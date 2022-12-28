Backpack Donation

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.

COURTESY PHOTO The Prairie Grove Lions Club, at its December meeting, presented a $3,000 check to the Prairie Grove Backpack Program. Doug Stumbaugh, club president, presents the check to Mary Bartholomew, left, and Brea Gragg, both with the backpack program.