Prairie Grove To Receive $4.475 Million Grant For Sewer Plant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove has been approved for a $4.475 million grant from federal covid funds for the expansion of its wastewater plant and this means the city will not have to take out a loan to help with the cost of the project or raise sewer rates to pay back that loan.

Prairie Grove City Council gave its OK on Monday night to "deobligate" the city from a $2 million loan with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. The commission already had approved a low-interest loan for the city and was set to close the transaction by the end of the year.

The council will vote on an ordinance to cancel the loan at its January meeting.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission is also the agency that is distributing money for water and wastewater projects from the American Rescue Plan Act. The commission approved $270 million for 157 projects, including Prairie Grove's project, at its Dec. 2 meeting.

The grant will help with Prairie Grove's costs to expand its wastewater treatment plant to increase capacity by 50%, said Larry Oelrich, administrative assistant.

In all, the project will cost just under $8 million, including construction and engineering costs. The grant from the commission will pay 50% of the costs with the city to pay the balance.

The city's balance will come from sewer improvement bonds approved by voters in a special election Feb. 9, 2021. The city is using revenue from a 1% sales tax to pay off this bond issue.

Oelrich said the grant will free up money in the bond issue, about $2 million, to use on other sewer upgrades.

The city applied for grants for several projects and was approved for the treatment expansion project.

"We were just hoping to get something," Oelrich said, noting almost every utility in the state applied for this money. "We didn't know if we'd get $2 or a million dollars. I was hopeful for a million dollars. Then we got 4.475 (million) and we were all flabbergasted, glad happy, but I didn't expect that."

The city applied for the loan from the natural resources commission because the price to expand the wastewater treatment plant had gone up about $1.4 million from the estimated cost.

The council went ahead and approved a $7.4 million bid from Crossland Heavy Construction, Inc., at a special meeting in July because prices were only expected to keep rising.

Oelrich told council members then the city would use sewer improvement bonds for the project but would have to borrow money because of the increased costs.

When he called a representative with ANRC to find out about canceling the loan, he said he told her the city pursued the grant "to keep us from having to pass a rate increase along to our customers."

The grant from the American Rescue Plan is a "big deal" for the city, Oelrich said, because the city will not have to get the loan, raise rates to pay off the debt and will free up money for other projects.