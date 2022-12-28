Hudson Closes Out 31 Years Of Public Service

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Give Mayor Sonny Hudson the opportunity to talk about living in Prairie Grove and all that's happened during his 21 years at the helm of the city; he's glad to look back over the past two decades.

But he's also quick to repeat this comment: "I'll say it over and over. I didn't do it by myself. You have ideas. You have things you want to do but you also listen to other people's ideas."

Hudson has served the city of Prairie Grove for 33 years, first as a City Council member for 11 years and then as mayor for 21 years, since November 2001.

He decided not to run for re-election for the next four-year term, instead opting to stay home and be with his wife, Becky, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

"It was time," Hudson said. "After a while, you get tired. I'm old (69). You get older and you start feeling tired. I felt like this would be the last one when I ran the last time. But when your wife gets sick, that was a factor. I would say that took the thought pretty much out of it."

Being mayor requires a lot of attention and now, Hudson said, he wants to give all his attention to his wife.

Earliest Years In Office

Hudson entered city politics 33 years ago in November 1989 at the request of people who asked if he would be willing to fill a vacancy on the city council. He was a Springdale police officer at the time and he thinks people were looking for someone with a law enforcement background to be on the council.

Years later, then Mayor Andrew Bain had to resign as mayor because he was moving out of the city limits. Hudson said he had no plans to run for mayor in the special election but had some concerns about those who had announced they were running for the office.

"So I decided to throw my hat in the ring," he said.

Four people were on the ballot and it went to a runoff election between Hudson and another candidate. Hudson won the runoff election. Over the years, he's had several people challenging him for office but was reelected each time.

Hudson continued to run for office, he said, because he's enjoyed being mayor.

"I took ownership of it. It just became something that I had a lot of desire to do and to do it right. You also get into the deal where it becomes a family with your employees. Anytime you think about a change, such as I'm not sure I want to do this anymore, it affects everybody."

He said he believes he's treated everyone fairly and has let them do their job.

"Also, the job itself can be very fulfilling because you can make so much difference," he said, and then repeated his comment, "But you can't do it by yourself."

Long List Of Accomplishments

Looking back over the years, Hudson said the list is long when thinking about accomplishments in the city since 2001.

But he first gives lots of credit to Larry Oelrich, who served as director of administrative services and public works for 41 years before retiring at the end of 2020. Oelrich took about half a year off before returning to help out the city in a part-time capacity as administrative assistant.

"Larry has been instrumental in everything we've done," Hudson said. "He's been the #2 guy and I've been extremely fortunate to have him. That also makes it easier to leave knowing he will be here part time to help someone else fit in."

Hudson points to how the city has improved facilities but notes it took time for all this to happen.

"We were in moldy, crappy facilities. All of us. The water department, the police department. Parking was terrible for court day. They were lined up in the hallways, just packed in there. All those facilities needed something."

Starting out the city didn't have money to improve facilities, but Hudson said he and others didn't give up.

Slowly, the city purchased existing buildings and remodeled those structures so that now Prairie Grove has new facilities for City Hall and the water department, district court, police department, public library and a public works facility with five acres.

"Most everything we have we've been able to find already built at a really good price to save taxpayers' money," Hudson said. "That's one of the reasons we've been able to get into them. We couldn't have afforded a new building."

Looking at all these accomplishments, Hudson said the most satisfying project to him is one that is going on now.

"This is something that was needed to be done since I became mayor and when I was on the council and we could not afford to do it because it was a million-dollar project, and we're doing it now. That is getting rid of the old water lines and sewer lines and replacing them."

It's one thing to figure out a way to pay off debt for facilities that may cost around $400,000 or so but it's something different to figure out a way to pay for something that costs millions of dollars, Hudson said.

This is possible, he said, thanks to the citizens and their willingness to approve bond issues for water and sewer improvements and a sales tax to pay off the debt.

"Voters have been very good to us," he said. "We've never lost a bond issue question."

Replacing these old water and sewer lines is important to people living in those areas, Hudson said.

"The library, as big a deal as it is, people use the library and people have a choice to use the library, but all those folks out there in those areas with 100-year-old water lines and old sewer lines, they don't really have a choice. It was up to us to figure out a way to do that and we finally did. Leaving with that being done is great."

Other things done over the years include street improvements, new sidewalks, water and sewer improvements and expansions, drainage improvements, new parks, a city workout facility to especially help police and fire, more police and fire staff and expanding the fire station.

The city also has seen new businesses come into town and had record residential growth.

A Mayor's Mindset

Hudson said he came into the mayor's position with the mindset to be on the frontline to learn and be involved. As an example, since becoming mayor he's gone to meetings of the Arkansas Municipal League and has held offices with the executive board. He's served on NWA Regional Planning Commission board of directors and with the ambulance service and the new ambulance authority.

He's made countless trips to Little Rock to help fight for cities when it comes to legislation.

Hudson would say his hours have not really increased during the past 21 years but admits part of that is because of how he approaches the job. If someone calls with a problem at night, Hudson said he first looks at it himself before calling someone else to take care of it.

He's conducted marriage ceremonies as mayor, even on the front steps of the Capitol building in Little Rock, at Cane Hill, Bikes, Blues and BBQ in Fayetteville and, of course at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

He's had people come into his office asking for help in many different areas. Some people wanted marriage advice. Others wanted to talk about boyfriend or girlfriend problems. Parents came in to talk about their kids.

"I've always enjoyed helping folks so that's OK. There's a lot of satisfaction that you can sometimes make a difference."

Hudson ran the sound equipment for many years for the Lions Club for square dances during the Clothesline Fair. He's been president of Prairie Grove Lions Club, president of Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce and president of Lincoln Kiwanis Club. He was named Citizen of the Year by the chamber and also was even nominated for Citizen of the Year in Lincoln.

Hudson is confident he can walk away from the office of mayor for several reasons.

For one, he believes Mayor-elect David Faulk will do a good job because his "heart" is in the right place and he will treat city employees fairly. Second, Faulk will have Oelrich to help him. Hudson also will be around to answer any questions, if necessary. Also, being able to give all his attention to his wife will help in not thinking about city business.

As he prepared for his last few weeks of office, Hudson said he has one major last-minute project he wants to complete and that is installing plaques on city facilities and hanging up a new banner underneath the City Hall sign out front.

Then, he'll clean his office so that the new mayor can move in and set up to begin a new era for Prairie Grove city government.