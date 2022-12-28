Buildings Come Down

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willie Leming with Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, tears down the last building Thursday, Dec. 17, for structures that were condemned in August by Lincoln City Council. Leming demolished three buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive, and he said the buildings were filled with mold and and had many other structural issues. The property started as a dirt apple shed years ago but has been used for various restaurants over the years.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willie Leming with Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, tears down the last building Thursday, Dec. 17, for structures that were condemned in August by Lincoln City Council. Leming demolished three buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive, and he said the buildings were filled with mold and and had many other structural issues. The property started as a dirt apple shed years ago but has been used for various restaurants over the years.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willie Leming with Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, demolishes buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive in Lincoln last week. Lincoln City Council voted to condemn the structures in August because they constituted a public nuisance. The buildings last were used as La Hacienda Mexican food restaurant.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willie Leming with Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, demolishes buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive in Lincoln last week. Lincoln City Council voted to condemn the structures in August because they constituted a public nuisance. The buildings last were used as La Hacienda Mexican food restaurant.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Willie Leming with Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, demolishes buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive in Lincoln last week. Lincoln City Council voted to condemn the structures in August because they constituted a public nuisance. The buildings last were used as La Hacienda Mexican food restaurant.