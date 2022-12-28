Filling A Demand For Pole Vault Competition

FARMINGTON -- Few people looking at the track and field pole vault portion of Farmington's Athletic Complex situated behind Cardinal Stadium realize that's the house that Trace South built.

"I don't know if I've ever necessarily saw it that way. When I was at Farmington we didn't have a track and we didn't have that indoor facility or any of that stuff over there and we got all of that at the beginning of my senior year," South said.

He got to use those facilities between the end of his junior year and the beginning of his senior year and doesn't think he deserves any credit for making Farmington a pole vault school.

"There have been some pole vaulters there since then and there's been some guys who've reached out to me and I've given them what pointers and tips that I could, but I don't know if I could take credit for that. There were some other good athletes that were there with me," South said.

South, a 2020 Farmington graduate, didn't necessarily look the part of an elite athlete, whose impact upon the Cardinal athletic program generated a demand to acquire pole vault equipment as well as a running track and complete facilities for practice and competition to serve the Farmington track and field program.

The modern facility stands as part of the legacy of several people, including former superintendent Bryan Law, former athletic director Brad Blew, former track and field coaches Mike Adams and Spencer Adams, and South, who excelled as a pole vaulter. Blew completed his last day as Farmington athletic director Jan. 31, 2020, having fulfilled a demand for such equipment as part of the Farmington Sports Complex completed in 2019 with a bargain $16 million price tag.

The same project now would likely cost at least double in a conservative estimate -- but Farmington got it done in timely fashion.

Stolen Season

The irony is South didn't get to utilize the brand new facilities in the spring outdoor track and field season as a senior because the 2020 track and field season got shut down when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed public schools to on-site instruction, which didn't give the Arkansas Activities Association much leeway and all spring sports plus most of the basketball finals were canceled due to covid-19.

I think that there were better ways [to handle that], especially in the outdoor track and field season," South said.

South thinks there were better ways to socially distance and safely run track and field meets because he did it all of his freshman year at Arkansas State in 2020-2021 and half of his sophomore year in college where athletes wore masks during the meets. They wore masks warming up, and some people competed in masks.

"We were all able to say socially distanced, mostly because it's outdoors and you've got room to spread out," South said.

South wishes the decision makers would have considered alternative solutions by asking the right questions.

"I think they were doing what they thought they had to do, but at the time I think if they would have looked more at 'how can we accommodate these athletes? and social distance them so they can get in their full [season], so they can use all of their high school eligibility?'" South said. "I wish they would have tried harder to at least have a few outdoor meets and to at least try to socially distance and see if they could make those things work, that's the only thing that I wish they could go back and [have] done differently."

State Champion

The emergence of South, who nailed down an individual state championship by clearing 14-06.00 on Feb. 1, 2019, at the State 4A indoor track and field meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, illustrated the need for Farmington to update its then woefully inadequate track and field program.

South outperformed second place Kalob Carpenter, a Nashville senior, who cleared 14-00.00, and No. 3. Zach Woods, a Pea Ridge junior, clearing 13-06.00, to win the Class 4A 2019 indoor title.

South signed with Arkansas Tech at Cardinal Arena on Dec. 13, 2019, which testifies to his determination and devotion because for the first four years of his career at Farmington the school didn't have any pole vaulting equipment.

He repeated as State 4A indoor champion on Feb. 28, 2020, by clearing 16 feet, achieving the prediction of Spencer Adams, who was then Farmington boys head track and field coach. Spencer Adams voiced that during South's signing ceremony.

Spencer Adams, who left Farmington during the 2020-2021 school year to take the head football coaching job at Barton, recalled that South, as an eighth grader, was jumping about 10 feet, and expected him to clear 16 or 17 feet during his senior year.

South's improvement reflected a testament to how hard he worked and his dedication according to Spencer Adams.

Practicing Elsewhere

When South showed up in junior high and told Farmington coaches Mike and Spencer Adams he was a pole vaulter the father-son tandem could only say, "Well, we don't got a track for you to pole vault at."

South was quick to respond, "That's OK. I can do my thing elsewhere and train for it and get ready."

Spencer Adams recalled the initial meeting during South's collegiate signing on Dec. 13, 2019.

"When Trace showed up to us in eighth grade, he told me he was a pole vaulter and you always kind of question when somebody tells you they're a pole vaulter because you got to be about three quarters crazy to sprint down a runway, jam a pole in the ground and shoot yourself 10 feet up in the air," Spencer Adams said.

These former Cardinal coaches, who perpetually strove to get competitors entered in as many track and field events as they could possibly fill during their tenure, took South at his word and immediately took him to a 7A West ninth grade meet which South promptly won.

Looking back on the experience dug up fond memories for South, who during his high school career was accustomed to driving to Hot Springs on weekends just to practice.

"His awesome parents have driven up to Missouri to get poles for him," Spencer Adams said. "They've been very supportive of the Cardinal track and field program and they're a family that's really all in for it."

Pole Vault Proficiency

South jumped in eighth and ninth grade meets since he was a seventh grader, then went on to high school where he showed no sign of backing off.

"(I) loved jumping here at Farmington and the camaraderie of the track with Spencer and Mike coaching me," South said. "It's been a great experience and I'm glad that I've gotten the opportunity to go on to the next level and show what I've been taught."

Spencer Adams noted South progressively got better ever. South reached a level of proficiency at pole vaulting to where he made himself an indoor state champion as well as an outdoor runner-up.

As a Farmington senior South finished as State 4A Runner-up to Nashville's Carpenter at the Class 4A State outdoor meet held April 30, 2019, at Batesville.

Carpenter cleared 15-03.00 while South reached 14-08.00 to beat out Woods, of Pea Ridge, third at 14-00.00. South cleared 15-01.00, a personal best, while competing at the Arkansas Vault Indoor Club Challenge at Black Springs on Jan. 11, 2020. He placed third behind Gabriel Gilfillan, of Corsicana, 16-08.00; and Carson Lenser, of Vilonia, 16-00.75.

All-Around Athlete

South owns Farmington school records in the 110 meter hurdles at 36 inches with a time of 18.20 set in 2020, and 110 meter hurdles set at 39 inches with a time of 16.02 set in 2018.

South ranks No. 2 with a time of 43.40 set in 2019 while running the 300 meter hurdles set at 36 inches behind No. 1 Quinn Holman at 42.71 set in 2014, and ahead of third place Derrick Ebers, who ran a 43.91 in 2018.

He shows up all over in various track and field categories, holding down the 15th best performance in the 100 meter with a time of 12.51 achieved in 2018, 12th place in the 400 meter in 55.83 set during the 2018 season.

South appears both on the high jump and long jump lists. He checks in at No. 4 in the high jump with a leap of 5-10 from his junior season of 2019, and at No. 8 in the long jump by clearing 18 feet as a sophomore in 2018. South also ranks in Farmington's top 10 triple jumpers at No. 10 by jumping 37 feet as a sophomore in 2018.

Decathlon Records

South also competed in the decathlon. Spencer Adams said South was probably actually the best track athlete he coached at Farmington. South holds the top two spots among Farmington athletes in compiled decathlon scores, twice earning 5358 points in 2018 and 2020. Mason Gansz ranks third with a 3694 score in 2022 and Micah Grusing is fourth with a 3681 total, also in 2022.

South ranks third in the 1500 meter, ran only at a decathlon with a time of 5:03.33 set in 2018 behind No. 1 Gansz in 4:35.20 and No. 2. Grusing with a time of 4:57.23, both set in 2022.

South threw the discus, another decathlon event, a distance of 95-7 in 2018, good for 11th on the Cardinal list

"The decathlon, it was my favorite event or favorite sporting thing that I got to participate in. I loved the pole vault, but the decathlon was a good event for me because I had grown up playing football and I was a little big bigger pole vaulter and so I was able to do well at the throws and I was already doing hurdles before the decathlon so I had a pretty good hurdle race. The decathlon, kind of all-around complimented me as an athlete a little bit better," South said.

"Trace is a guy that's always going to try to get better. To a lot of track people, track season is from about March to May. Trace's track season is from January to January. He works year-round," Spencer Adams said.

Spencer Adams was elated when South signed with Arkansas State, a program he noted historically ranks as one of the best pole vaulting schools in the country and has produced multiple Olympians. Spencer Adams described the Red Wolves as a very prestigious pole vaulting program to be a part of, and called South a great ambassador for the track program and school.

FARMINGTON SCHOOL RECORDS

Boys Pole Vault

1.^Trace South^16-0^2020

2.^Trace South^15-01^2020

3.^Trace South^14' 8^2020

4.^Trace South^14' 8^2019

2.^Taylor Michie 12' 6 2022

5.^Ruben Whitney 8' 6 2019

6.^Micah Grusing 8' 2.5 2022