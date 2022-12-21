Prairie Grove Elementary School

Mrs. Montgomery's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you and tlereindeer? My name is and I am 99 years olp. I have nice. I would like rapport Christmas please. I pleslikdreuubrbIkIfoerwerfIrfIffIreu

Wesley Adams

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you want this christmas? My nam is Briella and I am 7 years old I have been nice. I Would like a new bed set and a ryin egspriss. Have a very merry Christmas!

Love, Briella Tillman

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? My name is Kase and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I would like jeti set ples. Enjoy all your cookies!

Love Kase Keaton

Dear Santa,

HowAreyouandtis Noah and I am IS 6 yearsoldI have been nice this year I would like 100 and ool for Christmas please Enjoy all your cookies!

Love Noah Foster

Dear Santa,

What kind of cockes do you want this year? My name is Mateo and I am 7 yeas old I have been nice I would like rubux and new headphones Please i Enjoy all Your cookies

Love Mateo Cotom

Dear Santa,

Whol kind of cookies do you and the reindeer? My name is SKYLA 7 yearsold i havn been nice thrzt year I would like tuy dog and tuy cat pLeaSe. Enjoy all your cookies!

Love SKYLA Buckmann

Dear Santa,

Howar youandthe reindeer? My name is Gavin and I am 6year old I have been nice this year. I wut a upmens at and a skateboard and a bick. Enjoy avyur cookiec!

Louve, Gavin Roberts

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? My name is Lila and I am 6 years old I have been nice this year I wod like lagos and a lagotabl and sum makeup for Chrismas Please.I hope you hae safe sleigh ride!

Love Lila Daves

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you want this yeer? My nam is Jacob and I am 7 years old I have been nice. I would like a remote klnch tar camru jrone and a rock min. Luv. Enjoy all your cookies

Luv Jacob Quick

Dear Santa,

Whatkingofcookies do yu want this christmas? My na is Joe I nice I wand a Gator Please. EnJoy all your crookies!

Love Joe Gibson

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you wantthis Christmas? MY name is Andrew and I am 7earsold I have been nice thisyear. I wou like a oculus And a phon Enjoy all your cookies!

Love Andrew Dye

Dear Santa,

How are you and reindeer? My name is victoria and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. I would like ranwohidol and I oso wunt a foxy plush and a bosy plush and I wunt theicshrcplush Please. Have a very merry Christmas!

Love Victoria Alvalrez

Dear Santa,

HOW are you and the reindeer? My name is Emma and I am 7 years old I have been nice this year I would like a new biek for Christmas please Enjoy all your cookies!

Love, Emma Bridges

Dear Santa,

How are You and the reindeer? MY name is Hutch and I am 6 years old I have been nice this year like cmru jron ocuris Irman gam Enjoy all your cookies

Love Hutch Walker

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you want this Christ mas? My name Benjamin and I am 6 years old I have been nice this year. I would like for Christmas a heset with a mike and I would like a Fake bend have a very Merry Christmas

Love Bin Diaz

Dear Santa,

How are you anb the reindeer? My name is Magnolia and I am 7 years old I have been nice this year. I would like stuft anime and tore Have a very merry Christmas!

Love Magnolia Lederman

Dear Santa,

How are you anb the reinbeer? My name is Roland and i am 6 years old. I have been nice this yedr. I WOULd like razzot and a murot cunspigt for Christmas please and a shipt. Enjoy all your cookies! Love.

Roland Mitchell

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? My name is silas and i am 7 years old I have been naughty this year I would like 22 rifle and scooter for christmas please Have a very merry christmas

Love Silas Reynolds

Dear Santa,

How are You and the reindeer? My name is Ian and I am 6 years old I have been nice this year. I would like Vr and book for Chrismas please Have a merry christmas!

Love, Ian Rogers

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you want this Christmay? My name is Lilimay and I am 6 years old I have been nice this yeac. I wou ld like quushmelo and macupe and a fom for Christmas Please. Enjoy all your!

Love Lilimay Rose Dittmer

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? My name is Georgia and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year I wold like macup and cande for Christmas please. Enjoy all your cookies! Love

Georgia Brown

Dear Santa,

How are you anb the reinbeer My naMe is Willow and I am 7 years olb I have been nice this year I would like a stitch and Robux Please Enjoy your cookies

Love Willow Bond

Mrs. Dickey's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa

How are you Santa? My name is Will. I am 7 years old! I have ben good and bad this yaer baecus me and my sister fiphts all the time. Pleas can you bring me a robot you can tell it what to do with people thank you

love William

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Raelynn. I am 6 years old. I have ben good. Can you pleas give me a macup? Thake you!

Love Raelynn

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Pryor. I am 7 years old. I have ben ok this year. Can you pleas give me a dirt bike? Thake you!

Love Pryor

Dear Santa

How are you doing? My nam is Olive. I am 6 years old. I have ben gud. Can I pleas have a smart fphone?

Luve Olive

Dear Santa

How arn you dow Arn you dow god? My nam is Wesley. I nann 7 yers lod. Ihav bin memin the yers. Can you breg mey ples u V.R. and Vebux? The you?

Yr frin Wesley

Dear Santa

How are uoy? My name is ruby. I am 6 yers old. I have bin gud. Ples dleg me I fam and for my lilt bur A tedinsr Ples dleg us a techron?

Ur frid Ruby.

Dear Santa

How aer you My nam is Mackenzie I am 6 yerz Pleze brei me santa toz

love Mackenzie

Dear Santa

How are yuw? My nam is Abby. I am six yirz. I hav bin gud this yir. Cen I hav a majic microfon.

Luv Abby

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Lily. I am 7 yers old. I have bin good. Ples can you give my a ipade. Thac you.

Yor frend Lily

Dear Santa

How are you? My nam is Evie. I am 6 yers old. I hav bin okay this yer. Ples giv me a ifon 14. The yow.

Yr frend Evie

Dear Santa

How are you doing? My nam is Eric. I am 6 years od. I have bin okay. Can you bring me Sunbrack? thack you.

yr frend Eric

Dear Santa

How aer you? My nam is jessica. I am 6 yerz od. I bin good thyi yir. Plese dreg me magug.

Love jessica

Dear Santa

My na Brody I ndeb 6. I haj odde the wer. Caub nevloba bob oguege dan tdveacuffod Brody H

Ffec Brody

Dear Santa

How ae yu? I am 6. I am Colson. Bing me mncra.

Colson

Dear Santa

How are you? My nam is Georgia. I am 7 yers old. I hav bin gud this yer. Cen you breng? Me a ifon 14. The you.

from Georgia

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Mac. I am 6 yerse old. I hav ben bad this yere. I am triage. Can you plese breg me a ifon 14 and a dubll blade pocit niffe? Thank you.

Love Mac

Dear Santa

How are you doe. My nam is Kendallynn. I am 7 yers old. I have ben good. Can you pleise giv me a mine forwwelr? Chec you.

Luv Kendallynn

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Jack W. I am 6 yers old. I have bin ok tiss yer. Plese giv me madrescudr? Thac yue

Love Jack

Dear Santa

How are you? Miy nam is Thurman. I am 6 yers od. I hav bin gud this yer. can you ples brrg me V.R. and a drt bic The you?

Yr frid Thurman

Dear Santa

How are you today? My name is Cole. I am 7 yers old. I have been Good this yere. Can you ples bring me a dog stuff anumle.

Cole

Dear Santa

How are you? My name is Emma. I am 7 yers olds. I have been good. Can you Plese brege me a nuw ifonften14 and a pockit nif and a dumbbuge. Thanck yuw.

Love Emma

Dear Santa

Hol r you duio r plis? mdizDelilbh. Idm g six r zobziob ob. I hdv bl goad. I Plez dn d plez hren a supply ye6 mdt ezodc yuo.

Luv Delilah

Dear Santa

How are you? My i am 6 mi nan ez Gatlin ken n i hav msil

Gatlin

Mrs. Ezell's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? the elves? I have bin gud. I wat U F DAD Wut ples. Budr wood like SUDIZ.

Love Ablee

Dear Santa,

How are you're reindeer? I have Been very good. I want real life corgee, Lov's. A tablit. I hope you have a good trip.

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a toy hors. My sistr wants lipstick. I hop you et my cukes and melck.

Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? My sister wood lik a Hachubl. I wood lik a Bulpaw. Hav a saf flit.

Love Corlas

Dear Santa,

Hi! Are you felleng good toniht? And what is your favart reindeer? Ok now the prasents, I would like a checen and my sester would like a kumpyetr. And I thinck thet you're the best! Shhh don't tell!

Love Nolan

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? I have been very good this year. I would like a Ipad. My mom like a phod case. Have a gat fit.

Love, Joelly

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? And reindeer? I have been very good this year. I would like a Nitdow Switch game. My sister would like a colors book. I hope you like my mom's cookies.

Love, Troy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How is mrs. Claus doing? Are the reindeers fly away? My sistr has been very good. Can my sistr have a bady dall and I have been very good to. I would like a tadlet and olsoe a Tomugoche.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I wut a Brbe hou thet I can put my Brbes in and I wut a Brbe cor and a surpriz. I been very good.

Love, Gretchen

Dear Santa,

I been good. How are the evz doing? I want a remot control car. My sistr wants makup. Et the cookis and milk.

Love Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elfs? I want a Nintdo swich. My DaD wants a noo tool. Have a good flit.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

How are the rader? I have been gud tis yer. I would like a Nintdo swith game. My mom rele needs a car. I hop you et my ces and mic.

Love, Abel

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I have been good this day. I would like Legos. I would like a hat. My dad would like amecn hat. I hop you stay saf. Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I have been good this year. I would like a toy casher this year. My brother would like cash. I hope you enjoy my cookies and milk. I made them for you!

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I would like a Gabey Play Hows. Have a good fit.

Love, Josey

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is the crew? I would like sum hed gier and I would olsow like walke talke but my dad would like sum hedfondse. Bye Santa!

Love, Raegen

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I hop you et my cookis and milk. I would like a car. My sistr would like a turtle egg. I hop you have a grayt flit.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I have been very good. I wood like a dralling set. My bruthr wood like a BABY Sharke. I hope you et my cookes and milk.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? How are the reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? This year I have been Very good. I would like a camera. My brother would like Hot weels. I would like a new pair of high heels. I hope you have a nice flyte.

Love, Cataleya

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? How is mrs claus? I has been good thas yer. My brother would like a ring. I would like a book. I hope you enjoy my cookies and milk I made for you!

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer? I have been very good this yaer. I would like a new bike. My brother would like a legoe set. I hope you have a joly crismis.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How are the elves? I would like a prarit. My sisr wants a book. I hope you enjoy cookies and milk.

Love, Blakely

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are YU does? I had Bni Gud. I Wto a tui dinsuru. Mi mow oat a tv. Hav a Gud flit.

Luv Xander

Miss Brazell's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are Mrs. Clause? Will you bring me dog, slime, wodbo. I have been very good this year. Merry ChrisTmas! Thankd.

Love, Ruby

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you bring me Spidr Man. I have been very good this year. I have been bad. I am sorry. I Promise to be kind. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? Will you bring me a Santa slibrz, a Santa piuwo? I have been very good this year. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Gage

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I hope you bring me weto Pub and brd? I have been very good this year. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I hope You bring me babeyod and a dok. I have been very good this year. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love, ABBi

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you bring me legos sosns en sliem? I have been veary good am bad. I Promis to be good. Merry Christmas! Thank You!

Love, GaVin.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Claase? I hopoe you bring me pfpo slime and cit? I have been bad I am sorry. I am sorw. I pros to kind. Merry Christmas! thank you.

Love Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you? will you bring me sum futboll crds and sum egos and sum legos. I have ben good and bad. Merry Christmas. Thack you.

Love BecKett

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you bring me toy krosppowe, toy kanin and toy muscitt? I have been bad I am sorry. I Proms to be Kinde. Merry Christmas Thank you!

Love Cooper

Dear Santa,

How are you Mes. clause? Will you a bring me culr pinsls and a art box and a slime cit sum smele mrkrs chelse close and a lagoe cit and a elf to? I have been very good this year and bad sum times year.

Love Acelyn

Dear Santa,

HOW aRE you? Will you bring me wotr botl anb bac pAc? I hav been very good this year. Merry Christmas

LOVE RAElYNN

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you bring me all pro football thrower, toy dinos and ps5 and necklaces and legos, red slime, video games for xbox ps5, nitedo swich 242 and a creedmore clock gaming computer a youtube cannel, a phone a play house firemerch.com beast bars, fish tank set up. I have been very good this year merry chirstmas and a happy new year.

Love Ellison.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer santa? Will you pleas bring me a real life pupe and slime? I have been very good this year and at school at I will follo the paws. Marry Chrismas! thank you!

LovE AshtoN

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Cluse? Will you bring me slime and legos? I have been very good This year. Merry ChrisTmas Thank you!

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Clause? Will you bring me a Mrs Clause and pinses stuf I have been very good this year. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love Bryn

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Will you bring me a Cripto toy and a Black panthr? I have been bad, I am sore. I Promise to be good. Merry Christmas Thank you.

Love, Kylar

Dear Santa,

How are your reinder? Will you bring me a yonucorn toy hot welss with two crss and two lols ples? I have ben very good this year. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love Harper

Dear Santa,

HoW are you. I hope you bring me legos puppy and toy bow. I have been bad I am sorry. I Promise to be kind. Merry Christmas! Thank you

Love Peter

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Will you bring me a canon and a BB gun? I have been very good this year.

Brycen

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you bring me a snouw boud and mreo Gof bodt. I have been very good. Merry Christmas! Thank you

Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

How are you? Will you bring me a Nitbo swic, a pet bog, pokemon lagoz, dinsuous, releier cromism. Thank you!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

HoW are you? Will you bring me a BLaK Paufr Toe and a jrax Wrold Lago Set. I have been Very good. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love Elliot

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you bring me shac, ago, and klilk. I have been very good this year. Thank you!

Love, Rylynn

Mrs. Pinkley's 1st Grade Class

Hi Santa

HoW is roodof dooeg? I will breeg sum cookies and roodf sum kerits? Can you give me a hudrbid pleas Santa? And a toys tree? And a toy Santa? And a toy Santa slay? And a rag? And a facke nell? And a ice crem li gloss? And a Santa Swishe? Good bye

Love Abigail

Dear Santa

How is ror elfs? I have bin a god gil. Do yo lick milcc and cuces. For crismas I wunt a litl cr wit fot tha is hot arel fox I wunt ito be a stact you with a show glob heclis.

Luv Maison

Dear Santa,

How are you doong. How fast do you go on yer slae? How many elf do you have out of the grusund bats I want a air hockey table. I hab bean a good boy. Oh yea I want one more ek. How fast are yer elf

Love Gus

Santa,

I wont a jrum set and a ctrwe and a yoyo and a spect I an guna leve curez and mik and carish

love Jensen

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling today? How is your randers!!! Can you please bring me Robox toys? I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love Freddy

Dear Santa,

You boy i wa f chassumrs.

Love Xander

Dear Santa,

I wil leave I have vin god boy. You cookies are How do are you ree lingo I blabla brst and legos

Love Keegan

Dear Santa,

I luv you How rast do you on you sla? How many elfs do you have out of griis and boys I want a dron up grad

Luv Kaydyn

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs clos feeling and santa how many elfs are ther in the fak tree I will leave you cookes and milk and I will tell you what I whant for Christmas I whant a robot that is pink and I will leave you cookes and milk.

Love Leila

Dear Santa,

I wot for Qrismi pokeMon I gub hun pot and a tad lik kef an cok unb a tad !

Love Gael

Dear Santa,

How are you and mrs closc my mom sol you. She is mad! How fast do you go! I wil give you mick and coois.

Love Lily Cantwell

Dear Santa,

How are you felling today? May I lease have a robot. May I please have a baby dog. I will leave you coockies and milk.

Love Sage

Dear Santa,

How are the raindear? How is Mis clos? I been a good girl this year. I been nics to and I would licke you you to pick please.

Love Ava Albertson

Dear Santa,

How is Mis clos I hop you are ok santa I what a fit toy I wil lev a cuce and glas of milk

Love Leighton.

Dear Santa,

Good Morning, How old are you 699? I ciduve been good. So...... I what to see your dair. Santa.

Love Jerilynn

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling today? How is your day? I have been a real good girl? I whnt a babe dremhose? I will leave you cookies and milk?

Love Josie

Dear Santa,

How is Mis loxs girl. Ow is Mis lowb. Hos sthfle Lovest u. How is the fdwn

Elise.

Santa,

ILuelegos butgRehsesbad cookies nad milk.

lovemarcos

Dear Santa,

Dersathamihensmioscearsanta. Ishavein a gu boy

Protul

Dear Santa,

I wot brbtrehaos I will give you cokese I will be nis to nisr

Love Sophia

Dear Santa,

May I have a YoYo and a pogo stick. All so a hocky table. And I have been a good boy this year. I will leave cookses. For you

love Dexter Morgan

Dear Santa,

I wot to know if I can meet roodof? Win wil fllfe come? Wil doo you lice caceezz and milc wut doo your randeeze like to eet? I wont a tablit that can droll.

Love Karrington

Ms. Orr's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I thenk youor randear r osum. Love you Santa,

Mack Berta

Dear Santa,

I hop the elfs r working. I hop I dot get kol. I love you and I hav cokez wateng. I hop you giv me los uv prezis. I lick you your so good. I love my mom and dad.

Bronx VanSickel

Dear Santa,

I wud like a orig and wit cat and no mor prezis.

From, Ava Hollingsworth

Dear Santa,

I hope the raindeer are resing up for the long wintur and I have sum cookes and milk I allso have sum otse fir the raindeer and Santa mi Elf on the shelf floo up there.

Paisley Jurado

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a toy car and I wot a prs for my mom. I would leve sum jeloe for you Santa.

Cohen Yang

Dear Santa,

I haf owase wutid a playegrand for mi back yared and I wunt a LOL sprise to. I love you so much Santa.

Love, London Turley

Dear Santa,

I love elvs and I would like a lip gloss kit oh and lots of love.

Love, Vivian Crigler

Dear Santa,

I wut a Batman transformer that's all I wut.

John Smith

Dear Santa,

I love you so much Santa. You are the bast.

Love, Maverick Roberts

Dear Santa,

I hope the radear are rested for the big nit. I have milc and cuces for you. I luv you Santa,

Emma Reed

Dear Santa,

I want Spiderman, the Black panther, and the Hulk.

Brandon Fitts

Dear Santa,

I love your randers so much. Why is roodof nose red. I will leve hot cocoa and cookes for you. I love you Santa. I love your close. I hope your randers are sleeping for ther long night.

Love, Claire Taylor

Dear Santa,

Oh Santa, I don't no if I deserve enething.

Love, Mica Masood

Dear Santa,

I want a jrasick world park with all the dinusorse. I love your Santa. I love dinusorse so much. I will have a butafall crismis tree. I want a pet lizrd in my room.

Love, Autumn McKillop

Dear Santa,

I luv your reinder. I wunt a huggy wuggy doll, a PS 5, PS4, PS3 and a RC car. I want the RC car that flips over and you can still drive it.

Love, Mark Brasuell

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. Santa I hope yr rendeers are doing well and r rdy for the log nit. Santa I hop yu and Mis Cos are duing well. Santa I wut a big giant barbie dream house and a barbie dream house camper and a new bic.

Love Preslie Mize

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and a laptop and a phone and a I-pad and a nouw game and 10 billion v bucks for my new game, and a PS4.

Love, Gunner Holmes

Dear Santa,

Santa, I please wunt a Mr. Grinch toy and a batmen car that trns into a wobot. Santa that is all I wut for Cristmas.

Love, Dmitrius Colhour

Dear Santa,

I hop you and Mis. Clos are dowing well. I think the raderze have been resting. Santa, wod you breg me a barbe dream hos. I trid to be good Santa, I wuz picing up.

Love, Nora Green

Dear Santa,

I wish for dogs and a Barbie Jrim hos and dinosrs eggs for me.

Love, Emily Gulledge

Dear Santa,

I wunt a pek cat and a pek bik. I luv Santa.

Baylee Oakley

Dear Santa,

I luv u so much. I hop u and the elvs r doen great. I hope u giv to me an ackchn figer.

Nick Putnam

Mrs. Walton's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing santa? My name is Jax and im am 7 . I thiek I was good. Hay santa I what a nintindo switch and I what a neft guns and sum legos and sum hot wheels. I will giv you sum food from the rain deers.

Luv Jax

Dear Santa,

How are you? My nam is EmiLynn. I am six. I have be to good. I wut a mixes for cristmas. Mare crismsamus.

Luve Emilynn

Dear Santa,

How anr you? My Brinley is Gary. Ims am 6. I b n g. I wont a lol doll. Bi santa. I lu you.

Brinley

Dear Santa,

Haw is the nooth pl? My Name is Carter Reed. I am 6 yers uld. I have Bin Good. I want a noo I pad for chrismis. By by I wil see you on crismis.

Love Carter

Dear Santa,

How are the efls? My name is Erik Crofrod. I am six years old. I have tried to be good. I want to have a Nintendo swich and a endremen soot for xmas and a skaet bord for xmas. Mary xmas santa I will leve you some coces see you on xmas.

Love Erik

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is BrookLynn Montgomery. I am six. I have tried to be good! I wold like for Christmas a gabe doll haoss. Have a good christmas.

Love BrookLynn

Dear Santa,

I have 2 elvs. I have ben a good grl this year. I like Barbies. I want a grinch Barbie doll. I will lev food for you.

Love Katelynn

Dear Santa,

How are the efls? Ny name is Abilene Kirk. I am 6 yees old. I ben good this yerr! I like a Barbe capbr and a three Barbes and a cat stuffy. I will see you ladr alugadr.

I love you santa, Abilene

Dear Santa,

How are you? My nam is Mia Welk. I am 7. I have trid to be good! I wut a laptop crismis. I wil lev coces and mec and fod for randir. Bibi Santa.

Mia

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doog? My nam is Ethan Stilz. I am 6. I hav ben gud. I wut a netdo swich plez. I wil lev you coces.

Love Ethan

Dear Santa,

How is Miz cloz. My name is Penelope. I am 6. I have tr to be gd theish yer. I wt a thredepin. I luv yoo.

Luv Penelope

Dear Santa,

Haw is redof? My nam is Maddox. I am 6. I trid to be good. I wut lego figyrzz. Good by santa.

Maddox

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Walton Ballou. I am 7 yeas old. I have tried to be good. I want an Nintendo Swich for Christmas. And an Nintendo. I will leve you some milk and cookes.

Love Walton

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Karson. I am 7 yeirz old. I have tried to be good. For Christmas I wood like a ulechrick skoodr. I will leve you coocese and milck!

Love Karson

Dear Santa,

How are you and the readeeyer? My name is Starlin Kuhns. I am seven. I have tried to be good this year! I want a L.O.L. Doll. Have a merry chrismis.

Love Starling

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? My name is Jaylen Standley. I am 6 years old. I have tried to be good this year! I really want a lego fish tank for christmas. Have a merry christmas.

Love Jaylen

Dear Santa,

Haw is the nooth plo? My nam is Gatlin. I am 7. I tret to by good. I nintendo swish. Biuy Gatlin.

Luv Gatlin

Dear Santa,

How are you? Adeline Bliile. I am 6 I six. I brb. Uibs.

Adeline

Dear Santa,

How are you. My name is Heath. I am 6 yers uld. I bin good. I want a nrfegun for crismit. I am put ing milk and cucez uat for you.

Luv Heath

Dear Santa,

How aw you? My nam is Maggie. I am 6 ers ld. I am be eig gud. I wntu a lol. I hop you wil cum to my haows for chrismis. I wil levu cuces and milk. Luve Maggie.

Dear Santa,

How arr you? My nam is Brody Smith. I am 6. I bn gud this tr. I wut a tido sith. Hape is. Luv you Luv Brody

Dear Santa,

How are u doeg? My nam is Kashley. I am 6. I hav ben god. I wut a riel luckg bab doll and cat with its tug awt stufe. I wil lev raber tress. Luv Kashley

Dear Santa,

How are you? My nam is Kane Blok. I am 7 years old. I tried to be good. Can I please have a nentendo swich and a ipad? I will leev cooces and milck. Love Kane

Dear Santa,

HOw are the elfs? My name is Spencer Zimmermann. I am 7 yers old. I have trid to be gud. Can I have a nintindo suich playr? I wilu levu the rander fod.

Luv Spencer