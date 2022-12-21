PREP BKB: Huntsville roars back from double-digits to edge Prairie Grove in 4A-1 opener

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Alissa Pillow said her team was determined not to let a slow start to the season have an impact on the start of 4A-1 Conference play.

Then the senior guard went out and backed up those words.

Pillow scored a game-high 23 points and hit six clutch free throws late in the game to lead Huntsville to a 43-40 win against Prairie Grove in the league opener for both teams.

Huntsville (2-7, 1-0) trailed by double digits for more than half of the game before locking down the Lady Tigers defensively when it mattered most in the second half. Adjustments at halftime were the difference, Pillow said.

"We talked at halftime about stepping up our defense and executing our offense," Pillow said. "We just needed to play how we know how to play. We've come back from double-digits before and we knew we needed this game to be 1-0 and we did it."

Huntsville's comeback started late in the third quarter after Prairie Grove (7-1, 0-1) built its largest lead at 33-21 on a three-pointer by Lexie Henry with 1:37 left in the quarter. The Lady Eagles immediately answered back with Julie Emitt knocking down a three-pointer, then Pillow scoring on a drive to end the quarter trailing 33-26.

That 5-0 run to end the quarter eventually grew to an 11-1 run for the Lady Eagles. Kenna Kirk, Pillow and Emitt all knocked down big shots to get Huntsville within two points, but the Lady Tigers were able to extend the lead back to four on a Reany White layup.

Huntsville took its first lead since 2-0 when Pillow hit her third three-pointer of the game and Alexis Pillow hit a shot for a 37-36 lead with 3:32 left in the game.

Prairie Grove took its final lead on Henry's drive down the left of the lane at 38-37 with two minutes left. Then Pillow took the game over, hitting five straight free throws, the last giving Huntsville a 42-38 with 20 seconds left. The Lady Tigers got a bucket from Camryn Cash to make it 42-40 but ran out of time.

"This is not how we planned it," Huntsville Coach Greg McCone said. "We didn't play very well in the first half. We challenged them at halftime and they came out and executed and did a really good job. We just did not play the way we'd been playing in the first half. We've played some really good teams and our record is not very good. But we always felt like we were better than what our record showed. So we knew when we got to conference that we'd have opportunities and you either take it or you don't and tonight our girls decided they wanted it."

Kirk added seven points for Huntsville. Henry finished with 17 points for Prairie Grove and Cash added 12.

BOYS

Huntsville 61, Prairie Grove 58

The Eagles rallied late behind Kayden McCubbin, who scored seven of his 18 points in the final two minutes.

Huntsville (5-5, 1-0) trailed 45-39 at the end of the third quarter but rallied to tie the game at 54-54 on a layup by McCubbin, who later added a three-point play and another inside shot to seal the win.

Troy Lambert also scored 18 for Huntsville -- all on six three-pointers. The Eagles hit 11 three-pointers in the game.

Eric Henderson scored 16 points for Prairie Grove (4-5, 0-1) and Tate Benoit added 11.

Huntsville hosted Gravette Tuesday in its final game before the holiday break while Prairie Grove traveled to Gentry.