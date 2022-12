Respectful

COURTESY PHOTO These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Gus Stolzer, Preslie Mize, Benjamin Diaz, Emma Bridges, Joelly Flores, Harper Sears, Abby Kirk. Not pictured: Wesley Titsworth.

COURTESY PHOTO These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Gus Stolzer, Preslie Mize, Benjamin Diaz, Emma Bridges, Joelly Flores, Harper Sears, Abby Kirk. Not pictured: Wesley Titsworth.

COURTESY PHOTO These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Gus Stolzer, Preslie Mize, Benjamin Diaz, Emma Bridges, Joelly Flores, Harper Sears, Abby Kirk. Not pictured: Wesley Titsworth.

COURTESY PHOTO These second graders from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Keaton Mann, Liam Holmes, Addisyn Duvall, Marci Boyd, Addison Sprick, Thea Bullock, Ryliegh Rojas. Not pictured: Khloey Harp.

COURTESY PHOTO These second graders from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Keaton Mann, Liam Holmes, Addisyn Duvall, Marci Boyd, Addison Sprick, Thea Bullock, Ryliegh Rojas. Not pictured: Khloey Harp.

COURTESY PHOTO These second graders from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Keaton Mann, Liam Holmes, Addisyn Duvall, Marci Boyd, Addison Sprick, Thea Bullock, Ryliegh Rojas. Not pictured: Khloey Harp.

COURTESY PHOTO These kindergarten students from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Dax VanOrden, Jorge Rojas, Allison Benton, Madison Moore, Rylan Jamison, Irelyn McLavey, Lillian Hanson, Maci Grube, Evan Tanakatsubo.

COURTESY PHOTO These kindergarten students from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Dax VanOrden, Jorge Rojas, Allison Benton, Madison Moore, Rylan Jamison, Irelyn McLavey, Lillian Hanson, Maci Grube, Evan Tanakatsubo.

COURTESY PHOTO These kindergarten students from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Dax VanOrden, Jorge Rojas, Allison Benton, Madison Moore, Rylan Jamison, Irelyn McLavey, Lillian Hanson, Maci Grube, Evan Tanakatsubo.

COURTESY PHOTO These third graders from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Karyme Osorio, Ambrose Wallace, Sebastian Medeiros, Ryan Hickman, Preston McDowell, David Skoch, Glen Goodhart. Not pictured: Brynlee Witherspoon.

COURTESY PHOTO These third graders from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Karyme Osorio, Ambrose Wallace, Sebastian Medeiros, Ryan Hickman, Preston McDowell, David Skoch, Glen Goodhart. Not pictured: Brynlee Witherspoon.

COURTESY PHOTO These third graders from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recognized for the character word respect - left to right: Karyme Osorio, Ambrose Wallace, Sebastian Medeiros, Ryan Hickman, Preston McDowell, David Skoch, Glen Goodhart. Not pictured: Brynlee Witherspoon.

COURTESY PHOTO These second graders from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Keaton Mann, Liam Holmes, Addisyn Duvall, Marci Boyd, Addison Sprick, Thea Bullock, Ryliegh Rojas. Not pictured: Khloey Harp.



COURTESY PHOTO These kindergarten students from PGES were recognized for showing respect - left to right: Dax VanOrden, Jorge Rojas, Allison Benton, Madison Moore, Rylan Jamison, Irelyn McLavey, Lillian Hanson, Maci Grube, Evan Tanakatsubo.