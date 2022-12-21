WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 21, 2022

Photo: Bailey

David Ray Bailey

David Ray Bailey, age 78, a resident of Gravette, Arkansas, previously of Prairie Grove, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the son of Raymond and Janie Frances (Maddox) Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Frances Bailey; three children, Janet Bailey Vinyard, Richard Bailey and Sandra Bailey Robbins; one sister, Anna Fuson; thirteen grandchildren, Brandon Vinyard, Kristan Vinyard, Nathaniel Vinyard, Jasmin Hardin, Jaydn Hardin, Emily Orlowski, Justin Bailey, Logan Bailey, Taylor Bailey, Katie Bailey, Gauge Combs, Bryce Robbins, and Alexis Robbins; three great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held December 15, 2022, at Pea Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Burial was in the Eighty Six Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Wilma Jean Slinkard

Wilma Jean Slinkard, age 89, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born August 3, 1933, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the daughter of Claude and Lucille (Bailey) Flanagan.

Jean Slinkard was the epitome of southern hospitality even when she was venturing across the country with her family. Anyone fortunate enough to visit her at home knows she always welcomed anyone who crossed the threshold and would be sure to offer you something to eat... often something she had made from scratch. She lived a full life surrounded by those she loved and was always quick to say how proud she was of her family. Over the course of her life, she lived across the United States from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orange County, California, and from Detroit, Michigan, to Alvin, Texas. For almost forty years, she worked at Hogeye, Inc., only retiring at the young age of 83! Her family and friends cherish all the wonderful memories they have and are grateful for every moment shared with Jean. Her greatest legacy is her family and her love of cooking, which she shared with so many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Tobe" Slinkard, her parents and her siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Lentz of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three sons, Jeff Slinkard (Ava) of Lincoln, Arkansas, Cliff Slinkard (Niki) of Hogeye, Arkansas, and Toby Slinkard (Susan) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Zack Lentz, Summer Rechenmacher, Kyle Slinkard, Casey Slinkard, Laura Doyle, Avery Findahl, Nick Slinkard, Savannah Slinkard and Sophia Slinkard; ten great grandchildren.

The family received friends December 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Nick Slinkard, Casey Slinkard, Damon Slinkard, Zack Lentz, Lance England and Avery Findahl.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 Longview Dr. Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72703 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.