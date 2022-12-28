A Note From Lincoln Library

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone! Brrrrrrrr! Delicious Winter is here! The Library Ladies and I want to thank you for the sweet treats that were brought by; they are yummy and we have enjoyed them very much! But mostly, we have enjoyed your friendship and especially your support for this library through the years. We will be turning 9 this Spring!

YOU are what makes this library successful. You are the reason we work hard and strive to be the best library around. We believe we have the most thoughtful and patient patrons anyone could ask for. Thank you so much for coming in, visiting with us and giving us the chance to serve you.

Our new library mural is up on the wall behind the front desk. Come by and see it. The mural was created and painted by Russell Kapity who is the husband of Leandra Kapity, our children's librarian. We hope you like it; we have waited a long time for something this special.

Thank you for another wonderful year. As I was hanging up the Christmas cards last week, I saw a few names that are no longer with us: Ms Marie, David T, Marvin M......oh how I miss you all. I look back over the years and I have to smile as I remember the laughter and the joy each one brought to us whenever they came in. It is still that way today with you all! Thank you for being a part of our community, our library and our hearts.

From us to you, Merry Christmas and have a very blessed New Year!