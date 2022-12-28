Commissioners Table Goose Creek, Phase 5 Plat

FARMINGTON -- After hearing seven people speak in a packed room, Farmington Planning Commission tabled a preliminary plat approval for Goose Creek Village, Phase 5, at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Preliminary and final plats for The Grove at Engles Mill were unanimously approved, subject to items commissioners listed be addressed by the owner or developer.

The Grove at Engles Mill

After the public comment period, commissioners moved to the first item on their agenda, a request to change side setbacks for the preliminary plat for The Grove at Engles Mill, Phase 3, a planned unit development located on South Grace Lane with Riverwood Homes the builder.

Jeff Bates, of Bates and Associates, requested the developer be allowed five-foot setbacks on each side of a house, instead of 10-foot side setback on one side and zero setback on the other.

City Attorney Steve Tennant, who was attending his last meeting in that capacity, said all was in order. Chris Brackett, the city's consulting engineer with KMS Consulting Engineers, LLC, recommended approving the request under conditions outlined in a memo to the commission, including a requirement the developer pay the city $49,200 as a substitute for park land conveyance. That amount is based on $600 per lot, with 82 lots in the plat.

Commissioner Judy Horne requested Bates and Associates do what it said it will. She referenced a statement that the developer would put a wrought iron fence around a cemetery located within the subdivision but instead a wooden fence was put up. She also said the fence around a detention pond is "unattractive."

Robert Mann, commission chairman, then called for public comment.

Norm Toering, who lives in Twin Falls subdivision, stood at the podium and asked the eight-member commission with an aggrieved tone bordering on anger, "What are we doing?" He said he'd been at the first meetings several years ago when the city decided to use PUDs to stop the many changes that had occurred in the past to development plans after a final plan was submitted and approved.

He asked, "Why are changes happening that shouldn't be?"

Mann invited Bates to respond, who said nothing had changed except the setbacks.

Commissioner Jay Moore asked Bates if this setback change happened in the previous phases and Bates said it happened in Phase 2 but not Phase 1.

The commission unanimously approved the PUD preliminary plat, along with the changed side setbacks, for The Grove at Engles Mill, Phase 3.

The commission then approved Bates' request for approval of a PUD final plat for The Grove at Engles Mill, Phase 3, on the condition Brackett's comments are addressed as outlined. The commission added its own requirement that vehicular access to Common Area 2 would be restricted to keep it accessible for only those living in the subdivision. This is walking access to the high school and sports complex.

Goose Creek Discussion Becomes Heated

The third and final agenda item was the heated one of the evening. This item requested approval of a preliminary plat for Goose Creek Village Phase 5, located west of Goose Creek Village Phase 2. Jared Inman, engineer with Jorgensen & Associates, attended the meeting to represent the development.

Before Inman spoke, commissioner Chad Ball announced a civil lawsuit relating to the Goose Creek development was filed by Phyllis Young against the city of Farmington

Research after the meeting found that on July 15, 2022, Young filed a civil lawsuit in Washington County Circuit Court and named as defendandts the City of Farmington; Riggins Construction of NWA, Inc.; Double Springs Development, LLC; Red Canyon Development, LLC; Riggins Properties, Inc.; Jorgensen and Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc.; Olsson Associates; KMS Consulting Engineers, LLC; and John Does 1-3.

Young's complaint is that storm water drainage from the subdivision has increased the amount and the velocity of water runoff directly onto her property at 546 Goose Creek Road, causing damage due to flooding, mud and trash. The lawsuit requests a preliminary injunction prohibiting further construction and prohibiting the city from approving further construction.

After Ball announced the existence of the lawsuit, Tennant stood and spoke forcefully to the audience. He said, "No injunction exists to stop the subdivision. The city doesn't have the authority to stop it." He said, "This is not a courtroom...I will not allow it to happen."

He directed most of his words to Young, a small, silver-haired woman who sat on the front row almost directly behind Tennant clutching a white piece of paper, and to her attorney, David Dixon, with Dixon Law Firm, PLLC, representing Young in her lawsuit.

Tennant continued to rail at them, saying Dixon "knows this and shouldn't try to make it happen." Tennant said he would "not let the city be subject to another lawsuit because it tries to do something it has no authority" over.

Dixon stood to defend Young's right to read her prepared statement, which he said was not about the lawsuit but about her concerns and complaints.

Tennant then accused Young of packing the room with her supporters and asked the audience for a show of hands who was there on her behalf. A couple of people halfway raised their hands but four or five people spoke up to say they were there on their own behalf with similar drainage and runoff issues affecting their property along Goose Creek.

Tennant, in a raised and forceful voice, told audience members to sign the attendee list with their addresses and they would be contacted, at which point the room erupted in calls and questions. Mann pounded his gavel for the first time at that point.

Ball cautioned Tennant to tone things down with Ball pointing out the people in the room have a right to speak and he, Tennant, seemed to be saying they didn't.

Mann again banged his gavel to move the meeting forward. In all, Mann banged his gavel four or five times to bring the room to order during the discussion on the Goose Creek preliminary plat.

Inman requested approval of the preliminary plat for Phase 5 of Goose Creek Village.

Brackett read his comments which included the requirement for the developer to pay $60,600 in lieu of park land conveyance ($600 each for 101 lots).

Ball asked about an open space, roughly 12 acres, and noted the plat called it a detention pond. Inman said the space also includes woods, but said Ball is correct; the area is labeled "detention pond" on the plat.

Inman said the company DR Whorton is the developer of this phase, a different developer than the other phases, and would be responsible for construction debris cleanup and for maintenance of the 12 acres until people are living in homes and form a property owners association.

Ball asked what if residents don't want a POA. Inman said Whorton would still be responsible for maintenance and cleanup.

Commission member Gerry Harris noted that, on the original plan, the open area Ball referenced was going to include a walking path and park and she asked what happened to them. Inman said that it got changed.

Mann opened the floor to public comment with a three-minute limit, and Moore said once a concern or issue had been shared, no one else should speak on it.

Dixon spoke first to defend Young's right to read her statement. He said Tennant was out of line to try to prevent her from doing so. He said, "This is not a ploy," and people were there to speak on their own concerns and issues with the development.

Young said her concerns are the damage to her property caused by Goose Creek Village development, the additional brush and mud being deposited on her property and the trash left on it from water runoff.

"I filed a lawsuit because I never heard any feedback from people about my concerns."

She asked the commission to delay their decision until more is known.

Tennant then stood and pointed his finger in the general direction of Young and Dixon, accusing them in a raised voice of doing just what he told them not to. A man, name unknown, sitting on the other side of Dixon stood and faced off with Tennant, saying Tennant couldn't "stick his finger" in his face, and he had every right to be there to express his own concerns. Tennant called for police officers to remove the man but things settled down before that became necessary.

Commissioner Bobby Wilson dinged a bell and said, "Everybody stop. Everybody will get their say." Moore said, "I don't see any harm in letting her make her statement."

Moore also said commissioners "don't have to comment on what people say." In fact, several commissioners reminded the group their job at this point was simply to listen, not respond.

Some of the others who spoke about the development included Mark Bradley, Alisha Willis and Derek Travis.

Bradley spoke about the loss of property he's experienced in the past few years due to erosion along the Goose Creek stream bank.

He said when he first bought his 50 acres along the creek, it was a small stream with a small amount of water running through it. He said he could easily move from one side of the creek to the other to access his property on either side. He said now in some places the stream is 50 yards wide and banks reach 12 feet high. He said he's losing access to both sides of the creek.

He asked if the Planning Commission looks at what happens after developments go in, if anyone looks at erosion and storm water impact. He asked who he should go to for help, the Corps of Engineers or the Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality. He also asked if the commission would help landowners fix the downstream damage and erosion and if drains can be cleaned to prevent further damage.

Alisha Willis said she just bought a home on Goose Creek and wondered if an environmental impact study had been done. Moore said the city engineer would need to answer that question. Brackett said the city is limited to the ordinance passed some years ago on waterways and runoff capacities.

Harris reminded commissioners they were to listen, not respond.

Derek Travis said he has a seven-figure home along Goose Creek that suffered significant flooding in May. He asked the city to consider what building 101 additional homes will cause in terms of added runoff.

Last to speak was Hal Henson, who lives in the Valley View area. He thanked the commissioners for their work and mentioned the growth Farmington has experienced.

He said, "As we move forward, please treat this like a chess match." He said DR Whorton is a master in the developer world and "doesn't care about Ms. Young or the guys down the road." He asked the commissioners to "step up" their game because "we can't treat it like we have." He said, "We have to work together and help each other."

After public comment ended, Ball moved to table the Goose Creek Village Phase 5 preliminary plat discussion to the next meeting, which was seconded. Wilson asked if the city was opening itself up for more "legal jeopardy" by tabling. In a called vote, commissioners voted to table the request, with Wilson the lone vote against.

Planning Commissioners are not elected officials but interested and involved citizens who are appointed to serve and receive a monthly stipend. Their decisions on most development requests do not have to go before the city council. One exception is zoning requests.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in City Hall.