Parks Street.

"We could not move on this because of the construction costs and what was involved in the grading," Fouri told commission members. "We went back and looked at ways we could improve on this."

The change is that it goes from single family homes and townhouses with zero lot lines to townhouses that share a wall, Fouri said.

The revised concept plat showed the development would have eight single-family houses and 41 townhouse lots, with two townhouses per lot for a total of 82 units. The townhouses would be attached and have front-loaded garages. Each townhouse would have about 1,500 square feet.

The new concept plat increases the number of units from 78 to 90, Fouri said, as well as decreasing the cost of the overall subdivision and making it more economical.

Property owner Kevin Gerlt said he is trying to address rising housing prices with the concept.

"What we're trying to do is to get some plans in there that look good and will accommodate the city and the neighborhood and get housing prices down to $300,000 again," Gerlt said. "It will be smaller houses but it will be an upscale-looking community."

People would be able to purchase one-half of a building for one townhouse, he added.

Faulk told Fouri that he preferred to see more single-family homes and not as many attached townhouses.

Gragg said she would like to see fewer units in the development and bigger yards.

"I think it's too dense for what I want," Gragg said.

Fouri said he would take the commissioners' comments and come back with another concept plat.

In other action, the commission approved two conditional use permits for short-term rentals, one at 12909 Triston Lane by Jerrod and Sara Bradley and the second one at 306 W. Thurman by Nicole Breklebaum.

The commission also approved a concept plat from Emily Wester for a gym on East Heritage Parkway and gave its OK to rezone 790 W. Mock St. from A-1 to B-2, at the request of Mark Beaver. This will go before the city council for final approval.