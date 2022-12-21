Spreading Joy

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER More than 100 kindergarten students from Williams Elementary School in Farmington shared Christmas joy last week when they traveled by bus to sing at Farmington Fire Department, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative (pictured above) and then at Arvest Bank. This is an annual tradition for the students.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER More than 100 kindergarten students from Williams Elementary School in Farmington shared Christmas joy last week when they traveled by bus to sing at Farmington Fire Department, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative (pictured above) and then at Arvest Bank. This is an annual tradition for the students.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER More than 100 kindergarten students from Williams Elementary School in Farmington shared Christmas joy last week when they traveled by bus to sing at Farmington Fire Department, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative (pictured above) and then at Arvest Bank. This is an annual tradition for the students.