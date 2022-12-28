Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Local Publications Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Backpack Donation

December 28, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

Print Headline: Backpack Donation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT