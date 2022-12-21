Santa Photo Op

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Santa Claus was in a warm spot in the Lincoln Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Lincoln's Christmas on the Square. Twins Hunter and Dakota Maccree, 8, and their little sister, Madison, 5, of Prairie Grove, smile for the camera as their mom takes a picture of them with Santa.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Santa Claus was in a warm spot in the Lincoln Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Lincoln's Christmas on the Square. Twins Hunter and Dakota Maccree, 8, and their little sister, Madison, 5, of Prairie Grove, smile for the camera as their mom takes a picture of them with Santa.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Santa Claus was in a warm spot in the Lincoln Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Lincoln's Christmas on the Square. Twins Hunter and Dakota Maccree, 8, and their little sister, Madison, 5, of Prairie Grove, smile for the camera as their mom takes a picture of them with Santa.